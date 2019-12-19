Best Dividend Stocks
iShares MSCI Pacific Ex-Japan Index Fund

Stock

EPP

Price as of:

$45.99 -0.12 -0.26%

Industry

Other

EPP

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

4.15%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$1.91

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

EPP

Daily Snapshot

Price

$45.99

Quote Time

Today's Volume

108,323

Open Price

$45.93

Day's Range

$45.88 - $45.99

Previous Close

$46.11

52 week low / high

$39.42 - $48.05

Percent off 52 week high

-4.29%

EPP

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

EPP has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

EPP

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast EPP’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-16

$0.956473

2019-06-17

$0.842441

2018-12-18

$1.166804

2018-06-19

$0.867553

2017-12-19

$1.22838

2017-06-20

$0.756156

2016-12-21

$0.90607

2016-06-22

$0.661333

2015-12-21

$0.927279

2015-06-25

$0.952237

2014-12-17

$1.131767

2014-06-25

$0.771136

2013-12-27

$0.082426

2013-12-18

$0.883259

2013-06-27

$0.941884

2012-12-18

$1.105951

2012-06-21

$0.876472

2011-12-20

$0.973497

2011-06-22

$0.7434

2010-12-21

$0.986105

2010-06-23

$0.565014

2009-12-22

$0.801603

2009-06-23

$0.626751

2008-12-23

$0.486716

2008-06-25

$0.04766411111111111

2007-12-20

$0.019428888888888888

2007-12-20

$5.111111111111111e-05

2007-12-20

$0.7902344444444445

2006-12-20

$0.5774745555555556

EPP's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

EPP

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for EPP

Stock not rated.

EPP

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

6.87%

-5.97%

2years

EPP

News
EPP

Research
EPP

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

EPP

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

EPP

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.9565

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-17

2019-12-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8424

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-18

2019-06-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.1668

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8676

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-20

2018-06-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.2284

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-20

2017-12-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7562

2017-06-19

2017-06-20

2017-06-22

2017-06-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.9061

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6613

2016-06-21

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

2016-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.9273

2015-12-18

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.9522

2015-06-24

2015-06-25

2015-06-29

2015-07-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.1318

2014-12-16

2014-12-17

2014-12-19

2014-12-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7711

2014-06-24

2014-06-25

2014-06-27

2014-07-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0824

2013-12-26

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-03

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.8833

2013-12-17

2013-12-18

2013-12-20

2013-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.9419

2013-06-26

2013-06-27

2013-07-01

2013-07-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.1060

2012-12-17

2012-12-18

2012-12-20

2012-12-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8765

2012-06-20

2012-06-21

2012-06-25

2012-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.9735

2011-12-19

2011-12-20

2011-12-22

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7434

2011-06-21

2011-06-22

2011-06-24

2011-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.9861

2010-12-20

2010-12-21

2010-12-23

2010-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5650

2010-06-22

2010-06-23

2010-06-25

2010-06-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8016

2009-12-21

2009-12-22

2009-12-24

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6268

2009-06-22

2009-06-23

2009-06-25

2009-06-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4867

2008-12-22

2008-12-23

2008-12-26

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0477

Unknown

2008-06-25

2008-06-27

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7902

Unknown

2007-12-20

2007-12-24

2008-01-02

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0001

Unknown

2007-12-20

2007-12-24

2008-01-02

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.0194

Unknown

2007-12-20

2007-12-24

2008-01-02

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.5775

Unknown

2006-12-20

2006-12-22

2006-12-29

Income

Regular

Annual

EPP

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

