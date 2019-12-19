Best Dividend Stocks
First Trust / Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Com Shs

Stock

FAM

Price as of:

$11.23 -0.04 -0.35%

Industry

Other

First Trust / Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Com Shs (FAM)

FAM

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

8.20%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$0.92

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

FAM

Daily Snapshot

Price

$11.23

Quote Time

Today's Volume

16,518

Open Price

$11.25

Day's Range

$11.23 - $11.3

Previous Close

$11.27

52 week low / high

$9.08 - $11.33

Percent off 52 week high

-0.88%

FAM

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

FAM has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade FAM's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
FAM

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast FAM's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-02

$0.077

2019-11-01

$0.077

2019-10-01

$0.077

2019-09-03

$0.077

2019-08-01

$0.077

2019-07-01

$0.07

2019-06-03

$0.07

2019-05-01

$0.07

2019-04-01

$0.07

2019-03-01

$0.07

2019-02-01

$0.07

2019-01-02

$0.07

2018-12-03

$0.07

2018-11-01

$0.07

2018-10-01

$0.07

2018-09-04

$0.07

2018-08-01

$0.07

2018-07-02

$0.075

2018-06-01

$0.075

2018-05-01

$0.075

2018-04-02

$0.075

2018-03-01

$0.075

2018-02-01

$0.075

2018-01-02

$0.075

2017-12-01

$0.075

2017-11-01

$0.075

2017-10-02

$0.075

2017-09-01

$0.075

2017-08-01

$0.075

2017-07-03

$0.075

2017-06-01

$0.075

2017-05-01

$0.075

2017-04-03

$0.075

2017-03-01

$0.075

2017-02-01

$0.075

2017-01-03

$0.075

2016-12-01

$0.075

2016-11-01

$0.075

2016-10-03

$0.075

2016-09-01

$0.075

2016-08-01

$0.075

2016-07-01

$0.075

2016-06-01

$0.075

2016-05-02

$0.075

2016-04-01

$0.075

2016-03-01

$0.075

2016-02-01

$0.075

2016-01-04

$0.075

2015-12-01

$0.09

2015-11-02

$0.09

2015-10-01

$0.09

2015-09-01

$0.09

2015-08-03

$0.09

2015-07-01

$0.09

2015-06-01

$0.09

2015-05-01

$0.09

2015-04-01

$0.09

2015-03-02

$0.11

2015-02-02

$0.11

2015-01-02

$0.11

2014-12-01

$0.11

2014-12-01

$0.02

2014-11-03

$0.11

2014-10-01

$0.11

2014-09-02

$0.11

2014-08-01

$0.11

2014-07-01

$0.11

2014-06-02

$0.11

2014-05-01

$0.11

2014-04-01

$0.11

2014-03-03

$0.11

2014-02-03

$0.13

2014-01-02

$0.13

2013-12-02

$0.13

2013-11-01

$0.13

2013-10-01

$0.13

2013-09-03

$0.13

2013-08-01

$0.13

2013-07-01

$0.13

2013-06-03

$0.13

2013-05-01

$0.13

2013-04-01

$0.13

2013-03-01

$0.13

2013-02-01

$0.13

2013-01-02

$0.13

2012-12-03

$0.13

2012-11-01

$0.13

2012-10-01

$0.13

2012-09-04

$0.13

2012-08-01

$0.13

2012-07-02

$0.13

2012-06-01

$0.13

2012-05-01

$0.13

2012-04-02

$0.13

2012-03-01

$0.13

2012-02-01

$0.13

2012-01-03

$0.13

2011-12-01

$0.13

2011-11-01

$0.13

2011-10-03

$0.13

2011-09-01

$0.13

2011-08-01

$0.13

2011-07-01

$0.13

2011-06-01

$0.13

2011-05-02

$0.13

2011-04-01

$0.13

2011-03-01

$0.13

2011-02-01

$0.13

2011-01-03

$0.13

2010-12-01

$0.13

2010-11-01

$0.13

2010-10-01

$0.13

2010-09-01

$0.13

2010-08-02

$0.13

2010-07-01

$0.13

2010-06-01

$0.13

2010-05-03

$0.13

2010-04-01

$0.13

2010-03-01

$0.13

2010-02-01

$0.13

2010-01-04

$0.13

2009-12-01

$0.13

2009-11-02

$0.13

2009-10-01

$0.13

2009-09-01

$0.13

2009-08-03

$0.13

2009-07-01

$0.13

2009-06-01

$0.13

2009-05-01

$0.13

2009-04-01

$0.13

2009-03-02

$0.13

2009-02-02

$0.13

2009-01-02

$0.13

2008-12-01

$0.13

2008-11-03

$0.13

2008-10-01

$0.13

2008-09-02

$0.13

2008-08-01

$0.13

2008-07-01

$0.13

2008-06-02

