Rydex MSCI Emerging Markets Equal Weight

Stock

EWEM

Price as of:

$32.07 -0.19 -0.59%

Industry

Other

Rydex MSCI Emerging Markets Equal Weight (EWEM)

EWEM

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.46%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.47

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get EWEM DARS™ Rating

Daily Snapshot

Price

$32.07

Quote Time

Today's Volume

600

Open Price

$32.12

Day's Range

$32.07 - $32.12

Previous Close

$32.26

52 week low / high

$28.99 - $32.71

Percent off 52 week high

-1.96%

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

EWEM has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast EWEM’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-23

$0.11775

2019-06-24

$0.33489

2019-03-18

$0.16686

2018-12-24

$0.19249

2018-09-24

$0.21094

2018-06-15

$0.28327

2018-03-16

$0.1293

2017-12-15

$0.2273

2017-09-15

$0.2121

2017-06-16

$0.2472

2017-03-17

$0.0556

2016-12-16

$0.031388

2016-09-16

$0.221138

2016-06-17

$0.275145

2016-03-18

$0.09817

2015-12-18

$0.048879

2015-09-18

$0.131321

2015-06-19

$0.427516

2015-03-20

$0.033077

2014-12-19

$0.050088

2014-09-19

$0.265884

2014-06-20

$0.172312

2013-12-20

$0.18661

2013-09-20

$0.181473

2013-06-21

$0.166746

2012-12-21

$0.09436

2012-09-21

$0.227209

2012-06-15

$0.259948

2012-03-16

$0.053444

2011-09-16

$0.332158

2011-06-17

$0.345662

EWEM's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for EWEM

Stock not rated.

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-9.04%

-42.28%

2years

News
Research
Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1178

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3349

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1669

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-19

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1925

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2109

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2833

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-29

Initial

Regular

Quarter

$0.1293

2018-03-15

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2273

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2121

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2472

2017-06-15

2017-06-16

2017-06-20

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0556

2017-03-16

2017-03-17

2017-03-21

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0314

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2211

2016-09-15

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2751

2016-06-16

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0982

2016-03-17

2016-03-18

2016-03-22

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0489

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1313

2015-09-17

2015-09-18

2015-09-22

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4275

2015-06-18

2015-06-19

2015-06-23

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0331

2015-03-19

2015-03-20

2015-03-24

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0501

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2659

2014-09-18

2014-09-19

2014-09-23

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1723

2014-06-19

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1866

2013-12-19

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1815

2013-09-19

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1667

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0944

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2272

2012-09-20

2012-09-21

2012-09-25

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2599

2012-06-14

2012-06-15

2012-06-19

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0534

2012-03-15

2012-03-16

2012-03-20

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3322

2011-09-15

2011-09-16

2011-09-20

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3457

2011-06-16

2011-06-17

2011-06-21

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

EWEM

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X