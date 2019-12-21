Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund

Stock

EZM

Price as of:

$42.41 +0.15 +0.35%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (EZM)

EZM

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.71%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.72

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

5 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get EZM DARS™ Rating

EZM

Daily Snapshot

Price

$42.41

Quote Time

Today's Volume

52,600

Open Price

$42.4

Day's Range

$42.39 - $42.55

Previous Close

$42.26

52 week low / high

$32.19 - $42.56

Percent off 52 week high

-0.35%

EZM

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

EZM has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade EZM's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
EZM

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast EZM’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-24

$0.18

2019-06-24

$0.125

2019-03-26

$0.08

2018-12-24

$0.17051

2018-09-25

$0.15587

2018-06-25

$0.13731

2018-03-20

$0.07368

2017-12-26

$0.14571

2017-09-26

$0.105

2017-06-26

$0.085

2017-03-27

$0.115

2016-12-23

$0.05406222222222222

2016-09-26

$0.05277777777777778

2016-06-20

$0.04611111111111111

2016-03-21

$0.02414222222222222

2015-12-21

$0.040481111111111114

2015-09-21

$0.03276111111111111

2015-06-22

$0.024444444444444446

2015-03-23

$0.028627777777777776

2014-12-19

$0.04099

2014-09-22

$0.031243333333333335

2014-06-23

$0.02620888888888889

2014-03-24

$0.02077888888888889

2013-12-24

$0.03005888888888889

2013-09-23

$0.017697777777777778

2013-06-24

$0.033773333333333336

2013-03-22

$0.013565555555555556

2012-12-24

$0.05266333333333333

2012-09-24

$0.026976666666666666

2012-06-25

$0.02724888888888889

2012-03-26

$0.012743333333333334

2011-12-21

$0.023135555555555555

2011-09-26

$0.015901111111111112

2011-06-22

$0.011003333333333334

2011-03-21

$0.009336666666666667

2010-12-22

$0.03559222222222222

2010-09-20

$0.02227

2010-06-28

$0.010753333333333333

2010-03-29

$0.015458888888888888

2009-12-21

$0.021906666666666668

2009-09-21

$0.008595555555555556

2009-06-22

$0.009525555555555556

2009-03-23

$0.010156666666666666

2008-12-22

$0.020794444444444445

2008-09-22

$0.01566

2008-06-23

$0.014058888888888888

2008-03-24

$0.02469

2007-12-17

$0.02719111111111111

2007-09-24

$0.009564444444444445

2007-06-25

$0.005046666666666666

2007-03-26

$0.0061511111111111115

EZM's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
EZM

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for EZM

Stock not rated.

EZM

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

59.60%

33.99%

5years

EZM

News
EZM

Research
EZM

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

EZM

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

EZM

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1800

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2019-03-25

2019-03-26

2019-03-27

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1705

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1559

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1373

2018-06-22

2018-06-25

2018-06-26

2018-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0737

2018-03-19

2018-03-20

2018-03-21

2018-03-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1457

2017-12-22

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2017-09-25

2017-09-26

2017-09-27

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2017-06-23

2017-06-26

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2017-03-24

2017-03-27

2017-03-29

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0541

2016-12-22

2016-12-23

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0528

2016-09-23

2016-09-26

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0461

2016-06-17

2016-06-20

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0241

2016-03-18

2016-03-21

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0405

2015-12-18

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0328

2015-09-18

2015-09-21

2015-09-23

2015-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0244

2015-06-19

2015-06-22

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0286

2015-03-20

2015-03-23

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0410

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0312

2014-09-19

2014-09-22

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0262

2014-06-20

2014-06-23

2014-06-25

2014-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0208

2014-03-21

2014-03-24

2014-03-26

2014-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0301

2013-12-23

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0177

2013-09-20

2013-09-23

2013-09-25

2013-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0338

2013-06-21

2013-06-24

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0136

2013-03-21

2013-03-22

2013-03-26

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0527

2012-12-21

2012-12-24

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0270

2012-09-21

2012-09-24

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0272

2012-06-22

2012-06-25

2012-06-27

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0127

2012-03-23

2012-03-26

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0231

2011-12-20

2011-12-21

2011-12-23

2011-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0159

2011-09-23

2011-09-26

2011-09-28

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0110

2011-06-21

2011-06-22

2011-06-24

2011-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0093

2011-03-18

2011-03-21

2011-03-23

2011-03-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0356

2010-12-21

2010-12-22

2010-12-27

2010-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0223

2010-09-17

2010-09-20

2010-09-22

2010-09-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0108

2010-06-25

2010-06-28

2010-06-30

2010-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0155

2010-03-26

2010-03-29

2010-03-31

2010-04-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0219

2009-12-18

2009-12-21

2009-12-23

2009-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0086

2009-09-18

2009-09-21

2009-09-23

2009-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0095

2009-06-19

2009-06-22

2009-06-24

2009-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0102

2009-03-20

2009-03-23

2009-03-25

2009-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0208

2008-12-19

2008-12-22

2008-12-24

2008-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0157

2008-09-19

2008-09-22

2008-09-24

2008-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0141

2008-06-20

2008-06-23

2008-06-25

2008-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0247

2008-03-20

2008-03-24

2008-03-26

2008-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0272

2007-12-14

2007-12-17

2007-12-19

2007-12-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0096

2007-09-21

2007-09-24

2007-09-26

2007-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0050

2007-06-22

2007-06-25

2007-06-27

2007-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0062

2007-03-23

2007-03-26

2007-03-28

2007-03-30

Initial

Regular

Quarter

EZM

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X