First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund

Stock

FEM

Price as of:

$25.76 +0.02 +0.08%

Industry

Other

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (FEM)

FEM

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

1.39%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.36

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

FEM

Daily Snapshot

Price

$25.76

Quote Time

Today's Volume

89,900

Open Price

$25.66

Day's Range

$25.62 - $25.77

Previous Close

$25.74

52 week low / high

$22.24 - $25.9

Percent off 52 week high

-0.54%

FEM

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

FEM has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

FEM

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast FEM’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-13

$0.0893

2019-09-25

$0.4433

2019-06-14

$0.3272

2019-03-21

$0.0183

2018-12-18

$0.0684

2018-09-14

$0.4224

2018-06-21

$0.2982

2018-03-22

$0.0155

2017-12-21

$0.208

2017-09-21

$0.2419

2017-06-22

$0.1776

2017-03-23

$0.0561

2016-12-21

$0.0045

2016-09-21

$0.2655

2016-06-22

$0.1866

2015-12-23

$0.0379

2015-09-23

$0.389

2015-06-24

$0.2225

2014-12-23

$0.0646

2014-09-23

$0.3213

2014-06-24

$0.2283

2013-12-18

$0.0425

2013-09-20

$0.145

2013-06-21

$0.4032

2013-03-21

$0.0591

2012-12-21

$0.0316

2012-09-21

$0.1664

2012-06-21

$0.3861

2011-12-21

$0.1513

2011-06-21

$0.0537

FEM's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

FEM

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for FEM

Stock not rated.

FEM

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-7.86%

-55.60%

2years

FEM

News
FEM

Research
FEM

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

FEM

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

FEM

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0893

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4433

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-26

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3272

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0183

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-22

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0684

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4224

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-09-17

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2982

2018-06-20

2018-06-21

2018-06-22

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0155

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2080

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2419

2017-09-20

2017-09-21

2017-09-22

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1776

2017-06-21

2017-06-22

2017-06-26

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0561

2017-03-22

2017-03-23

2017-03-27

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0045

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2655

2016-09-20

2016-09-21

2016-09-23

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1866

2016-06-21

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0379

2015-12-22

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3890

2015-09-22

2015-09-23

2015-09-25

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2225

2015-06-23

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0646

2014-12-22

2014-12-23

2014-12-26

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3213

2014-09-22

2014-09-23

2014-09-25

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2283

2014-06-23

2014-06-24

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0425

2013-12-17

2013-12-18

2013-12-20

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2013-09-19

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4032

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0591

2013-03-20

2013-03-21

2013-03-25

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0316

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1664

2012-09-20

2012-09-21

2012-09-25

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3861

2012-06-20

2012-06-21

2012-06-25

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1513

2011-12-20

2011-12-21

2011-12-23

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0537

2011-06-20

2011-06-21

2011-06-23

2011-06-30

Initial

Regular

Semi-Annual

FEM

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X