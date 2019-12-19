Best Dividend Stocks
iShares MSCI All Peru Capped Index Fund

Stock

EPU

Price as of:

$35.61 +0.38 +1.08%

Industry

Other

EPU

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

1.85%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.65

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get EPU DARS™ Rating

EPU

Daily Snapshot

Price

$35.61

Quote Time

Today's Volume

999

Open Price

$35.31

Day's Range

$35.31 - $35.61

Previous Close

$35.23

52 week low / high

$32.75 - $40.11

Percent off 52 week high

-11.22%

EPU

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

EPU has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

EPU

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast EPU’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-16

$0.325213

2019-06-17

$0.665661

2018-12-18

$0.158182

2018-06-19

$0.384515

2017-12-19

$0.746444

2017-06-20

$0.605348

2016-12-21

$0.090545

2016-06-22

$0.188028

2015-12-28

$0.129698

2015-12-02

$0.013586

2015-11-03

$0.028428

2015-06-02

$0.21264

2014-12-26

$0.105633

2014-12-02

$0.04437

2014-09-03

$0.028111

2014-07-02

$0.020255

2014-06-03

$0.280404

2014-05-02

$0.052626

2013-12-27

$0.093821

2013-12-03

$0.01918

2013-09-04

$0.017765

2013-07-02

$0.017202

2013-06-04

$0.423622

2013-05-02

$0.005823

2012-12-27

$0.13405

2012-12-04

$0.565488

2012-11-02

$0.098149

2012-10-02

$0.023374

2012-09-05

$0.027732

2012-07-03

$0.053684

2012-06-04

$0.575915

2012-05-02

$0.14643

2011-12-28

$0.13591

2011-12-02

$0.098226

2011-11-02

$0.023637

2011-10-04

$0.014029

2011-09-02

$0.087793

2011-07-05

$0.015281

2011-06-02

$0.339168

2011-05-03

$0.282697

2011-04-04

$0.030091

2011-03-02

$0.057889

2010-12-29

$0.085087

2010-12-02

$0.072493

2010-09-02

$0.056671

2010-08-03

$0.031583

2010-07-02

$0.064537

2010-06-02

$0.253749

2010-05-04

$0.230459

2010-04-05

$0.055675

2009-12-29

$0.083189

2009-12-02

$0.047721

EPU's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

EPU

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for EPU

Stock not rated.

EPU

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

32.66%

19.85%

0years

EPU

News
EPU

Research
EPU

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

EPU

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

EPU

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3252

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-17

2019-12-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6657

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-18

2019-06-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1582

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3845

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-20

2018-06-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7464

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-20

2017-12-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6053

2017-06-19

2017-06-20

2017-06-22

2017-06-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0905

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1880

2016-06-21

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

2016-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1297

2015-12-24

2015-12-28

2015-12-30

2016-01-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0136

2015-12-01

2015-12-02

2015-12-04

2015-12-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0284

2015-11-02

2015-11-03

2015-11-05

2015-11-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-10-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-08-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2126

2015-06-01

2015-06-02

2015-06-04

2015-06-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-05-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-04-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-03-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-02-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1056

2014-12-24

2014-12-26

2014-12-30

2015-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0444

2014-12-01

2014-12-02

2014-12-04

2014-12-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-11-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-10-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0281

2014-09-02

2014-09-03

2014-09-05

2014-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-08-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0203

2014-07-01

2014-07-02

2014-07-07

2014-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2804

2014-06-02

2014-06-03

2014-06-05

2014-06-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0526

2014-05-01

2014-05-02

2014-05-06

2014-05-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-04-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-03-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-02-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0938

2013-12-26

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0192

2013-12-02

2013-12-03

2013-12-05

2013-12-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-11-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-10-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0178

2013-09-03

2013-09-04

2013-09-06

2013-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-08-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0172

2013-07-01

2013-07-02

2013-07-05

2013-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4236

2013-06-03

2013-06-04

2013-06-06

2013-06-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0058

2013-05-01

2013-05-02

2013-05-06

2013-05-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-04-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-03-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-02-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1341

2012-12-26

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.5655

2012-12-03

2012-12-04

2012-12-06

2012-12-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0981

2012-11-01

2012-11-02

2012-11-06

2012-11-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0234

2012-10-01

2012-10-02

2012-10-04

2012-10-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0277

2012-09-04

2012-09-05

2012-09-07

2012-09-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-08-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0537

2012-07-02

2012-07-03

2012-07-06

2012-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.5759

2012-06-01

2012-06-04

2012-06-06

2012-06-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1464

2012-05-01

2012-05-02

2012-05-04

2012-05-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-04-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-03-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-02-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1359

2011-12-27

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

2012-01-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0982

2011-12-01

2011-12-02

2011-12-06

2011-12-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0236

2011-11-01

2011-11-02

2011-11-04

2011-11-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0140

2011-10-03

2011-10-04

2011-10-06

2011-10-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0878

2011-09-01

2011-09-02

2011-09-07

2011-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-08-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0153

2011-07-01

2011-07-05

2011-07-07

2011-07-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3392

2011-06-01

2011-06-02

2011-06-06

2011-06-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2827

2011-05-02

2011-05-03

2011-05-05

2011-05-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0301

2011-04-01

2011-04-04

2011-04-06

2011-04-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0579

2011-03-01

2011-03-02

2011-03-04

2011-03-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-02-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0851

2010-12-28

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-05

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0725

2010-12-01

2010-12-02

2010-12-06

2010-12-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-11-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-10-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0567

2010-09-01

2010-09-02

2010-09-07

2010-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0316

2010-08-02

2010-08-03

2010-08-05

2010-08-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0645

2010-07-01

2010-07-02

2010-07-07

2010-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2537

2010-06-01

2010-06-02

2010-06-04

2010-06-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2305

2010-05-03

2010-05-04

2010-05-06

2010-05-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0557

2010-04-01

2010-04-05

2010-04-07

2010-04-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-03-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-02-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0832

2009-12-28

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

2010-01-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0477

2009-12-01

2009-12-02

2009-12-04

2009-12-08

Initial

Regular

Monthly

EPU

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

