First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund

Stock

FAN

Price as of:

$14.47 +0.03 +0.21%

Industry

Other

FAN

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

2.86%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.41

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get FAN DARS™ Rating

FAN

Daily Snapshot

Price

$14.47

Quote Time

Today's Volume

7,904

Open Price

$14.41

Day's Range

$14.41 - $14.47

Previous Close

$14.44

52 week low / high

$11.05 - $14.57

Percent off 52 week high

-0.69%

FAN

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

FAN has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Click here to learn more.

FAN

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast FAN’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-13

$0.1034

2019-09-25

$0.0567

2019-06-14

$0.1021

2019-03-21

$0.0918

2018-12-18

$0.0572

2018-09-14

$0.0629

2018-06-21

$0.1468

2018-03-22

$0.0396

2017-09-21

$0.0554

2017-06-22

$0.2414

2017-03-23

$0.0466

2016-12-21

$0.5588

2016-09-21

$0.0483

2016-06-22

$0.0496

2016-03-23

$0.0495

2015-12-23

$0.0668

2015-09-23

$0.0378

2015-06-24

$0.1436

2015-03-25

$0.0193

2014-12-23

$0.1459

2014-09-23

$0.0282

2014-06-24

$0.0631

2014-03-25

$0.0278

2013-12-18

$0.019

2013-09-20

$0.0165

2013-06-21

$0.0397

2013-03-21

$0.005

2012-12-21

$0.0253

2012-09-21

$0.0878

2011-06-21

$0.0583

2010-06-22

$0.0924

2009-12-22

$0.267

2009-06-23

$0.0546

2008-12-23

$0.0405

FAN's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
FAN

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for FAN

Stock not rated.

FAN

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-16.33%

34.94%

0years

FAN

News
FAN

Research
FAN

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

FAN

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

FAN

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1034

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0567

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-26

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1021

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0918

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-22

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0572

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0629

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-09-17

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1468

2018-06-20

2018-06-21

2018-06-22

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0396

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0554

2017-09-20

2017-09-21

2017-09-22

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2414

2017-06-21

2017-06-22

2017-06-26

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0466

2017-03-22

2017-03-23

2017-03-27

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5588

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0483

2016-09-20

2016-09-21

2016-09-23

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0496

2016-06-21

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0495

2016-03-22

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0668

2015-12-22

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0378

2015-09-22

2015-09-23

2015-09-25

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1436

2015-06-23

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0193

2015-03-24

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1459

2014-12-22

2014-12-23

2014-12-26

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0282

2014-09-22

2014-09-23

2014-09-25

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0631

2014-06-23

2014-06-24

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0278

2014-03-24

2014-03-25

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0190

2013-12-17

2013-12-18

2013-12-20

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0165

2013-09-19

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0397

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0050

2013-03-20

2013-03-21

2013-03-25

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0253

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0878

2012-09-20

2012-09-21

2012-09-25

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0583

2011-06-20

2011-06-21

2011-06-23

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0924

2010-06-21

2010-06-22

2010-06-24

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2670

2009-12-21

2009-12-22

2009-12-24

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0546

2009-06-22

2009-06-23

2009-06-25

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0405

2008-12-22

2008-12-23

2008-12-26

2008-12-31

Initial

Regular

Semi-Annual

FAN

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X