Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Direxion Shares ETF Trust - Direxion Daily European Financials Bull 2X Shares

Stock

EUFL

Price as of:

$30.86 -0.75 -2.37%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Direxion Shares ETF Trust - Direxion Daily European Financials Bull 2X Shares (EUFL)

EUFL

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.12%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.04

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get EUFL DARS™ Rating

EUFL

Daily Snapshot

Price

$30.86

Quote Time

Today's Volume

700

Open Price

$32.01

Day's Range

$30.86 - $32.01

Previous Close

$31.61

52 week low / high

$21.87 - $32.4

Percent off 52 week high

-4.75%

EUFL

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

EUFL has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade EUFL's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
EUFL

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast EUFL’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-24

$0.00976

2019-06-25

$0.71715

2019-03-19

$0.01792

2018-12-27

$0.2971

2018-09-25

$0.49231

2017-12-19

$1.2105

2017-12-13

$3.03707

EUFL's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
EUFL

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for EUFL

Stock not rated.

EUFL

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

-95.05%

0years

EUFL

News
EUFL

Research
EUFL

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

EUFL

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

EUFL

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0098

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7172

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-26

2019-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0179

2019-03-18

2019-03-19

2019-03-20

2019-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2971

2018-12-24

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

2019-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4923

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.2105

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-20

2017-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$3.0371

2017-12-12

2017-12-13

2017-12-14

2017-12-20

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

EUFL

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X