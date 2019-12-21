Best Dividend Stocks
iShares MSCI Switzerland Index Fund

Stock

EWL

Price as of:

$40.3 +0.19 +0.47%

Industry

Other

EWL

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.75%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.50

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get EWL DARS™ Rating

EWL

Daily Snapshot

Price

$40.3

Quote Time

Today's Volume

676,500

Open Price

$40.2

Day's Range

$40.16 - $40.32

Previous Close

$40.11

52 week low / high

$30.24 - $40.32

Percent off 52 week high

-0.05%

EWL

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

EWL has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

EWL

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast EWL’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-06-17

$0.749861

2018-06-19

$0.807206

2017-06-20

$0.728234

2016-12-21

$0.0182

2016-06-22

$0.792516

2015-06-25

$0.801305

2014-06-25

$0.788036

2013-06-27

$0.604147

2012-06-21

$0.633392

2011-12-20

$0.017755

2011-06-22

$0.532346

2010-06-23

$0.323963

2009-12-22

$0.040876

2009-06-23

$0.261251

2008-12-23

$0.065016

2008-06-25

$0.39461

2007-12-20

$0.27579

2006-12-20

$0.193981

2000-08-24

$0.1572

1999-08-25

$0.3913

1998-12-22

$0.0

1998-08-25

$1.2468

1997-08-25

$0.5696

1996-08-26

$0.095

EWL

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for EWL

Stock not rated.

EWL

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

22.76%

85.79%

1years

EWL

EWL

EWL

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

EWL

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

EWL

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-12-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7499

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-18

2019-06-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-12-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8072

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-20

2018-06-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-12-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7282

2017-06-19

2017-06-20

2017-06-22

2017-06-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0182

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7925

2016-06-21

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

2016-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-12-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8013

2015-06-24

2015-06-25

2015-06-29

2015-07-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-12-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7880

2014-06-24

2014-06-25

2014-06-27

2014-07-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6041

2013-06-26

2013-06-27

2013-07-01

2013-07-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-12-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6334

2012-06-20

2012-06-21

2012-06-25

2012-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0178

2011-12-19

2011-12-20

2011-12-22

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5323

2011-06-21

2011-06-22

2011-06-24

2011-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3240

2010-06-22

2010-06-23

2010-06-25

2010-06-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0409

2009-12-21

2009-12-22

2009-12-24

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2613

2009-06-22

2009-06-23

2009-06-25

2009-06-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0650

2008-12-22

2008-12-23

2008-12-26

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3946

Unknown

2008-06-25

2008-06-27

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2758

Unknown

2007-12-20

2007-12-24

2008-01-02

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1940

Unknown

2006-12-20

2006-12-22

2006-12-29

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1572

2000-08-14

2000-08-24

2000-08-28

2000-08-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

1999-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3913

1999-08-10

1999-08-25

1999-08-27

1999-08-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000

1998-12-09

1998-12-22

1998-12-24

1998-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.2468

1998-08-13

1998-08-25

1998-08-27

1998-08-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

1997-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5696

1997-08-20

1997-08-25

1997-08-27

1997-08-29

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0950

1996-08-20

1996-08-26

1996-08-28

1996-08-30

Initial

Regular

Annual

EWL

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X