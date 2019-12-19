Best Dividend Stocks
iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund

Stock

EWZ

Price as of:

$46.52 +0.33 +0.71%

Industry

Other

iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund (EWZ)

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.50%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.15

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get EWZ DARS™ Rating

Daily Snapshot

Price

$46.52

Quote Time

Today's Volume

11,464,412

Open Price

$45.95

Day's Range

$45.95 - $46.64

Previous Close

$46.19

52 week low / high

$36.23 - $47.19

Percent off 52 week high

-1.42%

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

EWZ has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast EWZ’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-16

$0.577409

2019-06-17

$0.531156

2018-12-18

$0.574418

2018-06-19

$0.530934

2017-12-28

$0.050391

2017-12-19

$0.365159

2017-06-20

$0.276724

2016-12-21

$0.395422

2016-06-22

$0.208277

2015-12-21

$0.23266

2015-06-25

$0.611097

2014-12-17

$0.418328

2014-06-25

$0.962631

2013-12-18

$0.587549

2013-06-27

$0.853154

2012-12-27

$0.129155

2012-12-18

$0.38197

2012-06-21

$1.057941

2011-12-20

$0.421269

2011-06-22

$1.083778

2010-12-29

$0.198383

2010-12-21

$2.33328

2010-06-23

$0.275414

2009-12-29

$0.111166

2009-12-22

$2.196555

2009-06-23

$0.414934

2008-12-23

$1.320614

2008-06-25

$0.63283

2007-12-24

$0.30046

2007-12-24

$0.77426

2007-12-24

$0.12834

2006-12-27

$0.071076

2006-12-20

$0.868843

EWZ's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for EWZ

Stock not rated.

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

24.14%

4.48%

2years

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

EWZ

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.5774

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-17

2019-12-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5312

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-18

2019-06-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5744

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5309

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-20

2018-06-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0504

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3652

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-20

2017-12-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2767

2017-06-19

2017-06-20

2017-06-22

2017-06-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3954

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2083

2016-06-21

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

2016-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2327

2015-12-18

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6111

2015-06-24

2015-06-25

2015-06-29

2015-07-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4183

2014-12-16

2014-12-17

2014-12-19

2014-12-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.9626

2014-06-24

2014-06-25

2014-06-27

2014-07-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5875

2013-12-17

2013-12-18

2013-12-20

2013-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8532

2013-06-26

2013-06-27

2013-07-01

2013-07-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1292

2012-12-26

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-03

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.3820

2012-12-17

2012-12-18

2012-12-20

2012-12-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.0579

2012-06-20

2012-06-21

2012-06-25

2012-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4213

2011-12-19

2011-12-20

2011-12-22

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.0838

2011-06-21

2011-06-22

2011-06-24

2011-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1984

2010-12-28

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-05

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$2.3333

2010-12-20

2010-12-21

2010-12-23

2010-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2754

2010-06-22

2010-06-23

2010-06-25

2010-06-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1112

2009-12-28

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

2010-01-06

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$2.1966

2009-12-21

2009-12-22

2009-12-24

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4149

2009-06-22

2009-06-23

2009-06-25

2009-06-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.3206

2008-12-22

2008-12-23

2008-12-26

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6328

Unknown

2008-06-25

2008-06-27

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1283

Unknown

2007-12-24

2007-12-27

2008-01-04

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.7743

Unknown

2007-12-24

2007-12-27

2008-01-04

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.3005

Unknown

2007-12-24

2007-12-27

2008-01-04

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.0711

Unknown

2006-12-27

2006-12-29

2007-01-03

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.8688

Unknown

2006-12-20

2006-12-22

2006-12-29

Income

Regular

Annual

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