$0.13

2008-05-01

$0.13

2008-04-01

$0.13

2008-03-03

$0.13

2008-02-01

$0.13

2008-01-14

$0.13

2007-12-19

$0.14

2007-12-03

$0.13

2007-11-01

$0.13

2007-10-01

$0.13

2007-09-04

$0.13

2007-08-01

$0.13

2007-07-02

$0.13

2007-06-01

$0.13

2007-05-01

$0.13

2007-04-02

$0.13

2007-03-01

$0.13

2007-02-01

$0.13

2007-01-08

$0.13

2006-12-20

$0.47

2006-12-01

$0.13

2006-11-01

$0.13

2006-10-02

$0.0032

2006-10-02

$0.13

2006-09-01

$0.13

2006-08-01

$0.13

2006-07-03

$0.13

2006-06-01

$0.13

2006-05-01

$0.13

2006-04-03

$0.13

2006-03-01

$0.13

2006-02-01

$0.13

2006-01-03

$0.13

2005-12-01

$0.13

2005-11-01

$0.13

2005-10-03

$0.13

2005-09-01

$0.13

2005-08-01

$0.13

2005-07-01

$0.13

2005-06-01

$0.13

2005-05-03

$0.13

2005-04-01

$0.13

2005-02-24

$0.13

1999-08-11

$0.28

1999-05-12

$0.28

1999-02-11

$0.25

1998-11-18

$0.25

1998-08-12

$0.25

1998-02-11

$0.2

1997-11-12

$0.2

1997-05-13

$0.2

1997-02-12

$0.31

1996-11-13

$0.31

1996-08-13

$0.31

1996-05-13

$0.31

1996-02-13

$0.28

1995-11-13

$0.28

1995-08-11

$0.28

1995-05-09

$0.25

1995-02-09

$0.25

1994-11-08

$0.25

1994-08-09

$0.21

1994-05-10

$0.21

1994-02-09

$0.21

1993-11-08

$0.15

1993-08-10

$0.15

1993-05-11

$0.15

1993-03-09

$0.1

FAM's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

FAM

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for FAM

Stock not rated.

FAM

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.88%

5.60%

0years

FAM

FAM

FAM

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

FAM

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

1994

1993

FAM

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0770

2019-11-20

2019-12-02

2019-12-03

2019-12-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2019-10-21

2019-11-01

2019-11-04

2019-11-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2019-09-19

2019-10-01

2019-10-02

2019-10-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2019-08-20

2019-09-03

2019-09-04

2019-09-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2019-07-22

2019-08-01

2019-08-02

2019-08-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2019-06-20

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2019-05-20

2019-06-03

2019-06-04

2019-06-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2019-04-22

2019-05-01

2019-05-02

2019-05-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2019-03-20

2019-04-01

2019-04-02

2019-04-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2019-02-20

2019-03-01

2019-03-04

2019-03-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2019-01-22

2019-02-01

2019-02-04

2019-02-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2018-12-20

2019-01-02

2019-01-03

2019-01-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2018-11-20

2018-12-03

2018-12-04

2018-12-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2018-10-22

2018-11-01

2018-11-02

2018-11-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2018-09-20

2018-10-01

2018-10-02

2018-10-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2018-08-20

2018-09-04

2018-09-05

2018-09-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2018-07-19

2018-08-01

2018-08-02

2018-08-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2018-06-20

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2018-05-21

2018-06-01

2018-06-04

2018-06-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2018-04-19

2018-05-01

2018-05-02

2018-05-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2018-03-20

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-04-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2018-02-20

