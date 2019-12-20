Best Dividend Stocks
Fidelity Covington Trust - Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates

Stock

FDRR

Price as of:

$35.15 +0.13 +0.37%

Industry

Other

Fidelity Covington Trust - Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR)

FDRR

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.43%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.20

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


FDRR

Daily Snapshot

Price

$35.15

Quote Time

Today's Volume

23,500

Open Price

$35.12

Day's Range

$35.08 - $35.2

Previous Close

$35.02

52 week low / high

$27.06 - $35.2

Percent off 52 week high

-0.14%

FDRR

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

FDRR has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

FDRR

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast FDRR's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-20

$0.3

2019-06-21

$0.323

2019-03-15

$0.307

2018-12-21

$0.214

2018-09-21

$0.248

2018-06-15

$0.238

2018-03-16

$0.219

2017-12-15

$0.253

2017-09-15

$0.214

2017-06-16

$0.22

2017-03-17

$0.199

2016-12-16

$0.161

FDRR's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

FDRR

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for FDRR

Stock not rated.

FDRR

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

95.34%

30.58%

2years

FDRR

News
FDRR

Research
FDRR

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

FDRR

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

FDRR

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3000

2019-09-19

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3230

2019-06-20

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3070

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2140

2018-12-20

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2480

2018-09-20

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2380

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2190

2018-03-15

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2530

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2140

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2017-06-15

2017-06-16

2017-06-20

2017-06-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1990

2017-03-16

2017-03-17

2017-03-21

2017-03-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1610

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-22

Initial

Regular

Quarter

FDRR

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

