FIDELITY COVINGTON TRUST

Stock

FCOM

Price as of:

$35.85 +0.32 +0.9%

Industry

Other

FIDELITY COVINGTON TRUST (FCOM)

FCOM

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.81%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.29

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get FCOM DARS™ Rating

FCOM

Daily Snapshot

Price

$35.85

Quote Time

Today's Volume

35,654

Open Price

$35.52

Day's Range

$35.52 - $35.85

Previous Close

$35.51

52 week low / high

$26.7 - $35.85

Percent off 52 week high

-0.03%

FCOM

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

FCOM has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

FCOM

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast FCOM’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-20

$0.072

2019-06-21

$0.077

2019-03-15

$0.076

2018-12-21

$0.118

2018-09-21

$0.215

2018-06-15

$0.212

2018-03-16

$0.248

2017-12-15

$0.202

2017-12-15

$1.284

2017-09-15

$0.337

2017-06-16

$0.288

2017-03-17

$0.22

2016-12-16

$0.162

2016-09-16

$0.227

2016-06-17

$0.218

2016-03-18

$0.108

2015-12-18

$0.055

2015-09-18

$0.271

2015-06-19

$0.237

2015-03-20

$0.217

2014-12-19

$0.167

2014-09-19

$0.19

2014-06-20

$0.117

2014-03-21

$0.242

2013-12-20

$0.064

FCOM's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

FCOM

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for FCOM

Stock not rated.

FCOM

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-26.15%

-63.68%

0years

FCOM

FCOM

FCOM

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

FCOM

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

FCOM

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0720

2019-09-19

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0770

2019-06-20

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0760

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1180

2018-12-20

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2018-09-20

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2120

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2480

2018-03-15

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.2840

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-20

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.2020

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3370

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2880

2017-06-15

2017-06-16

2017-06-20

2017-06-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2017-03-16

2017-03-17

2017-03-21

2017-03-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1620

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2270

2016-09-15

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-09-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2180

2016-06-16

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-06-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1080

2016-03-17

2016-03-18

2016-03-22

2016-03-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2710

2015-09-17

2015-09-18

2015-09-22

2015-09-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2370

2015-06-18

2015-06-19

2015-06-23

2015-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2170

2015-03-19

2015-03-20

2015-03-24

2015-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1670

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2014-09-18

2014-09-19

2014-09-23

2014-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1170

2014-06-19

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2420

2014-03-20

2014-03-21

2014-03-25

2014-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0640

2013-12-19

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

Initial

Regular

Quarter

FCOM

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