2018-03-01

2018-03-02

2018-03-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2018-01-22

2018-02-01

2018-02-02

2018-02-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2017-12-20

2018-01-02

2018-01-03

2018-01-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2017-11-20

2017-12-01

2017-12-04

2017-12-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2017-10-19

2017-11-01

2017-11-02

2017-11-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2017-09-20

2017-10-02

2017-10-03

2017-10-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2017-08-21

2017-09-01

2017-09-06

2017-09-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2017-07-20

2017-08-01

2017-08-03

2017-08-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2017-06-20

2017-07-03

2017-07-06

2017-07-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2017-05-22

2017-06-01

2017-06-05

2017-06-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2017-04-20

2017-05-01

2017-05-03

2017-05-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2017-03-20

2017-04-03

2017-04-05

2017-04-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2017-02-21

2017-03-01

2017-03-03

2017-03-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2017-01-19

2017-02-01

2017-02-03

2017-02-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2016-12-20

2017-01-03

2017-01-05

2017-01-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2016-11-21

2016-12-01

2016-12-05

2016-12-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2016-10-20

2016-11-01

2016-11-03

2016-11-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2016-09-20

2016-10-03

2016-10-05

2016-10-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2016-08-22

2016-09-01

2016-09-06

2016-09-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2016-07-20

2016-08-01

2016-08-03

2016-08-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2016-06-20

2016-07-01

2016-07-06

2016-07-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2016-05-19

2016-06-01

2016-06-03

2016-06-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2016-04-20

2016-05-02

2016-05-04

2016-05-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2016-03-21

2016-04-01

2016-04-05

2016-04-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2016-02-22

2016-03-01

2016-03-03

2016-03-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2016-01-20

2016-02-01

2016-02-03

2016-02-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2015-12-21

2016-01-04

2016-01-06

2016-01-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2015-11-19

2015-12-01

2015-12-03

2015-12-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2015-10-20

2015-11-02

2015-11-04

2015-11-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2015-09-21

2015-10-01

2015-10-05

2015-10-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2015-08-20

2015-09-01

2015-09-03

2015-09-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2015-07-20

2015-08-03

2015-08-05

2015-08-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2015-06-22

2015-07-01

2015-07-06

2015-07-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2015-05-20

2015-06-01

2015-06-03

2015-06-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2015-04-20

2015-05-01

2015-05-05

2015-05-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2015-03-19

2015-04-01

2015-04-06

2015-04-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2015-02-19

2015-03-02

2015-03-04

2015-03-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2015-01-20

2015-02-02

2015-02-04

2015-02-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2014-12-22

2015-01-02

2015-01-06

2015-01-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0200

2014-11-20

2014-12-01

2014-12-03

2014-12-10

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2014-11-20

2014-12-01

2014-12-03

2014-12-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2014-10-20

2014-11-03

2014-11-05

2014-11-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2014-09-22

2014-10-01

2014-10-03

2014-10-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2014-08-20

2014-09-02

2014-09-04

2014-09-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2014-07-21

2014-08-01

2014-08-05

2014-08-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2014-06-19

2014-07-01

2014-07-03

2014-07-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2014-05-20

2014-06-02

2014-06-04

2014-06-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2014-04-17

2014-05-01

2014-05-05

2014-05-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2014-03-20

2014-04-01

2014-04-03

2014-04-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2014-02-20

2014-03-03

2014-03-05

2014-03-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2014-01-21

2014-02-03

2014-02-05

2014-02-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2013-12-17

2014-01-02

2014-01-06

2014-01-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2013-11-20

2013-12-02

2013-12-04

2013-12-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2013-10-21

2013-11-01

2013-11-05

2013-11-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2013-09-19

2013-10-01

2013-10-03

2013-10-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2013-08-20

2013-09-03

2013-09-05

2013-09-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2013-07-22

2013-08-01

2013-08-05

2013-08-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2013-06-20

2013-07-01

2013-07-03

2013-07-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2013-05-20

2013-06-03

2013-06-05

2013-06-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2013-04-22

2013-05-01

2013-05-03

2013-05-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2013-03-20

2013-04-01

2013-04-03

2013-04-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2013-02-20

2013-03-01

2013-03-05

2013-03-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2013-01-22

2013-02-01

2013-02-05

