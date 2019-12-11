Best Dividend Stocks
First Bancorp PR - 7% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser E

Stock

FBPRL

Price as of:

$25.2 +0.02 +0.08%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

6.94%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.75

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get FBPRL DARS™ Rating

FBPRL

Daily Snapshot

Price

$25.2

Quote Time

Today's Volume

4,300

Open Price

$25.19

Day's Range

$25.19 - $25.2

Previous Close

$25.18

52 week low / high

$21.03 - $31.25

Percent off 52 week high

-19.36%

FBPRL

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

FBPRL has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

FBPRL

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast FBPRL’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-12

$0.145833

2019-11-14

$0.145833

2019-10-11

$0.145833

2019-09-12

$0.145833

2019-08-14

$0.145833

2019-07-12

$0.145833

2019-06-13

$0.145833

2019-05-14

$0.145833

2019-04-12

$0.145833

2019-03-14

$0.145833

2019-02-14

$0.14583333

2019-01-14

$0.14583333

2018-12-13

$0.14583333

2018-11-14

$0.14583333

2018-10-12

$0.14583333

2018-09-13

$0.14583333

2018-08-14

$0.14583333

2018-07-12

$0.14583333

2018-06-14

$0.14583333

2018-05-14

$0.14583333

2018-04-12

$0.14583333

2018-03-14

$0.14583333

2018-02-14

$0.14583333

2018-01-11

$0.14583333

2017-12-14

$0.14583333

2017-11-14

$0.14583333

2017-10-12

$0.14583333

2017-09-14

$0.14583333

2017-08-11

$0.14583333

2017-07-12

$0.14583333

2017-06-13

$0.14583333

2017-05-11

$0.145833

2017-04-11

$0.145833

2017-03-13

$0.145833

2017-02-13

$0.14583333

2017-01-11

$0.14583333

2009-07-13

$0.14583333

2009-06-11

$0.14583333

2009-05-13

$0.14583333

2009-04-13

$0.14583333

2009-03-11

$0.14583333

2009-02-11

$0.14583333

2009-01-13

$0.14583333

2008-12-11

$0.14583333

2008-11-12

$0.14583333

2008-10-10

$0.14583333

2008-09-11

$0.14583333

2008-08-13

$0.14583333

2008-07-11

$0.14583333

2008-06-11

$0.14583333

2008-05-13

$0.14583333

2008-04-11

$0.14583333

2008-03-12

$0.14583333

2008-02-13

$0.14583333

2008-01-11

$0.14583333

2007-12-12

$0.14583333

2007-11-13

$0.14583333

2007-10-11

$0.14583333

2007-09-12

$0.14583333

2007-08-16

$0.14583333

2007-07-11

$0.14583333

2007-06-13

$0.14583333

2007-05-11

$0.14583333

2007-04-11

$0.14583333

2007-03-13

$0.14583333

2007-02-13

$0.14583333

2007-01-10

$0.14583333

2006-12-13

$0.14583333

2006-11-13

$0.14583333

2006-10-12

$0.14583333

2006-09-13

$0.14583333

2006-08-11

$0.14583333

2006-07-12

$0.14583333

2006-06-13

$0.14583333

2006-05-11

$0.14583333

2006-04-12

$0.14583333

2006-03-13

$0.14583333

2006-02-13

$0.14583333

2006-01-11

$0.14583333

2005-12-13

$0.14583333

2005-11-10

$0.14583333

2005-10-12

$0.14583333

2005-09-13

$0.14583333

2005-08-11

$0.14583333

2005-07-13

$0.14583333

2005-06-13

$0.14583333

2005-05-11

$0.14583333

2005-04-13

$0.14583333

2005-03-11

$0.14583333

2005-02-11

$0.14583333

2005-01-12

$0.14583333

2004-12-13

$0.14583333

2004-11-10

$0.14583333

2004-10-13

$0.14583333

2004-09-13

$0.14583333

2004-08-11

$0.14583333

2004-07-13

$0.14583333

2004-06-14

$0.14583333

2004-05-12

$0.14583333

2004-04-13

$0.14583333

2004-03-11

$0.14583333

2004-02-11

$0.14583333

2004-01-13

$0.14583333

2003-12-11

$0.14583333

2003-11-12

$0.14583333

FBPRL

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for FBPRL

Stock not rated.

FBPRL

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

128.94%

0.00%

2years

FBPRL

News
FBPRL

Research
FBPRL

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

FBPRL

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

FBPRL

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1458

2019-11-04

2019-11-14

2019-11-15

2019-12-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

2019-10-25

2019-12-12

2019-12-15

2019-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

2019-08-27

2019-10-11

2019-10-15

2019-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

2019-08-27

2019-09-12

2019-09-15

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

2019-07-31

2019-08-14

2019-08-15

2019-09-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

2019-06-20

2019-07-12

2019-07-15

2019-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

2019-05-16

2019-06-13

2019-06-15

2019-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

2019-03-21

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

2019-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

2019-03-21

2019-04-12

2019-04-15

2019-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

2019-02-14

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

2019-02-04

2019-02-14

2019-02-15

2019-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

2018-12-20

2019-01-14

2019-01-15

2019-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

2018-11-14

2018-12-13

2018-12-15

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

2018-10-31

2018-11-14

2018-11-15

2018-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

2018-09-19

2018-10-12

2018-10-15

2018-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

2018-09-04

2018-09-13

2018-09-15

2018-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

2018-08-03

2018-08-14

2018-08-15

2018-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

2018-06-20

2018-07-12

2018-07-15

2018-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

2018-06-05

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-07-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

