Flamemaster Corp.

Stock

FAME

Price as of:

$9.83 +0.0 +0.0%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
Flamemaster Corp. (FAME)

FAME

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.00%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get FAME DARS™ Rating

FAME

Daily Snapshot

Price

$9.83

Quote Time

Today's Volume

200

Open Price

$9.83

Day's Range

$9.83 - $9.83

Previous Close

$9.83

52 week low / high

$7.55 - $10.3

Percent off 52 week high

-4.56%

FAME

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

FAME has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

FAME

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast FAME’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2018-12-04

$0.025

2018-04-25

$0.025

2018-01-24

$0.025

2017-10-06

$0.025

2017-06-21

$0.0225

2017-02-24

$0.0225

2016-11-10

$0.0225

2016-07-26

$0.0225

2016-04-18

$0.0225

2015-12-31

$0.0225

2015-09-25

$0.02

2015-06-23

$0.02

2015-03-20

$0.02

2014-12-12

$0.02

2014-09-10

$0.0125

2014-06-04

$0.0125

2014-02-25

$0.0125

2013-11-13

$0.0125

2013-08-06

$0.0125

2013-04-26

$0.0125

2013-01-16

$0.0125

2012-10-10

$0.0125

2012-07-02

$0.0125

2012-03-30

$0.0125

2011-12-22

$0.0125

2011-09-12

$0.0125

2011-05-25

$0.01

2011-02-01

$0.01

2010-10-13

$0.005

2010-08-06

$0.005

2010-03-30

$0.005

2010-01-13

$0.0225

2009-09-14

$0.0225

2009-06-03

$0.025

2009-03-06

$0.025

2008-11-12

$0.034

2008-08-11

$0.034

2008-04-25

$0.034

2008-01-18

$0.034

2007-09-26

$0.034

2007-06-06

$0.017

2007-02-20

$0.017

2006-11-07

$0.017

2006-07-25

$0.034

2006-04-07

$0.034

2005-08-26

$0.034

2005-05-20

$0.034

FAME's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

FAME

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for FAME

Stock not rated.

FAME

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-100.00%

-100.00%

2years

FAME

FAME

FAME

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

FAME

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

FAME

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0250

2018-11-08

2018-12-04

2018-12-05

2018-12-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2018-03-22

2018-04-25

2018-04-26

2018-05-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2017-12-05

2018-01-24

2018-01-25

2018-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2017-09-25

2017-10-06

2017-10-10

2017-11-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0225

2017-06-13

2017-06-21

2017-06-23

2017-07-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0225

2017-02-12

2017-02-24

2017-02-28

2017-03-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0225

2016-10-26

2016-11-10

2016-11-15

2016-12-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0225

2016-06-29

2016-07-26

2016-07-28

2016-08-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0225

2016-04-05

2016-04-18

2016-04-20

2016-05-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0225

2015-12-17

2015-12-31

2016-01-05

2016-01-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2015-09-05

2015-09-25

2015-09-29

2015-10-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2015-05-22

2015-06-23

2015-06-25

2015-07-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2015-03-05

2015-03-20

2015-03-24

2015-04-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

Unknown

2014-12-12

2014-12-16

2015-01-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2014-08-14

2014-09-10

2014-09-12

2014-10-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2014-05-13

2014-06-04

2014-06-06

2014-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2014-01-31

2014-02-25

2014-02-27

2014-03-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2013-10-23

2013-11-13

2013-11-15

2013-12-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2013-06-13

2013-08-06

2013-08-08

2013-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2013-03-08

2013-04-26

2013-04-30

2013-05-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2012-11-08

2013-01-16

2013-01-18

2013-02-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2012-09-20

2012-10-10

2012-10-12

2012-11-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2012-06-14

2012-07-02

2012-07-05

2012-08-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

Unknown

2012-03-30

2012-04-03

2012-04-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2011-12-09

2011-12-22

2011-12-27

2012-01-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2011-08-29

2011-09-12

2011-09-14

2011-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2011-05-19

2011-05-25

2011-05-27

2011-06-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2011-01-19

2011-02-01

2011-02-03

2011-02-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0050

2010-10-04

2010-10-13

2010-10-15

2010-11-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0050

2010-07-01

2010-08-06

2010-07-07

2010-08-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0050

2010-03-24

2010-03-30

2010-03-31

2010-04-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0225

2009-12-16

2010-01-13

2009-12-22

2010-01-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0225

2009-09-09

2009-09-14

2009-09-16

2009-10-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2009-05-28

2009-06-03

2009-06-04

2009-06-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2009-02-27

2009-03-06

2009-02-27

2009-03-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0340

2008-11-07

2008-11-12

2008-11-14

2008-12-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0340

2008-08-05

2008-08-11

2008-08-05

2008-08-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0340

2008-04-23

2008-04-25

2008-04-29

2008-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0340

2008-01-11

2008-01-18

2008-01-18

2008-02-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0340

2007-09-20

2007-09-26

2007-09-28

2007-10-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0170

2007-05-29

2007-06-06

2007-06-07

2007-06-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0170

2007-01-26

2007-02-20

2007-02-22

2007-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0170

2006-09-29

2006-11-07

2006-11-09

2006-11-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0340

2006-07-07

2006-07-25

2006-07-27

2006-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0340

2006-03-24

2006-04-07

2006-04-11

2006-04-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0340

2005-07-26

2005-08-26

2005-08-30

2005-09-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0340

2005-04-15

2005-05-20

2005-05-24

2005-06-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

FAME

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. 

disclaimer.

