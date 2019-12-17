Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Firstrand Ltd - ADR

Stock

FANDY

Price as of:

$45.35 +2.1 +4.86%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Firstrand Ltd - ADR (FANDY)

FANDY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.31%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.50

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get FANDY DARS™ Rating

FANDY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$45.35

Quote Time

Today's Volume

300

Open Price

$44.25

Day's Range

$44.25 - $45.35

Previous Close

$43.25

52 week low / high

$34.9 - $52.95

Percent off 52 week high

-14.35%

FANDY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

FANDY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade FANDY's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
FANDY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast FANDY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-26

$0.749779

2019-04-04

$0.737836

2018-10-04

$0.727651

2018-03-28

$0.826985

2017-10-05

$0.744247

2017-03-29

$0.65279

2016-10-05

$0.653612

2016-03-30

$0.5723687

2015-10-07

$0.688049

2015-03-25

$0.62060115

2015-03-25

$0.035313

2014-10-08

$0.7089374

2014-10-08

$0.039239

2014-03-26

$0.56786

2013-10-09

$0.64994485

2013-10-09

$0.04686

FANDY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
FANDY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for FANDY

Stock not rated.

FANDY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

6.94%

-3.54%

2years

FANDY

News
FANDY

Research
FANDY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

FANDY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

FANDY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.7498

Unknown

2019-09-26

2019-09-27

2019-10-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7378

Unknown

2019-04-04

2019-04-05

2019-04-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7277

Unknown

2018-10-04

2018-10-05

2018-10-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8270

Unknown

2018-03-28

2018-03-29

2018-04-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7442

Unknown

2017-10-05

2017-10-06

2017-10-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6528

Unknown

2017-03-29

2017-03-31

2017-04-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6536

Unknown

2016-10-05

2016-10-07

2016-10-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5724

Unknown

2016-03-30

2016-04-01

2016-04-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6880

Unknown

2015-10-07

2015-10-09

2015-10-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0353

Unknown

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-04-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6206

Unknown

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-04-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0392

Unknown

2014-10-08

2014-10-10

2014-10-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7089

Unknown

2014-10-08

2014-10-10

2014-10-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5679

Unknown

2014-03-26

2014-03-28

2014-04-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0469

Unknown

2013-10-09

2013-10-11

2013-10-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6499

Unknown

2013-10-09

2013-10-11

2013-10-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

FANDY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X