Enel Generacion Chile S.A. - ADR

Stock

EOCCY

Price as of:

$14.85 -0.16 -1.07%

Industry

Other

Enel Generacion Chile S.A. - ADR (EOCCY)

EOCCY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

5.32%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.80

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

89.19%

EPS $0.89

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

EOCCY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$14.85

Quote Time

Today's Volume

2,273

Open Price

$15.01

Day's Range

$14.85 - $15.01

Previous Close

$15.01

52 week low / high

$10.48 - $22.75

Percent off 52 week high

-34.73%

EOCCY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

EOCCY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

EOCCY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast EOCCY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-05-09

$0.398965

2019-01-03

$0.499802

2018-05-10

$0.963246

2018-01-18

$0.214334

2017-05-17

$0.842229

2017-01-18

$0.297795

2016-05-13

$0.37388

2016-01-20

$0.120383

2015-05-14

$0.63565

2015-01-21

$0.13351

2014-05-07

$0.764437

2014-01-22

$0.170787

2013-05-01

$0.56139

2013-01-16

$0.157265

2012-05-09

$1.031832

2012-01-11

$0.248561

2011-05-03

$1.309972

2011-01-18

$0.306126

2010-04-29

$0.754324

2009-12-08

$0.4292706

2009-05-04

$0.590492

2008-12-11

$0.2003385

2008-04-21

$0.5854099

2007-12-17

$0.1037206

2007-05-11

$0.4744428

2006-12-13

$0.0925912

2006-03-21

$0.2151877

2005-04-14

$0.1393339

2004-03-26

$0.0877656

2002-04-22

$0.032609

2001-04-18

$0.036493

1999-05-05

$0.08769

EOCCY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

EOCCY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for EOCCY

Stock not rated.

EOCCY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

17.31%

-32.24%

2years

EOCCY

EOCCY

EOCCY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

EOCCY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2002

2001

1999

EOCCY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3990

Unknown

2019-05-09

2019-05-10

2019-06-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4998

Unknown

2019-01-03

2019-01-04

2019-01-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.9632

Unknown

2018-05-10

2018-05-11

2018-06-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2143

Unknown

2018-01-18

2018-01-19

2018-02-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8422

Unknown

2017-05-17

2017-05-19

2017-06-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2978

Unknown

2017-01-18

2017-01-20

2017-02-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3739

Unknown

2016-05-13

2016-05-17

2016-06-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1204

Unknown

2016-01-20

2016-01-22

2016-02-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6357

Unknown

2015-05-14

2015-05-18

2015-06-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1335

Unknown

2015-01-21

2015-01-23

2015-02-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7644

Unknown

2014-05-07

2014-05-09

2014-06-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1708

Unknown

2014-01-22

2014-01-24

2014-02-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5614

Unknown

2013-05-01

2013-05-03

2013-06-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1573

Unknown

2013-01-16

2013-01-18

2013-02-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.0318

Unknown

2012-05-09

2012-05-11

2012-06-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2486

Unknown

2012-01-11

2012-01-13

2012-02-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.3100

Unknown

2011-05-03

2011-05-05

2011-05-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3061

Unknown

2011-01-18

2011-01-20

2011-02-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7543

Unknown

2010-04-29

2010-05-03

2010-05-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4293

Unknown

2009-12-08

2009-12-10

2010-01-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5905

Unknown

2009-05-04

2009-05-06

2009-05-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2003

Unknown

2008-12-11

2008-12-15

2009-01-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5854

Unknown

2008-04-21

2008-04-23

2008-05-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1037

Unknown

2007-12-17

2007-12-19

2008-01-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4744

Unknown

2007-05-11

2007-05-15

2007-06-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0926

Unknown

2006-12-13

2006-12-15

2007-01-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2152

Unknown

2006-03-21

2006-03-23

2006-04-07

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1393

Unknown

2005-04-14

2005-04-18

2005-04-25

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0878

Unknown

2004-03-26

2004-03-30

2004-04-20

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0326

Unknown

2002-04-22

2002-04-24

2002-05-09

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0365

Unknown

2001-04-18

2001-04-20

2001-05-03

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0877

Unknown

1999-05-05

1999-05-07

1999-05-21

Income

Regular

Annual

EOCCY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X