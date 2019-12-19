Best Dividend Stocks
iShares MSCI Italy Index Fund

Stock

EWI

Price as of:

$29.52 +0.06 +0.2%

Industry

Other

EWI

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.38%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.41

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get EWI DARS™ Rating

EWI

Daily Snapshot

Price

$29.52

Quote Time

Today's Volume

427,260

Open Price

$29.42

Day's Range

$29.38 - $29.52

Previous Close

$29.46

52 week low / high

$23.2 - $29.73

Percent off 52 week high

-0.71%

EWI

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

EWI has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

EWI

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast EWI’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-16

$0.203648

2019-06-17

$0.918

2018-12-18

$0.315372

2018-06-19

$0.824398

2017-12-19

$0.169097

2017-06-20

$0.49761

2016-12-21

$0.221084

2016-06-22

$1.320876

2015-12-21

$0.166804

2015-06-25

$1.103576

2014-12-17

$0.382796

2014-06-25

$0.98276

2013-12-18

$0.385228

2013-06-27

$0.981588

2012-12-18

$0.246824

2012-06-21

$1.019412

2011-12-20

$0.651892

2011-06-22

$1.576132

2010-12-21

$0.38636

2010-06-23

$0.938168

2009-12-22

$0.87494

2009-06-23

$0.857476

2008-12-23

$1.716836

2008-06-25

$4.42608

2007-12-20

$5.95436

2006-12-20

$2.673308

2000-08-24

$8.9068

EWI's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

EWI

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for EWI

Stock not rated.

EWI

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-35.84%

-64.27%

1years

EWI

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

EWI

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2000

EWI

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2036

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-17

2019-12-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.9180

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-18

2019-06-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3154

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8244

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-20

2018-06-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1691

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-20

2017-12-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4976

2017-06-19

2017-06-20

2017-06-22

2017-06-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2211

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-28

Initial

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.3209

2016-06-21

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

2016-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1668

2015-12-18

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.1036

2015-06-24

2015-06-25

2015-06-29

2015-07-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3828

2014-12-16

2014-12-17

2014-12-19

2014-12-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.9828

2014-06-24

2014-06-25

2014-06-27

2014-07-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3852

2013-12-17

2013-12-18

2013-12-20

2013-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.9816

2013-06-26

2013-06-27

2013-07-01

2013-07-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2468

2012-12-17

2012-12-18

2012-12-20

2012-12-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.0194

2012-06-20

2012-06-21

2012-06-25

2012-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6519

2011-12-19

2011-12-20

2011-12-22

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.5761

2011-06-21

2011-06-22

2011-06-24

2011-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3864

2010-12-20

2010-12-21

2010-12-23

2010-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.9382

2010-06-22

2010-06-23

2010-06-25

2010-06-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8749

2009-12-21

2009-12-22

2009-12-24

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8575

2009-06-22

2009-06-23

2009-06-25

2009-06-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.7168

2008-12-22

2008-12-23

2008-12-26

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$4.4261

Unknown

2008-06-25

2008-06-27

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$5.9544

Unknown

2007-12-20

2007-12-24

2008-01-02

Income

Regular

Annual

$2.6733

Unknown

2006-12-20

2006-12-22

2006-12-29

Income

Regular

Annual

$8.9068

2000-08-14

2000-08-24

2000-08-28

2000-08-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

EWI

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

