iShares MSCI Mexico Index Fund

Stock

EWW

Price as of:

$46.1 -0.21 -0.45%

Industry

Other

EWW

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.87%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.87

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get EWW DARS™ Rating

EWW

Daily Snapshot

Price

$46.1

Quote Time

Today's Volume

2,132,993

Open Price

$46.4

Day's Range

$45.95 - $46.45

Previous Close

$46.31

52 week low / high

$37.86 - $47.42

Percent off 52 week high

-2.78%

EWW

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

EWW has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade EWW's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
EWW

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast EWW’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-16

$0.433976

2019-06-17

$0.88212

2018-12-18

$0.371785

2018-06-19

$0.573926

2017-12-19

$0.50865

2017-06-20

$0.583488

2016-12-21

$0.198696

2016-06-22

$0.579146

2015-12-29

$0.330835

2015-12-21

$0.417

2015-06-25

$0.416017

2014-12-17

$0.511829

2014-06-25

$0.220133

2013-12-27

$0.136163

2013-12-18

$0.736849

2013-06-27

$0.457807

2012-12-18

$0.174008

2012-06-21

$0.569787

2011-12-20

$0.346679

2011-06-22

$0.430825

2010-12-29

$0.019022

2010-12-21

$0.28401

2010-06-23

$0.236569

2009-12-22

$0.514555

2009-06-23

$0.188888

2008-12-23

$0.422918

2008-06-25

$0.55042

2007-12-20

$1.04582

2006-12-20

$0.455025

2000-08-24

$0.4234

1999-08-25

$0.0882

1998-12-22

$0.0486

1998-08-25

$0.3713

1997-12-23

$0.0101

1997-08-25

$0.5006

1996-08-26

$0.015

EWW's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
EWW

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for EWW

Stock not rated.

EWW

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

3.72%

-8.22%

0years

EWW

News
EWW

Research
EWW

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

EWW

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

EWW

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4340

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-17

2019-12-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8821

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-18

2019-06-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3718

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5739

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-20

2018-06-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5087

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-20

2017-12-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5835

2017-06-19

2017-06-20

2017-06-22

2017-06-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1987

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5791

2016-06-21

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

2016-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3308

2015-12-28

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-05

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.4170

2015-12-18

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4160

2015-06-24

2015-06-25

2015-06-29

2015-07-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5118

2014-12-16

2014-12-17

2014-12-19

2014-12-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2201

2014-06-24

2014-06-25

2014-06-27

2014-07-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1362

2013-12-26

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-03

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.7368

2013-12-17

2013-12-18

2013-12-20

2013-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4578

2013-06-26

2013-06-27

2013-07-01

2013-07-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1740

2012-12-17

2012-12-18

2012-12-20

2012-12-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5698

2012-06-20

2012-06-21

2012-06-25

2012-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3467

2011-12-19

2011-12-20

2011-12-22

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4308

2011-06-21

2011-06-22

2011-06-24

2011-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0190

2010-12-28

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-05

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.2840

2010-12-20

2010-12-21

2010-12-23

2010-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2366

2010-06-22

2010-06-23

2010-06-25

2010-06-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5146

2009-12-21

2009-12-22

2009-12-24

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1889

Unknown

2009-06-23

2009-06-25

2009-06-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4229

Unknown

2008-12-23

2008-12-26

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5504

Unknown

2008-06-25

2008-06-27

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.0458

Unknown

2007-12-20

2007-12-24

2008-01-02

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.4550

Unknown

2006-12-20

2006-12-22

2006-12-29

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.4234

2000-08-14

2000-08-24

2000-08-28

2000-08-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

1999-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0882

1999-08-10

1999-08-25

1999-08-27

1999-08-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0486

1998-12-09

1998-12-22

1998-12-24

1998-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3713

1998-08-13

1998-08-25

1998-08-27

1998-08-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0101

1997-12-16

1997-12-23

1997-12-26

1997-12-31

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.5006

1997-08-20

1997-08-25

1997-08-27

1997-08-29

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

1996-12-31

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0150

1996-08-20

1996-08-26

1996-08-28

1996-08-30

Initial

Regular

Annual

EWW

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X