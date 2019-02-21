Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

PowerShares Russell 2000 Equal Wt ETF

Stock

EQWS

Price as of:

$43.0 +0.1 +0.23%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
i
PowerShares Russell 2000 Equal Wt ETF(EQWS) either stopped trading, was acquired or changed ticker symbols. You can still view historical stock and dividend information for PowerShares Russell 2000 Equal Wt ETF by scrolling below.
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

PowerShares Russell 2000 Equal Wt ETF (EQWS)

EQWS

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get EQWS DARS™ Rating

EQWS

Daily Snapshot

Price

$43.0

Quote Time

Today's Volume

2,300

Open Price

$43.56

Day's Range

$43.0 - $43.56

Previous Close

$42.9

52 week low / high

$30.55 - $49.32

Percent off 52 week high

-12.81%

EQWS

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

EQWS has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade EQWS's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
EQWS

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast EQWS’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2018-12-24

$0.17388

2018-09-24

$0.14279

2018-06-18

$0.15328

2017-12-18

$0.19207

2017-09-18

$0.102

2017-06-16

$0.108

2017-03-17

$0.02153

2016-12-16

$0.26201

2016-09-16

$0.1045

2016-06-17

$0.07519

2015-12-18

$0.13925

2015-09-18

$0.09992

2015-06-19

$0.09607

2015-03-20

$0.04292

2014-12-19

$0.18232

2014-09-19

$0.08047

2014-06-20

$0.09594

2014-03-21

$0.02472

2013-12-20

$0.13423

2013-09-20

$0.0576

2013-06-21

$0.18652

2013-03-15

$0.0389

2012-12-21

$0.20951

2012-09-21

$0.08788

2012-06-15

$0.12906

2011-12-16

$0.0833

2011-09-16

$0.0537

2011-06-17

$0.01606

2010-12-17

$0.08701

2009-12-18

$0.10887

2009-09-18

$0.00989

2009-06-19

$0.02759

2008-12-19

$0.02986

2008-06-20

$0.01967

2007-12-21

$0.15885

2007-06-15

$0.14483

2006-12-15

$0.00194

EQWS's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
EQWS

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for EQWS

Stock not rated.

EQWS

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

16.34%

48.00%

1years

EQWS

News
EQWS

Research
EQWS

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

EQWS

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

EQWS

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1739

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1428

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1533

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1921

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1020

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-19

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1080

2017-06-15

2017-06-16

2017-06-20

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0215

2017-03-16

2017-03-17

2017-03-21

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2620

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1045

2016-09-15

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0752

2016-06-16

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1393

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0999

2015-09-17

2015-09-18

2015-09-22

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0961

2015-06-18

2015-06-19

2015-06-23

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0429

2015-03-19

2015-03-20

2015-03-24

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1823

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0805

2014-09-18

2014-09-19

2014-09-23

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0959

2014-06-19

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0247

2014-03-20

2014-03-21

2014-03-25

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1342

2013-12-19

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0576

2013-09-19

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1865

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0389

2013-03-14

2013-03-15

2013-03-19

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2095

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0879

2012-09-20

2012-09-21

2012-09-25

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1291

2012-06-14

2012-06-15

2012-06-19

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0833

2011-12-15

2011-12-16

2011-12-20

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0537

2011-09-15

2011-09-16

2011-09-20

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0161

2011-06-16

2011-06-17

2011-06-21

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0870

2010-12-16

2010-12-17

2010-12-21

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1089

Unknown

2009-12-18

2009-12-22

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0099

Unknown

2009-09-18

2009-09-22

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0276

Unknown

2009-06-19

2009-06-23

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0299

Unknown

2008-12-19

2008-12-23

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0197

Unknown

2008-06-20

2008-06-24

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1589

Unknown

2007-12-21

2007-12-26

2007-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2007-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1448

Unknown

2007-06-15

2007-06-19

2007-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2007-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0019

Unknown

2006-12-15

2006-12-19

2006-12-29

Initial

Regular

Quarter

EQWS

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X