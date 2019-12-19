Best Dividend Stocks
ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF

Stock

EQL

Price as of:

$79.17 +0.16 +0.2%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
EQL

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

2.41%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$1.92

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get EQL DARS™ Rating

EQL

Daily Snapshot

Price

$79.17

Quote Time

Today's Volume

997

Open Price

$79.15

Day's Range

$79.08 - $79.17

Previous Close

$79.01

52 week low / high

$60.11 - $79.56

Percent off 52 week high

-0.49%

EQL

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

EQL has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

EQL

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast EQL’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-19

$0.47888

2019-09-19

$0.36098

2019-06-20

$0.41453

2019-03-21

$0.30665

2018-12-20

$0.48562

2018-09-20

$0.38179

2018-06-21

$0.35945

2018-03-22

$0.29861

2017-12-21

$0.4157

2017-09-21

$0.35423

2017-06-21

$0.32887

2017-03-22

$0.27069

2016-12-21

$0.906383

2016-09-21

$0.271693

2016-06-22

$0.289879

2016-03-23

$0.26583

2015-12-23

$0.358972

2015-09-23

$0.270398

2015-06-24

$0.281427

2015-03-25

$0.22336

2014-12-24

$0.325032

2014-09-24

$0.203931

2014-06-25

$0.227903

2014-03-26

$0.198211

2013-12-26

$0.269759

2013-09-25

$0.171185

2013-06-26

$0.207172

2013-03-20

$0.144641

2012-12-26

$0.31485

2012-09-26

$0.193692

2012-06-20

$0.168891

2012-03-21

$0.155165

2011-12-21

$0.217201

2011-09-21

$0.152722

2011-06-22

$0.159998

2011-03-23

$0.13597

2010-12-21

$0.188667

2010-09-22

$0.191055

2010-06-23

$0.126875

2010-03-24

$0.099799

2009-12-22

$0.007984

2009-12-22

$0.168889

EQL's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

EQL

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for EQL

Stock not rated.

EQL

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

3.38%

25.57%

1years

EQL

EQL

EQL

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

EQL

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

EQL

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4789

2019-12-18

2019-12-19

2019-12-20

2019-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3610

2019-09-18

2019-09-19

2019-09-20

2019-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4145

2019-06-19

2019-06-20

2019-06-21

2019-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3067

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-22

2019-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4856

2018-12-19

2018-12-20

2018-12-21

2018-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3818

2018-09-19

2018-09-20

2018-09-21

2018-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3595

2018-06-20

2018-06-21

2018-06-22

2018-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2986

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4157

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3542

2017-09-20

2017-09-21

2017-09-22

2017-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3289

2017-06-20

2017-06-21

2017-06-23

2017-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2707

2017-03-21

2017-03-22

2017-03-24

2017-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9064

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2717

2016-09-20

2016-09-21

2016-09-23

2016-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2899

2016-06-21

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

2016-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2658

2016-03-22

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3590

2015-12-22

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2704

2015-09-22

2015-09-23

2015-09-25

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2814

2015-06-23

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2234

2015-03-24

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3250

2014-12-23

2014-12-24

2014-12-29

2015-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2039

2014-09-23

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

2014-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2279

2014-06-24

2014-06-25

2014-06-27

2014-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1982

2014-03-25

2014-03-26

2014-03-28

2014-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2698

2013-12-24

2013-12-26

2013-12-30

2014-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1712

2013-09-24

2013-09-25

2013-09-27

2013-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2072

2013-06-25

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

2013-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1446

2013-03-19

2013-03-20

2013-03-22

2013-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3149

2012-12-24

2012-12-26

2012-12-28

2013-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1937

2012-09-25

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

2012-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1689

2012-06-19

2012-06-20

2012-06-22

2012-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1552

2012-03-20

2012-03-21

2012-03-23

2012-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2172

2011-12-20

2011-12-21

2011-12-23

2011-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1527

2011-09-20

2011-09-21

2011-09-23

2011-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2011-06-21

2011-06-22

2011-06-24

2011-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1360

2011-03-22

2011-03-23

2011-03-25

2011-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1887

2010-12-20

2010-12-21

2010-12-23

2010-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1911

2010-09-21

2010-09-22

2010-09-24

2010-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1269

2010-06-22

2010-06-23

2010-06-25

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0998

2010-03-23

2010-03-24

2010-03-26

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1689

2009-12-21

2009-12-22

2009-12-24

2009-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0080

2009-12-21

2009-12-22

2009-12-24

2009-12-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

EQL

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

