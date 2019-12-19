Best Dividend Stocks
iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund

Stock

EWS

Price as of:

$23.92 +0.01 +0.04%

Industry

Other

/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (EWS)

EWS

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

5.71%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.36

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


EWS

Daily Snapshot

Price

$23.92

Quote Time

Today's Volume

242,516

Open Price

$23.93

Day's Range

$23.87 - $23.93

Previous Close

$23.91

52 week low / high

$21.63 - $25.39

Percent off 52 week high

-5.79%

EWS

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

EWS has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

EWS

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast EWS’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-16

$0.682389

2019-06-17

$0.45215

2018-12-18

$0.443633

2018-06-19

$0.486342

2017-12-19

$0.640702

2017-06-20

$0.257101

2016-12-21

$0.662296

2016-06-22

$0.255672

2015-12-21

$1.00606

2015-06-25

$0.721844

2014-12-17

$0.989584

2014-06-25

$0.762628

2013-12-18

$1.035712

2013-06-27

$0.949576

2012-12-18

$1.385068

2012-06-21

$0.784256

2011-12-20

$1.108652

2011-06-22

$0.756056

2010-12-21

$1.223304

2010-06-23

$0.469788

2009-12-22

$1.028088

2009-06-23

$0.26024

2008-12-23

$1.153056

2008-06-25

$0.53312

2007-12-20

$2.03772

2006-12-20

$1.236324

2000-08-24

$0.6876

1999-12-21

$0.3736

1999-08-25

$0.2356

1998-12-22

$0.2512

1998-08-25

$0.2272

1997-08-25

$0.2164

1996-08-26

$0.144

EWS's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

EWS

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for EWS

Stock not rated.

EWS

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

14.13%

46.75%

1years

EWS

News
EWS

Research
EWS

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

EWS

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

EWS

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.6824

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-17

2019-12-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4522

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-18

2019-06-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4436

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4863

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-20

2018-06-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6407

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-20

2017-12-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2571

2017-06-19

2017-06-20

2017-06-22

2017-06-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6623

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-28

Initial

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2557

2016-06-21

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

2016-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.0061

2015-12-18

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7218

2015-06-24

2015-06-25

2015-06-29

2015-07-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.9896

2014-12-16

2014-12-17

2014-12-19

2014-12-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7626

2014-06-24

2014-06-25

2014-06-27

2014-07-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.0357

2013-12-17

2013-12-18

2013-12-20

2013-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.9496

2013-06-26

2013-06-27

2013-07-01

2013-07-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.3851

2012-12-17

2012-12-18

2012-12-20

2012-12-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7843

2012-06-20

2012-06-21

2012-06-25

2012-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.1087

2011-12-19

2011-12-20

2011-12-22

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7561

2011-06-21

2011-06-22

2011-06-24

2011-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.2233

2010-12-20

2010-12-21

2010-12-23

2010-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4698

2010-06-22

2010-06-23

2010-06-25

2010-06-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.0281

2009-12-21

2009-12-22

2009-12-24

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2602

Unknown

2009-06-23

2009-06-25

2009-06-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.1531

Unknown

2008-12-23

2008-12-26

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5331

Unknown

2008-06-25

2008-06-27

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$2.0377

Unknown

2007-12-20

2007-12-24

2008-01-02

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.2363

Unknown

2006-12-20

2006-12-22

2006-12-29

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.6876

2000-08-14

2000-08-24

2000-08-28

2000-08-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3736

1999-12-13

1999-12-21

1999-12-23

1999-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2356

1999-08-10

1999-08-25

1999-08-27

1999-08-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2512

1998-12-09

1998-12-22

1998-12-24

1998-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2272

1998-08-13

1998-08-25

1998-08-27

1998-08-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

1997-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2164

1997-08-20

1997-08-25

1997-08-27

1997-08-29

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1440

1996-08-20

1996-08-26

1996-08-28

1996-08-30

Initial

Regular

Annual

EWS

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

