Exelon Corp
Compare EXC to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.2
|3.37%
|58.86%
|6.16%
|8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.70%
|48.39%
|13.24%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.65%
|53.30%
|5.01%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.39%
|53.71%
|8.07%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.6
|2.30%
|48.60%
|15.39%
|6
Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.
EXC Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
EXC Payout History (Paid and Declared)
EXC Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0
Trade EXC using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading EXC's upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading EXC's dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.0500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.09%
|0.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.2500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.86%
|0.6
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.1622
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.30%
|0.8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-01
|$0.2800
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.24%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.26%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-01
|$0.1500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.53%
|1.1
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Uncategorized
Industry: Other
Additional Links:
Exelon Corp (EXC) is a utility services holding company and energy producer. The company primarily focuses on electrical power and natural gas. Exelon operates regulated utilities in Illinois, Pennsylvania, and Maryland, and also has other business in 47 states. EXC was founded in 2000 when it merged with PECO energy. The company is based in Chicago, IL. Exelon is largely affected by regulation as a utility, and faces operational risks related to the nuclear power reactors it runs. In 2012, Exelon merged with Constellation Energy. As well, Exelon has filed for a merger with Pepco. EXC has been paying dividends since 1992, and has increased them most years. They were most recently cut in 2013. EXC pays out its dividend quarterly.
© 2020  Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.
Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer
