First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund

Stock

FBZ

Price as of:

$16.83 +0.18 +1.08%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
FBZ

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

31.41%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$5.23

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get FBZ DARS™ Rating

FBZ

Daily Snapshot

Price

$16.83

Quote Time

Today's Volume

28,859

Open Price

$16.66

Day's Range

$16.61 - $16.91

Previous Close

$16.65

52 week low / high

$12.69 - $17.59

Percent off 52 week high

-4.32%

FBZ

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

FBZ has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade FBZ's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
FBZ

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast FBZ’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-13

$1.3076

2019-09-25

$0.0486

2019-06-14

$0.1449

2019-03-21

$0.0651

2018-12-18

$0.1837

2018-12-18

$0.0583

2018-09-14

$0.1284

2018-06-21

$0.0844

2018-06-21

$1.0

2018-06-21

$0.115

2018-03-22

$0.1386

2017-12-21

$0.642

2017-12-21

$0.1733

2017-09-21

$0.6539

2017-06-22

$0.3863

2017-03-23

$0.0885

2016-12-21

$0.0516

2016-09-21

$0.0235

2016-06-22

$0.1467

2016-03-23

$0.0113

2015-09-23

$0.032

2015-06-24

$0.2145

2015-03-25

$0.0959

2014-12-23

$0.0727

2014-09-23

$0.1015

2014-06-24

$0.4737

2014-03-25

$0.0922

2013-12-18

$0.066

2013-09-20

$0.0621

2013-06-21

$0.3245

2013-03-21

$0.0762

2012-12-21

$0.141

2012-09-21

$0.1054

2012-06-21

$0.6722

2011-12-21

$0.2872

FBZ's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
FBZ

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for FBZ

Stock not rated.

FBZ

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

182.05%

206.16%

0years

FBZ

News
FBZ

Research
FBZ

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

FBZ

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

FBZ

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$1.3076

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0486

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-26

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1449

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0651

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-22

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0583

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.1837

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1284

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-09-17

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2018-06-20

2018-06-21

2018-06-22

2018-06-29

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$1.0000

2018-06-20

2018-06-21

2018-06-22

2018-06-29

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0844

2018-06-20

2018-06-21

2018-06-22

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1386

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1733

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-29

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.6420

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6539

2017-09-20

2017-09-21

2017-09-22

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3863

2017-06-21

2017-06-22

2017-06-26

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0885

2017-03-22

2017-03-23

2017-03-27

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0516

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0235

2016-09-20

2016-09-21

2016-09-23

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1467

2016-06-21

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0113

2016-03-22

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0320

2015-09-22

2015-09-23

2015-09-25

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2145

2015-06-23

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0959

2015-03-24

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0727

2014-12-22

2014-12-23

2014-12-26

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1015

2014-09-22

2014-09-23

2014-09-25

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4737

2014-06-23

2014-06-24

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0922

2014-03-24

2014-03-25

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0660

2013-12-17

2013-12-18

2013-12-20

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0621

2013-09-19

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3245

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0762

2013-03-20

2013-03-21

2013-03-25

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1410

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1054

2012-09-20

2012-09-21

2012-09-25

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6722

2012-06-20

2012-06-21

2012-06-25

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2872

2011-12-20

2011-12-21

2011-12-23

2011-12-30

Initial

Regular

Semi-Annual

FBZ

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

