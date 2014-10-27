Empressa Nacional SA
Empressa Nacional SA
EOC Payout Estimates
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
EOC Payout History (Paid and Declared)
EOC Dividend Growth
News & Research
News
News
This Week’s Best & Worst Performing Large Cap Dividend Stocks – October 30th Edition
Abhishek Gupte
|
This Week’s Best & Worst Performing Large Cap Dividend Stocks – October 30th...
News
This Week’s Best & Worst Performing Large Cap Dividend Stocks – October 24th Edition
Abhishek Gupte
|
This Week’s Best & Worst Performing Large Cap Dividend Stocks – October 24th...
News
This Week’s Best & Worst Performing Large Cap Dividend Stocks – October 16th Edition
Abhishek Gupte
|
This Week’s Best & Worst Performing Large Cap Dividend Stocks – October 16th...
News
This Week’s Best & Worst Performing Large Cap Dividend Stocks – October 9th Edition
Abhishek Gupte
|
This Week’s Best & Worst Performing Large Cap Dividend Stocks – October 9th...
Research
Dividend University
Foreign Dividends: Tax Rates, Largest Payers, ADRs and ETFs
Jared Cummans
|
We explain everything you need to know about foreign dividends.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Uncategorized
Industry: Other
Additional Links:
Empressa Nacional SA- (EOC)-operates as a power generation company in Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. As of December 31, 2006, Empresa owned and operated 22 generation facilities in Chile with an aggregate installed capacity of 4,477 megawatts; and had interests in 25 generation facilities outside Chile with an aggregate installed capacity of 7,843 megawatts. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Empresa Nacional de Electricidad S.A. is a subsidiary of Enersis S.A.
