Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust Com Shs

Stock

EOT

Price as of:

$21.72 +0.01 +0.05%

Industry

Other

/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust Com Shs (EOT)

EOT

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.30%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.07

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get EOT DARS™ Rating

EOT

Daily Snapshot

Price

$21.72

Quote Time

Today's Volume

14,554

Open Price

$21.63

Day's Range

$21.56 - $21.73

Previous Close

$21.71

52 week low / high

$18.35 - $24.75

Percent off 52 week high

-12.24%

EOT

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

EOT has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

EOT

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast EOT’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-12

$0.0722

2019-12-12

$0.0055

2019-11-21

$0.0759

2019-10-23

$0.0759

2019-09-20

$0.0759

2019-08-22

$0.0759

2019-07-23

$0.0809

2019-06-20

$0.0809

2019-05-23

$0.0809

2019-04-22

$0.0809

2019-03-20

$0.0809

2019-02-20

$0.0809

2019-01-23

$0.0859

2018-12-21

$0.0859

2018-12-13

$0.1074

2018-11-21

$0.0859

2018-10-23

$0.0859

2018-09-20

$0.0859

2018-08-23

$0.0859

2018-07-23

$0.0859

2018-06-21

$0.0859

2018-05-23

$0.0859

2018-04-20

$0.0859

2018-03-21

$0.0859

2018-02-20

$0.0859

2018-01-23

$0.0859

2017-12-21

$0.0859

2017-12-20

$0.1206

2017-12-20

$0.0012

2017-11-21

$0.0859

2017-10-23

$0.0859

2017-09-21

$0.0859

2017-08-22

$0.0859

2017-07-20

$0.0859

2017-06-21

$0.0859

2017-05-22

$0.0859

2017-04-19

$0.0859

2017-03-22

$0.0859

2017-02-16

$0.0859

2017-01-20

$0.0859

2016-12-21

$0.0859

2016-12-08

$0.1996

2016-12-08

$0.0071

2016-11-21

$0.085834

2016-10-20

$0.085834

2016-09-21

$0.085834

2016-08-22

$0.085834

2016-07-20

$0.085834

2016-06-21

$0.085834

2016-05-20

$0.085834

2016-04-20

$0.085834

2016-03-22

$0.085834

2016-02-18

$0.085834

2016-01-20

$0.085834

2015-12-22

$0.0049

2015-12-21

$0.085834

2015-11-19

$0.085834

2015-10-21

$0.085834

2015-09-21

$0.085834

2015-08-20

$0.085834

2015-07-22

$0.085834

2015-06-19

$0.085834

2015-05-20

$0.085834

2015-04-21

$0.085834

2015-03-20

$0.085834

2015-02-18

$0.085834

2015-01-21

$0.085834

2014-12-22

$0.085834

2014-11-19

$0.085834

2014-10-22

$0.085834

2014-09-19

$0.085834

2014-08-20

$0.085834

2014-07-22

$0.085834

2014-06-19

$0.085834

2014-05-21

$0.085834

2014-04-21

$0.085834

2014-03-20

$0.085834

2014-02-19

$0.085834

2014-01-22

$0.085834

2013-12-20

$0.085834

2013-11-20

$0.085834

2013-10-22

$0.085834

2013-09-19

$0.085834

2013-08-21

$0.085834

2013-07-22

$0.085834

2013-06-19

$0.085834

2013-05-22

$0.085834

2013-04-19

$0.085834

2013-03-19

$0.089167

2013-02-19

$0.089167

2013-01-22

$0.089167

2012-12-20

$0.089167

2012-11-20

$0.089167

2012-10-22

$0.089167

2012-09-19

$0.089167

2012-08-22

$0.089167

2012-07-20

$0.089167

2012-06-20

$0.090834

2012-05-22

$0.090834

2012-04-19

$0.090834

2012-03-21

$0.093334

2012-02-17

$0.093334

2012-01-20

$0.093334

2011-12-21

$0.096667

2011-11-21

$0.096667

2011-10-20

$0.096667

2011-09-21

$0.096667

2011-08-22

$0.096667

2011-07-20

$0.096667

2011-06-21

$0.096667

2011-05-20

$0.103334

2011-04-19

$0.103334

2011-03-22

$0.103334

2011-02-16

$0.103334

2011-01-20

$0.103334

2010-12-21

$0.103334

2010-12-21

$0.0148

2010-12-21

$0.1103

2010-11-19

$0.103334

2010-10-20

$0.103334

2010-09-21

$0.103334

2010-08-20

$0.103334

2010-07-21

$0.103334

2010-06-21

$0.103334

2010-05-19

$0.103334

2010-04-21

$0.103334

2010-03-22

$0.103334

2010-02-17

$0.103334

2010-01-20

$0.103334

2009-12-22

$0.103334

2009-12-21

$0.0075

2009-12-21

$0.071

2009-11-19

$0.103334

2009-10-21

$0.103334

2009-09-21

$0.103334

2009-08-20

$0.103334

2009-07-22

$0.103334

EOT's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
EOT

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for EOT

Stock not rated.

