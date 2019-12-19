Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund

Stock

FCG

Price as of:

$11.9 +0.22 +1.88%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (FCG)

FCG

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

4.27%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.50

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get FCG DARS™ Rating

FCG

Daily Snapshot

Price

$11.9

Quote Time

Today's Volume

260,817

Open Price

$11.71

Day's Range

$11.65 - $11.92

Previous Close

$11.68

52 week low / high

$9.86 - $18.0

Percent off 52 week high

-33.89%

FCG

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

FCG has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade FCG's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
FCG

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast FCG’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-13

$0.1248

2019-09-25

$0.0296

2019-06-14

$0.1253

2019-03-21

$0.0667

2018-12-18

$0.0218

2018-09-14

$0.073

2018-06-21

$0.0653

2018-03-22

$0.0549

2017-09-21

$0.0139

2017-06-22

$0.2873

2017-03-23

$0.0548

2016-12-21

$0.0828

2016-09-21

$0.0212

2016-06-22

$0.2293

2016-03-23

$0.5575

2015-12-23

$0.9125

2015-09-23

$0.8775

2015-06-24

$1.79

2015-03-25

$1.765

2014-12-23

$1.4875

2014-09-23

$0.1025

2014-06-24

$1.85

2014-03-25

$0.3

2013-12-18

$0.0375

2013-09-20

$0.2375

2013-06-21

$0.8625

2013-03-21

$0.525

2012-12-21

$0.1175

2012-09-21

$0.125

2012-06-21

$1.4025

2011-12-21

$0.6375

2011-06-21

$1.2675

2010-12-21

$0.1025

2010-06-22

$1.115

2009-12-22

$0.64

2009-06-23

$1.1075

2008-12-23

$2.6625

2008-06-23

$0.9575

2007-12-21

$0.575

FCG's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
FCG

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for FCG

Stock not rated.

FCG

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-17.55%

132.19%

0years

FCG

News
FCG

Research
FCG

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

FCG

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

FCG

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1248

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0296

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-26

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1253

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0667

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-22

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0218

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0730

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-09-17

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0653

2018-06-20

2018-06-21

2018-06-22

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0549

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0139

2017-09-20

2017-09-21

2017-09-22

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2873

2017-06-21

2017-06-22

2017-06-26

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0548

2017-03-22

2017-03-23

2017-03-27

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0828

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0212

2016-09-20

2016-09-21

2016-09-23

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2293

2016-06-21

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

2016-06-30

Initial

Regular

Quarter

$0.5575

2016-03-22

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9125

2015-12-22

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8775

2015-09-22

2015-09-23

2015-09-25

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.7900

2015-06-23

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.7650

2015-03-24

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.4875

2014-12-22

2014-12-23

2014-12-26

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1025

2014-09-22

2014-09-23

2014-09-25

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.8500

2014-06-23

2014-06-24

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2014-03-24

2014-03-25

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2013-12-17

2013-12-18

2013-12-20

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

2013-09-19

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8625

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5250

2013-03-20

2013-03-21

2013-03-25

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1175

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2012-09-20

2012-09-21

2012-09-25

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.4025

2012-06-20

2012-06-21

2012-06-25

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6375

2011-12-20

2011-12-21

2011-12-23

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.2675

2011-06-20

2011-06-21

2011-06-23

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1025

2010-12-20

2010-12-21

2010-12-23

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.1150

2010-06-21

2010-06-22

2010-06-24

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6400

2009-12-21

2009-12-22

2009-12-24

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.1075

2009-06-22

2009-06-23

2009-06-25

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$2.6625

2008-12-22

2008-12-23

2008-12-26

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.9575

2008-06-20

2008-06-23

2008-06-25

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5750

2007-12-20

2007-12-21

2007-12-26

2007-12-31

Initial

Regular

Semi-Annual

FCG

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X