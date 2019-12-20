Best Dividend Stocks
First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund

Stock

FDT

Price as of:

$55.32 -0.05 -0.09%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
Dividend Stocks

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT)

FDT

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

4.53%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$2.51

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

FDT

Daily Snapshot

Price

$55.32

Quote Time

Today's Volume

37,600

Open Price

$55.29

Day's Range

$55.18 - $55.38

Previous Close

$55.37

52 week low / high

$47.4 - $55.75

Percent off 52 week high

-0.77%

FDT

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

FDT has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

FDT

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast FDT’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-13

$0.6269

2019-09-25

$0.2947

2019-06-14

$0.5137

2019-03-21

$0.112

2018-12-18

$0.2544

2018-09-14

$0.235

2018-06-21

$0.4985

2018-03-22

$0.0579

2017-12-21

$0.5493

2017-09-21

$0.0909

2017-06-22

$0.2609

2017-03-23

$0.0782

2016-12-21

$0.2809

2016-09-21

$0.0764

2016-06-22

$0.4136

2016-03-23

$0.0596

2015-12-23

$0.342

2015-09-23

$0.0582

2015-06-24

$0.3638

2015-03-25

$0.0905

2014-12-23

$0.2731

2014-09-23

$0.0322

2014-06-24

$0.4838

2014-03-25

$0.0361

2013-12-18

$0.3087

2013-09-20

$0.145

2013-06-21

$0.4375

2013-03-21

$0.0768

2012-12-21

$0.2821

2012-09-21

$0.0584

2012-06-21

$0.5216

2011-12-21

$0.1766

2011-06-21

$0.3949

FDT's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

FDT

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for FDT

Stock not rated.

FDT

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

44.53%

139.78%

2years

FDT

FDT

FDT

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

FDT

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

FDT

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.6269

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2947

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-26

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5137

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1120

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-22

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2544

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-09-17

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4985

2018-06-20

2018-06-21

2018-06-22

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0579

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5493

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0909

2017-09-20

2017-09-21

2017-09-22

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2609

2017-06-21

2017-06-22

2017-06-26

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0782

2017-03-22

2017-03-23

2017-03-27

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2809

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0764

2016-09-20

2016-09-21

2016-09-23

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4136

2016-06-21

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0596

2016-03-22

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3420

2015-12-22

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0582

2015-09-22

2015-09-23

2015-09-25

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3638

2015-06-23

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0905

2015-03-24

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2731

2014-12-22

2014-12-23

2014-12-26

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0322

2014-09-22

2014-09-23

2014-09-25

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4838

2014-06-23

2014-06-24

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0361

2014-03-24

2014-03-25

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3087

2013-12-17

2013-12-18

2013-12-20

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2013-09-19

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4375

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0768

2013-03-20

2013-03-21

2013-03-25

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2821

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0584

2012-09-20

2012-09-21

2012-09-25

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5216

2012-06-20

2012-06-21

2012-06-25

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1766

2011-12-20

2011-12-21

2011-12-23

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3949

2011-06-20

2011-06-21

2011-06-23

2011-06-30

Initial

Regular

Semi-Annual

FDT

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X