EOT

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-62.35%

-94.20%

0years

EOT

News
EOT

Research
EOT

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

EOT

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

EOT

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0055

2019-12-03

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2019-12-20

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0722

2019-12-03

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2019-12-20

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0759

2019-11-01

2019-11-21

2019-11-22

2019-11-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0759

2019-10-01

2019-10-23

2019-10-24

2019-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0759

2019-09-03

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0759

2019-08-01

2019-08-22

2019-08-23

2019-08-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0809

2019-07-01

2019-07-23

2019-07-24

2019-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0809

2019-06-03

2019-06-20

2019-06-21

2019-06-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0809

2019-05-01

2019-05-23

2019-05-24

2019-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0809

2019-04-01

2019-04-22

2019-04-23

2019-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0809

2019-03-01

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0809

2019-02-01

2019-02-20

2019-02-21

2019-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0859

2019-01-02

2019-01-23

2019-01-24

2019-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1074

2018-12-04

2018-12-13

2018-12-14

2018-12-20

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0859

2018-12-03

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0859

2018-11-01

2018-11-21

2018-11-23

2018-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0859

2018-10-01

2018-10-23

2018-10-24

2018-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0859

2018-09-04

2018-09-20

2018-09-21

2018-09-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0859

2018-08-01

2018-08-23

2018-08-24

2018-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0859

2018-07-02

2018-07-23

2018-07-24

2018-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0859

2018-06-01

2018-06-21

2018-06-22

2018-06-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0859

2018-05-01

2018-05-23

2018-05-24

2018-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0859

2018-04-02

2018-04-20

2018-04-23

2018-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0859

2018-03-01

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0859

2018-02-01

2018-02-20

2018-02-21

2018-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0859

2018-01-02

2018-01-23

2018-01-24

2018-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0012

2017-12-11

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2017-12-27

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1206

2017-12-11

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2017-12-27

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0859

2017-12-01

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0859

2017-11-01

2017-11-21

2017-11-22

2017-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0859

2017-10-02

2017-10-23

2017-10-24

2017-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0859

2017-09-01

2017-09-21

2017-09-22

2017-09-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0859

2017-08-01

2017-08-22

2017-08-24

2017-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0859

2017-07-03

2017-07-20

2017-07-24

2017-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0859

2017-06-01

2017-06-21

2017-06-23

2017-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0859

2017-05-01

2017-05-22

2017-05-24

2017-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0859

2017-04-03

2017-04-19

2017-04-21

2017-04-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0859

2017-03-01

2017-03-22

2017-03-24

2017-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0859

2017-02-01

2017-02-16

2017-02-21

2017-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0859

2017-01-03

2017-01-20

2017-01-24

2017-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0859

2016-12-01

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0071

2016-12-01

2016-12-08

2016-12-12

2016-12-19

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1996

2016-12-01

2016-12-08

2016-12-12

2016-12-19

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0858

2016-11-01

2016-11-21

2016-11-23

2016-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0858

2016-10-03

2016-10-20

2016-10-24

2016-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0858

2016-09-01

2016-09-21

2016-09-23

2016-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0858

2016-08-01

2016-08-22

2016-08-24

2016-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0858

2016-07-01

2016-07-20

2016-07-22

2016-07-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0858

2016-06-01

2016-06-21

2016-06-23

2016-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0858

2016-05-02

2016-05-20

2016-05-24

2016-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0858

2016-04-01

2016-04-20

2016-04-22

2016-04-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0858

2016-03-01

2016-03-22

2016-03-24

2016-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0858

2016-02-01

2016-02-18

2016-02-22

2016-02-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0858

2016-01-04

2016-01-20

2016-01-22

2016-01-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0049

2015-12-11

2015-12-22

2015-12-24

2015-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0858

2015-12-01

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0858

2015-11-02

2015-11-19

2015-11-23

2015-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0858

2015-10-01

2015-10-21

2015-10-23

2015-10-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0858

2015-09-01

2015-09-21

2015-09-23

2015-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0858

2015-08-03

2015-08-20

2015-08-24

2015-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0858

2015-07-01

2015-07-22

2015-07-24

2015-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0858

2015-06-01

2015-06-19

2015-06-23

2015-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0858

2015-05-01

2015-05-20

2015-05-22

2015-05-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0858

2015-04-01

2015-04-21

2015-04-23

2015-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0858

2015-03-02

2015-03-20

2015-03-24

2015-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0858

2015-02-02

2015-02-18

2015-02-20

2015-02-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0858

2015-01-02

2015-01-21

2015-01-23

2015-01-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0858

2014-12-01

2014-12-22

2014-12-24

