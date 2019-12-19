Best Dividend Stocks
iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund

Stock

EWC

Price as of:

$29.59 +0.05 +0.17%

Industry

Other

iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund (EWC)

EWC

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.67%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.79

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get EWC DARS™ Rating

EWC

Daily Snapshot

Price

$29.59

Quote Time

Today's Volume

589,976

Open Price

$29.56

Day's Range

$29.5 - $29.61

Previous Close

$29.54

52 week low / high

$22.89 - $29.8

Percent off 52 week high

-0.70%

EWC

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

EWC has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

EWC

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast EWC’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-16

$0.393913

2019-06-17

$0.253046

2018-12-18

$0.409382

2018-06-19

$0.224373

2017-12-19

$0.368724

2017-06-20

$0.215259

2016-12-21

$0.262782

2016-06-22

$0.195748

2015-12-21

$0.289693

2015-06-25

$0.212472

2014-12-17

$0.384724

2014-06-25

$0.234632

2013-12-18

$0.387826

2013-06-27

$0.303529

2012-12-18

$0.376735

2012-06-21

$0.215884

2011-12-20

$0.353292

2011-06-22

$0.205611

2010-12-21

$0.318029

2010-06-23

$0.180477

2009-12-22

$0.240629

2009-06-23

$0.089612

2008-12-23

$0.327059

2008-06-25

$0.11654

2007-12-24

$0.38944

2006-12-20

$0.284522

2000-08-24

$5.0572

1999-12-21

$0.0036

1999-08-25

$0.5663

1998-12-22

$0.0551

1998-08-25

$0.6421

1997-12-23

$0.0697

1997-08-25

$0.1688

1996-12-23

$0.023

1996-08-26

$0.041

EWC's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

EWC

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for EWC

Stock not rated.

EWC

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

19.77%

24.31%

2years

EWC

News
EWC

Research
EWC

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

EWC

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

EWC

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3939

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-17

2019-12-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2530

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-18

2019-06-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4094

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2244

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-20

2018-06-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3687

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-20

2017-12-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2153

2017-06-19

2017-06-20

2017-06-22

2017-06-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2628

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1957

2016-06-21

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

2016-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2897

2015-12-18

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2125

2015-06-24

2015-06-25

2015-06-29

2015-07-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3847

2014-12-16

2014-12-17

2014-12-19

2014-12-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2346

2014-06-24

2014-06-25

2014-06-27

2014-07-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3878

2013-12-17

2013-12-18

2013-12-20

2013-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3035

2013-06-26

2013-06-27

2013-07-01

2013-07-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3767

2012-12-17

2012-12-18

2012-12-20

2012-12-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2159

2012-06-20

2012-06-21

2012-06-25

2012-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3533

2011-12-19

2011-12-20

2011-12-22

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2056

2011-06-21

2011-06-22

2011-06-24

2011-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3180

2010-12-20

2010-12-21

2010-12-23

2010-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1805

2010-06-22

2010-06-23

2010-06-25

2010-06-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2406

2009-12-21

2009-12-22

2009-12-24

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0896

2009-06-22

2009-06-23

2009-06-25

2009-06-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3271

Unknown

2008-12-23

2008-12-26

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1165

Unknown

2008-06-25

2008-06-27

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3894

Unknown

2007-12-24

2007-12-27

2008-01-04

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2845

Unknown

2006-12-20

2006-12-22

2006-12-29

Income

Regular

Annual

$5.0572

2000-08-14

2000-08-24

2000-08-28

2000-08-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0036

1999-12-13

1999-12-21

1999-12-23

1999-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5663

1999-08-10

1999-08-25

1999-08-27

1999-08-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0551

1998-12-09

1998-12-22

1998-12-24

1998-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6421

1998-08-13

1998-08-25

1998-08-27

1998-08-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0697

1997-12-16

1997-12-23

1997-12-26

1997-12-31

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1688

1997-08-20

1997-08-25

1997-08-27

1997-08-29

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0230

1996-12-19

1996-12-23

1996-12-26

1996-12-31

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0410

1996-08-20

1996-08-26

1996-08-28

1996-08-30

Initial

Regular

Annual

EWC

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