2013-02-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2012-12-20

2013-01-02

2013-01-04

2013-01-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2012-11-20

2012-12-03

2012-12-05

2012-12-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2012-10-22

2012-11-01

2012-11-05

2012-11-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2012-09-20

2012-10-01

2012-10-03

2012-10-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2012-08-20

2012-09-04

2012-09-06

2012-09-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2012-07-19

2012-08-01

2012-08-03

2012-08-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2012-06-20

2012-07-02

2012-07-05

2012-07-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2012-05-21

2012-06-01

2012-06-05

2012-06-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2012-04-19

2012-05-01

2012-05-03

2012-05-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2012-03-20

2012-04-02

2012-04-04

2012-04-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2012-02-21

2012-03-01

2012-03-05

2012-03-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2012-01-19

2012-02-01

2012-02-03

2012-02-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2011-12-20

2012-01-03

2012-01-05

2012-01-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2011-11-21

2011-12-01

2011-12-05

2011-12-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2011-10-20

2011-11-01

2011-11-03

2011-11-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2011-09-20

2011-10-03

2011-10-05

2011-10-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2011-08-19

2011-09-01

2011-09-06

2011-09-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2011-07-20

2011-08-01

2011-08-03

2011-08-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2011-06-20

2011-07-01

2011-07-06

2011-07-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2011-05-23

2011-06-01

2011-06-03

2011-06-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2011-04-19

2011-05-02

2011-05-04

2011-05-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2011-03-21

2011-04-01

2011-04-05

2011-04-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2011-02-22

2011-03-01

2011-03-03

2011-03-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2011-01-20

2011-02-01

2011-02-03

2011-02-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2010-12-20

2011-01-03

2011-01-05

2011-01-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2010-11-22

2010-12-01

2010-12-03

2010-12-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2010-10-20

2010-11-01

2010-11-03

2010-11-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2010-09-20

2010-10-01

2010-10-05

2010-10-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2010-08-20

2010-09-01

2010-09-03

2010-09-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2010-07-20

2010-08-02

2010-08-04

2010-08-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2010-06-21

2010-07-01

2010-07-06

2010-07-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2010-05-20

2010-06-01

2010-06-03

2010-06-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2010-04-20

2010-05-03

2010-05-05

2010-05-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2010-03-22

2010-04-01

2010-04-06

2010-04-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2010-02-22

2010-03-01

2010-03-03

2010-03-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2010-01-20

2010-02-01

2010-02-03

2010-02-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2009-12-21

2010-01-04

2010-01-06

2010-01-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2009-11-20

2009-12-01

2009-12-03

2009-12-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2009-10-20

2009-11-02

2009-11-04

2009-11-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2009-09-21

2009-10-01

2009-10-05

2009-10-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2009-08-20

2009-09-01

2009-09-03

2009-09-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2009-07-20

2009-08-03

2009-08-05

2009-08-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2009-06-22

2009-07-01

2009-07-06

2009-07-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2009-05-20

2009-06-01

2009-06-03

2009-06-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2009-04-20

2009-05-01

2009-05-05

2009-05-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2009-03-20

2009-04-01

2009-04-03

2009-04-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2009-02-20

2009-03-02

2009-03-04

2009-03-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2009-01-20

2009-02-02

2009-02-04

2009-02-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2008-12-22

2009-01-02

2009-01-06

2009-01-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2008-11-20

2008-12-01

2008-12-03

2008-12-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2008-10-20

2008-11-03

2008-11-05

2008-11-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2008-09-22

2008-10-01

2008-10-03

2008-10-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2008-08-20

2008-09-02

2008-09-04

2008-09-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2008-07-21

2008-08-01

2008-08-05

2008-08-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2008-06-20

2008-07-01

2008-07-03

2008-07-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2008-05-19

2008-06-02

2008-06-04

2008-06-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2008-04-21

2008-05-01

2008-05-05

2008-05-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2008-03-20

2008-04-01

2008-04-03

2008-04-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2008-02-20

2008-03-03

2008-03-05

2008-03-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2008-01-22

2008-02-01

2008-02-05

2008-02-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2007-12-21

2008-01-14

2008-01-16

2008-01-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2007-12-10

2007-12-19

2007-12-21

