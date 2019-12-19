Best Dividend Stocks
iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund

Stock

EWZS

Price as of:

$20.51 +0.26 +1.28%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (EWZS)

EWZS

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.48%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.30

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get EWZS DARS™ Rating

EWZS

Daily Snapshot

Price

$20.51

Quote Time

Today's Volume

56,731

Open Price

$20.27

Day's Range

$20.24 - $20.53

Previous Close

$20.25

52 week low / high

$13.67 - $20.53

Percent off 52 week high

-0.10%

EWZS

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

EWZS has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

EWZS

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast EWZS’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-16

$0.149648

2019-06-17

$0.226147

2018-12-28

$0.062931

2018-12-18

$0.307901

2018-06-19

$0.320001

2017-12-28

$0.018095

2017-12-19

$0.370036

2017-06-20

$0.167999

2016-12-21

$0.248783

2016-06-22

$0.148114

2015-12-21

$0.05594

2015-06-25

$0.243399

2014-12-17

$0.156046

2014-06-25

$0.279525

2013-12-27

$0.030965

2013-12-18

$0.070842

2013-06-27

$0.270644

2012-12-18

$0.327438

2012-06-21

$0.405779

2011-12-20

$0.172238

2011-06-22

$0.401648

2010-12-21

$0.103491

EWZS's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

EWZS

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for EWZS

Stock not rated.

EWZS

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-8.98%

-56.68%

3years

EWZS

EWZS

EWZS

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

EWZS

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

EWZS

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1496

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-17

2019-12-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2261

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-18

2019-06-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0629

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-04

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.3079

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3200

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-20

2018-06-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0181

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-04

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.3700

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-20

2017-12-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1680

2017-06-19

2017-06-20

2017-06-22

2017-06-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2488

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1481

2016-06-21

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

2016-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0559

2015-12-18

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2434

2015-06-24

2015-06-25

2015-06-29

2015-07-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1560

2014-12-16

2014-12-17

2014-12-19

2014-12-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2795

2014-06-24

2014-06-25

2014-06-27

2014-07-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0310

2013-12-26

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-03

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.0708

2013-12-17

2013-12-18

2013-12-20

2013-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2706

2013-06-26

2013-06-27

2013-07-01

2013-07-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3274

2012-12-17

2012-12-18

2012-12-20

2012-12-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4058

2012-06-20

2012-06-21

2012-06-25

2012-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1722

2011-12-19

2011-12-20

2011-12-22

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4016

2011-06-21

2011-06-22

2011-06-24

2011-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1035

2010-12-20

2010-12-21

2010-12-23

2010-12-30

Initial

Regular

Semi-Annual

EWZS

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

