iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund

Stock

EWP

Price as of:

$28.81 +0.01 +0.03%

Industry

Other

iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund (EWP)

EWP

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

4.71%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.36

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get EWP DARS™ Rating

EWP

Daily Snapshot

Price

$28.81

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,325,356

Open Price

$28.7

Day's Range

$28.7 - $28.83

Previous Close

$28.8

52 week low / high

$25.95 - $30.13

Percent off 52 week high

-4.38%

EWP

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

EWP has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade EWP's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
EWP

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast EWP’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-16

$0.678084

2019-06-17

$0.396506

2018-12-18

$0.519602

2018-06-19

$0.469497

2017-12-19

$0.580468

2017-06-20

$0.311227

2016-12-21

$0.681479

2016-06-22

$0.550995

2015-12-21

$0.52287

2015-06-25

$0.565807

2014-12-17

$1.051308

2014-06-25

$0.582106

2013-12-18

$0.579414

2013-06-27

$0.515923

2012-12-18

$0.728058

2012-06-21

$0.67489

2011-12-20

$2.120933

2011-06-22

$0.802464

2010-12-21

$1.110721

2010-06-23

$1.037449

2009-12-22

$1.222029

2009-06-23

$0.825244

2008-12-23

$1.541241

2008-06-25

$1.1422

2007-12-20

$1.15831

2006-12-20

$0.383174

2000-08-24

$0.9491

1999-08-25

$1.0859

1998-12-22

$0.396

1998-08-25

$0.7253

1997-12-23

$0.0226

1997-08-25

$1.0895

1996-12-23

$0.031

1996-08-26

$0.314

EWP's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
EWP

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for EWP

Stock not rated.

EWP

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

3.24%

37.11%

1years

EWP

News
EWP

Research
EWP

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

EWP

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

EWP

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.6781

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-17

2019-12-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3965

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-18

2019-06-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5196

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4695

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-20

2018-06-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5805

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-20

2017-12-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3112

2017-06-19

2017-06-20

2017-06-22

2017-06-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6815

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5510

2016-06-21

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

2016-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5229

2015-12-18

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5658

2015-06-24

2015-06-25

2015-06-29

2015-07-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.0513

2014-12-16

2014-12-17

2014-12-19

2014-12-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5821

2014-06-24

2014-06-25

2014-06-27

2014-07-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5794

2013-12-17

2013-12-18

2013-12-20

2013-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5159

2013-06-26

2013-06-27

2013-07-01

2013-07-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7281

2012-12-17

2012-12-18

2012-12-20

2012-12-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6749

2012-06-20

2012-06-21

2012-06-25

2012-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$2.1209

2011-12-19

2011-12-20

2011-12-22

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8025

2011-06-21

2011-06-22

2011-06-24

2011-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.1107

2010-12-20

2010-12-21

2010-12-23

2010-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.0374

2010-06-22

2010-06-23

2010-06-25

2010-06-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.2220

2009-12-21

2009-12-22

2009-12-24

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8252

2009-06-22

2009-06-23

2009-06-25

2009-06-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.5412

2008-12-22

2008-12-23

2008-12-26

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.1422

Unknown

2008-06-25

2008-06-27

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.1583

Unknown

2007-12-20

2007-12-24

2008-01-02

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.3832

Unknown

2006-12-20

2006-12-22

2006-12-29

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.9491

2000-08-14

2000-08-24

2000-08-28

2000-08-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

1999-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.0859

1999-08-10

1999-08-25

1999-08-27

1999-08-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3960

1998-12-09

1998-12-22

1998-12-24

1998-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7253

1998-08-13

1998-08-25

1998-08-27

1998-08-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0226

1997-12-16

1997-12-23

1997-12-26

1997-12-31

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.0895

1997-08-20

1997-08-25

1997-08-27

1997-08-29

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0310

1996-12-19

1996-12-23

1996-12-26

1996-12-31

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.3140

1996-08-20

1996-08-26

1996-08-28

1996-08-30

Initial

Regular

Annual

EWP

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