2007-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2007-11-20

2007-12-03

2007-12-05

2007-12-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2007-10-23

2007-11-01

2007-11-05

2007-11-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2007-09-20

2007-10-01

2007-10-03

2007-10-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2007-08-20

2007-09-04

2007-09-06

2007-09-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2007-07-20

2007-08-01

2007-08-03

2007-08-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2007-06-20

2007-07-02

2007-07-05

2007-07-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2007-05-21

2007-06-01

2007-06-05

2007-06-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2007-04-20

2007-05-01

2007-05-03

2007-05-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2007-03-20

2007-04-02

2007-04-04

2007-04-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2007-02-20

2007-03-01

2007-03-05

2007-03-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2007-01-22

2007-02-01

2007-02-05

2007-02-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2006-12-18

2007-01-08

2007-01-10

2007-01-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4700

2006-12-12

2006-12-20

2006-12-22

2006-12-29

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2006-11-20

2006-12-01

2006-12-05

2006-12-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2006-10-20

2006-11-01

2006-11-03

2006-11-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2006-09-21

2006-10-02

2006-10-04

2006-10-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0032

2006-09-07

2006-10-02

2006-10-04

2006-10-16

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2006-08-21

2006-09-01

2006-09-06

2006-09-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2006-07-20

2006-08-01

2006-08-03

2006-08-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2006-06-20

2006-07-03

2006-07-06

2006-07-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2006-05-22

2006-06-01

2006-06-05

2006-06-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2006-04-17

2006-05-01

2006-05-03

2006-05-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2006-03-20

2006-04-03

2006-04-05

2006-04-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2006-02-21

2006-03-01

2006-03-03

2006-03-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2006-01-20

2006-02-01

2006-02-03

2006-02-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2005-12-20

2006-01-03

2006-01-05

2006-01-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2005-11-21

2005-12-01

2005-12-05

2005-12-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2005-10-20

2005-11-01

2005-11-03

2005-11-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2005-09-20

2005-10-03

2005-10-05

2005-10-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2005-08-22

2005-09-01

2005-09-06

2005-09-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2005-07-20

2005-08-01

2005-08-03

2005-08-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2005-06-20

2005-07-01

2005-07-06

2005-07-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2005-05-20

2005-06-01

2005-06-03

2005-06-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2005-04-20

2005-05-03

2005-05-05

2005-05-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2005-03-21

2005-04-01

2005-04-05

2005-04-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2005-01-14

2005-02-24

2005-02-28

2005-03-07

Initial

Regular

Monthly

$0.2800

1999-07-15

1999-08-11

1999-08-13

1999-08-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

1999-04-16

1999-05-12

1999-05-14

1999-05-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1999-01-22

1999-02-11

1999-02-16

1999-02-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1998-10-16

1998-11-18

1998-11-20

1998-11-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1998-07-17

1998-08-12

1998-08-14

1998-08-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

1998-01-16

1998-02-11

1998-02-13

1998-02-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

1997-10-17

1997-11-12

1997-11-14

1997-11-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

1997-04-17

1997-05-13

1997-05-15

1997-05-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

1997-01-17

1997-02-12

1997-02-14

1997-02-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

1996-10-18

1996-11-13

1996-11-15

1996-11-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

1996-07-19

1996-08-13

1996-08-15

1996-08-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

1996-04-18

1996-05-13

1996-05-15

1996-05-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

1996-01-18

1996-02-13

1996-02-15

1996-02-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

1995-10-20

1995-11-13

1995-11-15

1995-11-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

1995-07-21

1995-08-11

1995-08-15

1995-08-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1995-04-20

1995-05-09

1995-05-15

1995-05-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1995-01-20

1995-02-09

1995-02-15

1995-02-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1994-10-21

1994-11-08

1994-11-15

1994-11-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

1994-07-22

1994-08-09

1994-08-15

1994-08-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

1994-04-21

1994-05-10

1994-05-16

1994-05-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

1994-01-21

1994-02-09

1994-02-15

1994-02-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1993-10-21

1993-11-08

1993-11-15

1993-11-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1993-07-16

1993-08-10

1993-08-16

1993-08-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1993-04-15

1993-05-11

1993-05-17

1993-05-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1993-02-18

1993-03-09

1993-03-15

1993-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

FAM

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

