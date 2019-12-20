Best Dividend Stocks
FIDELITY COVINGTON TRUST

Stock

FENY

Price as of:

$16.32 +0.01 +0.06%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
FIDELITY COVINGTON TRUST (FENY)

FENY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.65%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.60

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get FENY DARS™ Rating

FENY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$16.32

Quote Time

Today's Volume

374,800

Open Price

$16.34

Day's Range

$16.29 - $16.37

Previous Close

$16.31

52 week low / high

$14.51 - $18.85

Percent off 52 week high

-13.42%

FENY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

FENY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade FENY's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
FENY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast FENY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-20

$0.149

2019-06-21

$0.153

2019-03-15

$0.138

2018-12-21

$0.124

2018-09-21

$0.137

2018-06-15

$0.125

2018-03-16

$0.115

2017-12-15

$0.128

2017-09-15

$0.216

2017-06-16

$0.124

2017-03-17

$0.121

2016-12-16

$0.108

2016-09-16

$0.124

2016-06-17

$0.121

2016-03-18

$0.133

2015-12-18

$0.115

2015-09-18

$0.135

2015-06-19

$0.147

2015-03-20

$0.125

2014-12-19

$0.103

2014-09-19

$0.134

2014-06-20

$0.1

2014-03-21

$0.099

2013-12-20

$0.083

FENY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
FENY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for FENY

Stock not rated.

FENY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

7.04%

18.96%

0years

FENY

News
FENY

Research
FENY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

FENY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

FENY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1490

2019-09-19

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1530

2019-06-20

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1380

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1240

2018-12-20

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1370

2018-09-20

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2018-03-15

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1280

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2160

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1240

2017-06-15

2017-06-16

2017-06-20

2017-06-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1210

2017-03-16

2017-03-17

2017-03-21

2017-03-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1080

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1240

2016-09-15

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-09-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1210

2016-06-16

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-06-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1330

2016-03-17

2016-03-18

2016-03-22

2016-03-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2015-09-17

2015-09-18

2015-09-22

2015-09-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1470

2015-06-18

2015-06-19

2015-06-23

2015-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2015-03-19

2015-03-20

2015-03-24

2015-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1030

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1340

2014-09-18

2014-09-19

2014-09-23

2014-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2014-06-19

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0990

2014-03-20

2014-03-21

2014-03-25

2014-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0830

2013-12-19

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

Initial

Regular

Quarter

FENY

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