2014-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0858

2014-11-03

2014-11-19

2014-11-21

2014-11-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0858

2014-10-01

2014-10-22

2014-10-24

2014-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0858

2014-09-02

2014-09-19

2014-09-23

2014-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0858

2014-08-01

2014-08-20

2014-08-22

2014-08-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0858

2014-06-30

2014-07-22

2014-07-24

2014-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0858

2014-05-30

2014-06-19

2014-06-23

2014-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0858

2014-04-30

2014-05-21

2014-05-23

2014-05-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0858

2014-03-31

2014-04-21

2014-04-23

2014-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0858

2014-02-28

2014-03-20

2014-03-24

2014-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0858

2014-01-31

2014-02-19

2014-02-21

2014-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0858

2013-12-31

2014-01-22

2014-01-24

2014-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0858

2013-11-29

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0858

2013-10-31

2013-11-20

2013-11-22

2013-11-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0858

2013-09-30

2013-10-22

2013-10-24

2013-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0858

2013-08-30

2013-09-19

2013-09-23

2013-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0858

2013-07-31

2013-08-21

2013-08-23

2013-08-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0858

2013-06-28

2013-07-22

2013-07-24

2013-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0858

2013-05-31

2013-06-19

2013-06-21

2013-06-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0858

2013-04-30

2013-05-22

2013-05-24

2013-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0858

2013-03-28

2013-04-19

2013-04-23

2013-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0892

2013-02-28

2013-03-19

2013-03-21

2013-03-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0892

2013-01-31

2013-02-19

2013-02-21

2013-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0892

2012-12-31

2013-01-22

2013-01-24

2013-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0892

2012-11-30

2012-12-20

2012-12-24

2012-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0892

2012-10-31

2012-11-20

2012-11-23

2012-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0892

2012-09-28

2012-10-22

2012-10-24

2012-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0892

2012-08-31

2012-09-19

2012-09-21

2012-09-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0892

2012-07-31

2012-08-22

2012-08-24

2012-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0892

2012-06-29

2012-07-20

2012-07-24

2012-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0908

2012-05-31

2012-06-20

2012-06-22

2012-06-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0908

2012-04-30

2012-05-22

2012-05-24

2012-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0908

2012-03-30

2012-04-19

2012-04-23

2012-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0933

2012-02-29

2012-03-21

2012-03-23

2012-03-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0933

2012-01-31

2012-02-17

2012-02-22

2012-02-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0933

2011-12-30

2012-01-20

2012-01-24

2012-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0967

2011-11-30

2011-12-21

2011-12-23

2011-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0967

2011-10-31

2011-11-21

2011-11-23

2011-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0967

2011-09-30

2011-10-20

2011-10-24

2011-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0967

2011-08-31

2011-09-21

2011-09-23

2011-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0967

2011-07-29

2011-08-22

2011-08-24

2011-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0967

2011-06-30

2011-07-20

2011-07-22

2011-07-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0967

2011-05-31

2011-06-21

2011-06-23

2011-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1033

2011-04-29

2011-05-20

2011-05-24

2011-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1033

2011-03-31

2011-04-19

2011-04-21

2011-04-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1033

2011-02-28

2011-03-22

2011-03-24

2011-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1033

2011-01-31

2011-02-16

2011-02-18

2011-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1033

2010-12-31

2011-01-20

2011-01-24

2011-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1103

2010-12-14

2010-12-21

2010-12-23

2010-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0148

2010-12-14

2010-12-21

2010-12-23

2010-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1033

2010-11-30

2010-12-21

2010-12-23

2010-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1033

2010-10-29

2010-11-19

2010-11-23

2010-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1033

2010-09-30

2010-10-20

2010-10-22

2010-10-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1033

2010-08-31

2010-09-21

2010-09-23

2010-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1033

2010-07-30

2010-08-20

2010-08-24

2010-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1033

2010-06-30

2010-07-21

2010-07-23

2010-07-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1033

2010-05-28

2010-06-21

2010-06-23

2010-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1033

2010-04-30

2010-05-19

2010-05-21

2010-05-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1033

2010-03-31

2010-04-21

2010-04-23

2010-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1033

2010-02-26

2010-03-22

2010-03-24

2010-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1033

2010-01-29

2010-02-17

2010-02-19

2010-02-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1033

2009-12-31

2010-01-20

2010-01-22

2010-01-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2009-12-14

2009-12-21

2009-12-23

2009-12-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0075

2009-12-14

2009-12-21

2009-12-23

2009-12-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1033

2009-11-30

2009-12-22

2009-12-24

2009-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1033

2009-10-30

2009-11-19

2009-11-23

2009-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1033

2009-09-30

2009-10-21

2009-10-23

2009-10-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1033

2009-08-31

2009-09-21

2009-09-23

2009-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1033

2009-07-31

2009-08-20

2009-08-24

2009-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1033

2009-06-26

2009-07-22

2009-07-24

2009-07-31

Initial, Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

EOT

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

