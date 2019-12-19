Best Dividend Stocks
Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

4.26%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$2.62

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

Daily Snapshot

Price

$61.46

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,591,035

Open Price

$61.16

Day's Range

$61.1 - $61.48

Previous Close

$61.36

52 week low / high

$50.72 - $65.41

Percent off 52 week high

-6.04%

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

EWY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best dividend capture stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast EWY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-16

$1.307628

2018-12-18

$0.789911

2017-12-19

$2.176242

2016-12-21

$0.645396

2015-12-21

$1.202102

2014-12-17

$0.663357

2013-12-18

$0.898045

2012-12-18

$0.364562

2011-12-20

$0.373009

2011-06-22

$0.326893

2010-12-21

$0.169098

2010-06-23

$0.272635

2009-12-22

$0.114253

2009-06-23

$0.200876

2008-12-23

$0.189142

2008-06-25

$0.6117

2007-12-24

$0.36903

2006-12-20

$0.333467

EWY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for EWY

Stock not rated.

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

59.43%

231.08%

0years

News
Research
Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$1.3076

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-17

2019-12-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7899

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$2.1762

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-20

2017-12-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6454

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.2021

2015-12-18

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6634

2014-12-16

2014-12-17

2014-12-19

2014-12-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8980

2013-12-17

2013-12-18

2013-12-20

2013-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-07-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3646

2012-12-17

2012-12-18

2012-12-20

2012-12-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3730

2011-12-19

2011-12-20

2011-12-22

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3269

2011-06-21

2011-06-22

2011-06-24

2011-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1691

2010-12-20

2010-12-21

2010-12-23

2010-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2726

2010-06-22

2010-06-23

2010-06-25

2010-06-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1143

2009-12-21

2009-12-22

2009-12-24

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2009

Unknown

2009-06-23

2009-06-25

2009-06-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1891

Unknown

2008-12-23

2008-12-26

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6117

Unknown

2008-06-25

2008-06-27

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3690

Unknown

2007-12-24

2007-12-27

2008-01-04

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.3335

Unknown

2006-12-20

2006-12-22

2006-12-29

Income

Regular

Annual

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

