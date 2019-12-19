Best Dividend Stocks
First Trust DJ Select MicroCap Index Fund

Stock

FDM

Price as of:

$51.16 -0.07 -0.14%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | Dividend History | Company Profile
FDM

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.15%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.59

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get FDM DARS™ Rating

FDM

Daily Snapshot

Price

$51.16

Quote Time

Today's Volume

2,387

Open Price

$51.15

Day's Range

$51.11 - $51.24

Previous Close

$51.22

52 week low / high

$38.67 - $51.32

Percent off 52 week high

-0.33%

FDM

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

FDM has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade FDM's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
FDM

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast FDM’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-13

$0.1473

2019-09-25

$0.216

2019-06-14

$0.1354

2019-03-21

$0.1998

2018-12-18

$0.2349

2018-09-14

$0.0919

2018-06-21

$0.1095

2018-03-22

$0.075

2017-12-21

$0.1798

2017-09-21

$0.0756

2017-06-22

$0.081

2017-03-23

$0.1249

2016-12-21

$0.1151

2016-09-21

$0.1444

2016-06-22

$0.1756

2016-03-23

$0.0654

2015-12-23

$0.2128

2015-09-23

$0.043

2015-06-24

$0.0579

2015-03-25

$0.1644

2014-12-23

$0.0641

2014-09-23

$0.0429

2014-06-24

$0.0717

2014-03-25

$0.071

2013-12-18

$0.1051

2013-09-20

$0.054

2013-06-21

$0.0801

2013-03-21

$0.0321

2012-12-21

$0.3078

2012-09-21

$0.0291

2012-06-21

$0.063

2011-12-21

$0.1065

2011-06-21

$0.0541

2010-12-21

$0.0563

2010-06-22

$0.0268

2009-12-22

$0.0365

2009-06-23

$0.0618

2008-12-23

$0.115

2008-06-23

$0.0611

2007-12-21

$0.089

2007-06-21

$0.046

2006-12-21

$0.01

2006-06-23

$0.046

2005-12-19

$0.0184

FDM's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
FDM

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for FDM

Stock not rated.

FDM

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

5.59%

15.24%

1years

FDM

FDM

FDM

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

FDM

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

FDM

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1473

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2160

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-26

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1354

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1998

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-22

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2349

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0919

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-09-17

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1095

2018-06-20

2018-06-21

2018-06-22

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1798

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0756

2017-09-20

2017-09-21

2017-09-22

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0810

2017-06-21

2017-06-22

2017-06-26

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1249

2017-03-22

2017-03-23

2017-03-27

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1151

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1444

2016-09-20

2016-09-21

2016-09-23

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1756

2016-06-21

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0654

2016-03-22

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2128

2015-12-22

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0430

2015-09-22

2015-09-23

2015-09-25

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0579

2015-06-23

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1644

2015-03-24

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0641

2014-12-22

2014-12-23

2014-12-26

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0429

2014-09-22

2014-09-23

2014-09-25

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0717

2014-06-23

2014-06-24

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0710

2014-03-24

2014-03-25

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1051

2013-12-17

2013-12-18

2013-12-20

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0540

2013-09-19

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0801

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0321

2013-03-20

2013-03-21

2013-03-25

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3078

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0291

2012-09-20

2012-09-21

2012-09-25

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0630

2012-06-20

2012-06-21

2012-06-25

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1065

2011-12-20

2011-12-21

2011-12-23

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0541

2011-06-20

2011-06-21

2011-06-23

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0563

2010-12-20

2010-12-21

2010-12-23

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0268

2010-06-21

2010-06-22

2010-06-24

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0365

2009-12-21

2009-12-22

2009-12-24

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0618

2009-06-22

2009-06-23

2009-06-25

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1150

2008-12-22

2008-12-23

2008-12-26

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0611

2008-06-20

2008-06-23

2008-06-25

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0890

2007-12-20

2007-12-21

2007-12-26

2007-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0460

2007-06-20

2007-06-21

2007-06-25

2007-06-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0100

2006-12-18

2006-12-21

2006-12-26

2006-12-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0460

2006-06-20

2006-06-23

2006-06-27

2006-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0184

2005-12-09

2005-12-19

2005-12-21

2005-12-30

Initial

Regular

Semi-Annual

FDM

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

