PowerShares Russell Top 200 Equal Wt ETF

Stock

EQWL

Price as of:

$61.7 +0.1 +0.16%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
EQWL

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

2.26%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$1.39

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get EQWL DARS™ Rating

EQWL

Daily Snapshot

Price

$61.7

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,890

Open Price

$61.6

Day's Range

$61.53 - $61.7

Previous Close

$61.6

52 week low / high

$45.91 - $61.73

Percent off 52 week high

-0.05%

EQWL

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

EQWL has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade EQWL's Upcoming Dividend

Click here to learn more.

EQWL

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast EQWL’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-23

$0.34768

2019-06-24

$0.29625

2019-03-18

$0.22486

2018-12-24

$0.33863

2018-09-24

$0.29871

2018-06-18

$0.28215

2018-03-19

$0.16664

2017-12-18

$0.26162

2017-09-18

$0.1931

2017-06-16

$0.22039

2016-12-16

$0.35723

2016-09-16

$0.20263

2016-06-17

$0.19448

2016-03-18

$0.11201

2015-12-18

$0.24726

2015-09-18

$0.18682

2015-06-19

$0.22345

2015-03-20

$0.13058

2014-12-19

$0.2504

2014-09-19

$0.16521

2014-06-20

$0.16113

2014-03-21

$0.13001

2013-12-20

$0.16196

2013-09-20

$0.14115

2013-06-21

$0.14038

2013-03-15

$0.13511

2012-12-21

$0.22117

2012-09-21

$0.15942

2012-06-15

$0.17302

2012-03-16

$0.11752

2011-12-16

$0.17849

2011-09-16

$0.18141

2011-06-17

$0.17339

2010-12-17

$0.21992

2010-09-17

$0.06343

2010-06-18

$0.08592

2009-12-18

$0.08358

2009-09-18

$0.06765

2009-06-19

$0.15675

2008-12-19

$0.07573

2008-09-19

$0.07575

2008-06-20

$0.10765

2008-03-20

$0.01231

2007-12-21

$0.04532

2007-09-21

$0.06897

2007-06-15

$0.0851

2007-03-16

$0.057

2006-12-15

$0.01958

EQWL's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

EQWL

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for EQWL

Stock not rated.

EQWL

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

17.09%

28.04%

1years

EQWL

News
EQWL

Research
EQWL

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

EQWL

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

EQWL

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3477

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2963

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2249

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-19

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3386

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2987

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2822

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1666

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-20

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2616

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1931

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-19

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2204

2017-06-15

2017-06-16

2017-06-20

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3572

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2026

2016-09-15

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1945

2016-06-16

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1120

2016-03-17

2016-03-18

2016-03-22

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2473

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1868

2015-09-17

2015-09-18

2015-09-22

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2235

2015-06-18

2015-06-19

2015-06-23

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1306

2015-03-19

2015-03-20

2015-03-24

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2504

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1652

2014-09-18

2014-09-19

2014-09-23

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1611

2014-06-19

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2014-03-20

2014-03-21

2014-03-25

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1620

2013-12-19

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1412

2013-09-19

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1404

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1351

2013-03-14

2013-03-15

2013-03-19

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2212

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1594

2012-09-20

2012-09-21

2012-09-25

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1730

2012-06-14

2012-06-15

2012-06-19

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1175

2012-03-15

2012-03-16

2012-03-20

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1785

2011-12-15

2011-12-16

2011-12-20

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1814

2011-09-15

2011-09-16

2011-09-20

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1734

2011-06-16

2011-06-17

2011-06-21

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2199

2010-12-16

2010-12-17

2010-12-21

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0634

2010-09-16

2010-09-17

2010-09-21

2010-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0859

2010-06-17

2010-06-18

2010-06-22

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0836

Unknown

2009-12-18

2009-12-22

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0677

Unknown

2009-09-18

2009-09-22

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1568

Unknown

2009-06-19

2009-06-23

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0757

Unknown

2008-12-19

2008-12-23

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0758

Unknown

2008-09-19

2008-09-23

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1077

Unknown

2008-06-20

2008-06-24

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0123

Unknown

2008-03-20

2008-03-25

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0453

Unknown

2007-12-21

2007-12-26

2007-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0690

Unknown

2007-09-21

2007-09-25

2007-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0851

Unknown

2007-06-15

2007-06-19

2007-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0570

Unknown

2007-03-16

2007-03-20

2007-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0196

Unknown

2006-12-15

2006-12-19

2006-12-29

Initial

Regular

Quarter

EQWL

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