2018-04-04

2018-04-12

2018-04-15

2018-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

2018-03-21

2018-05-14

2018-05-15

2018-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

2018-01-31

2018-03-14

2018-03-15

2018-04-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

2018-01-31

2018-02-14

2018-02-15

2018-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

2017-12-14

2018-01-11

2018-01-15

2018-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

2017-11-17

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

2017-10-26

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

2017-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

2017-09-29

2017-10-12

2017-10-15

2017-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

2017-08-30

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-10-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

2017-07-27

2017-08-11

2017-08-15

2017-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

2017-06-29

2017-07-12

2017-07-15

2017-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

2017-05-24

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

2017-05-09

2017-05-11

2017-05-15

2017-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

2017-03-21

2017-04-11

2017-04-15

2017-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

2017-02-01

2017-03-13

2017-03-15

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

2017-02-01

2017-02-13

2017-02-15

2017-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

2017-01-10

2017-01-11

2017-01-15

2017-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

2016-12-08

Unknown

2016-12-15

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

Unknown

2009-07-13

2009-07-15

2009-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

Unknown

2009-06-11

2009-06-15

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

Unknown

2009-05-13

2009-05-15

2009-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

Unknown

2009-04-13

2009-04-15

2009-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

Unknown

2009-03-11

2009-03-15

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

Unknown

2009-02-11

2009-02-15

2009-03-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

Unknown

2009-01-13

2009-01-15

2009-02-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

Unknown

2008-12-11

2008-12-15

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

Unknown

2008-11-12

2008-11-15

2008-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

Unknown

2008-10-10

2008-10-15

2008-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

Unknown

2008-09-11

2008-09-15

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

Unknown

2008-08-13

2008-08-15

2008-09-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

Unknown

2008-07-11

2008-07-15

2008-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

Unknown

2008-06-11

2008-06-15

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

Unknown

2008-05-13

2008-05-15

2008-06-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

Unknown

2008-04-11

2008-04-15

2008-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

Unknown

2008-03-12

2008-03-15

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

Unknown

2008-02-13

2008-02-15

2008-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

Unknown

2008-01-11

2008-01-15

2008-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

Unknown

2007-12-12

2007-12-15

2007-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

Unknown

2007-11-13

2007-11-15

2007-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

Unknown

2007-10-11

2007-10-15

2007-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

Unknown

2007-09-12

2007-09-15

2007-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

Unknown

2007-08-16

2007-08-15

2007-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

Unknown

2007-07-11

2007-07-15

2007-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

Unknown

2007-06-13

2007-06-15

2007-07-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

Unknown

2007-05-11

2007-05-15

2007-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

Unknown

2007-04-11

2007-04-15

2007-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

Unknown

2007-03-13

2007-03-15

2007-04-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

Unknown

2007-02-13

2007-02-15

2007-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

Unknown

2007-01-10

2007-01-15

2007-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

Unknown

2006-12-13

2006-12-15

2006-12-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

Unknown

2006-11-13

2006-11-15

2006-11-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

Unknown

2006-10-12

2006-10-16

2006-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

Unknown

2006-09-13

2006-09-15

2006-10-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

Unknown

2006-08-11

2006-08-15

2006-08-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

Unknown

2006-07-12

2006-07-15

2006-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

Unknown

2006-06-13

2006-06-15

2006-06-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

Unknown

2006-05-11

2006-05-15

2006-05-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

Unknown

2006-04-12

2006-04-17

2006-05-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

Unknown

2006-03-13

2006-03-15

2006-03-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

Unknown

2006-02-13

2006-02-15

2006-02-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

Unknown

2006-01-11

2006-01-15

2006-01-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

Unknown

2005-12-13

2005-12-15

2005-12-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

Unknown

2005-11-10

2005-11-15

2005-11-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

Unknown

2005-10-12

2005-10-15

2005-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

Unknown

2005-09-13

2005-09-15

2005-09-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

Unknown

2005-08-11

2005-08-15

2005-08-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

Unknown

2005-07-13

2005-07-15

2005-08-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

Unknown

2005-06-13

2005-06-15

2005-06-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

Unknown

2005-05-11

2005-05-15

2005-05-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

Unknown

2005-04-13

2005-04-15

2005-04-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

Unknown

2005-03-11

2005-03-15

2005-03-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

Unknown

2005-02-11

2005-02-15

2005-02-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

Unknown

2005-01-12

2005-01-15

2005-01-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

Unknown

2004-12-13

2004-12-15

2004-12-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

Unknown

2004-11-10

2004-11-15

2004-11-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

Unknown

2004-10-13

2004-10-15

2004-10-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

Unknown

2004-09-13

2004-09-15

2004-09-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

Unknown

2004-08-11

2004-08-15

2004-08-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

Unknown

2004-07-13

2004-07-15

2004-07-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

Unknown

2004-06-14

2004-06-15

2004-06-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

Unknown

2004-05-12

2004-05-15

2004-05-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

Unknown

2004-04-13

2004-04-15

2004-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

Unknown

2004-03-11

2004-03-15

2004-03-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

Unknown

2004-02-11

2004-02-15

2004-03-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

Unknown

2004-01-13

2004-01-15

2004-02-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

Unknown

2003-12-11

2003-12-15

2003-12-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

Unknown

2003-11-12

2003-11-15

2003-11-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

FBPRL

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

