ENB Financial Corp

Stock

ENBP

Price as of:

$20.75 +0.04 +0.19%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
ENBP

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.09%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.64

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

7 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get ENBP DARS™ Rating

ENBP

Daily Snapshot

Price

$20.75

Quote Time

Today's Volume

200

Open Price

$20.75

Day's Range

$20.75 - $20.75

Previous Close

$20.71

52 week low / high

$17.11 - $21.5

Percent off 52 week high

-3.49%

ENBP

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

ENBP has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Click here to learn more.

ENBP

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast ENBP’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-14

$0.16

2019-08-14

$0.155

2019-02-14

$0.15

2018-11-14

$0.145

2018-08-14

$0.145

2018-05-14

$0.145

2018-02-14

$0.14

2017-11-14

$0.14

2017-08-11

$0.14

2017-05-11

$0.14

2017-02-13

$0.14

2016-11-10

$0.14

2016-08-11

$0.135

2016-05-11

$0.135

2015-11-10

$0.135

2015-08-12

$0.135

2015-05-13

$0.135

2015-02-11

$0.135

2014-11-12

$0.135

2014-08-13

$0.135

2014-05-13

$0.135

2014-02-12

$0.13

2013-11-13

$0.13

2013-08-13

$0.13

2013-05-13

$0.13

2013-02-13

$0.13

2012-11-13

$0.125

2012-08-13

$0.125

2012-05-11

$0.125

2012-02-13

$0.125

2011-11-10

$0.12

2011-08-11

$0.12

2011-05-11

$0.12

2011-02-11

$0.12

2010-11-10

$0.12

2010-08-11

$0.12

2010-05-12

$0.12

2010-02-10

$0.12

2009-11-10

$0.12

2009-08-17

$0.155

2009-05-13

$0.155

2009-02-11

$0.155

2008-11-12

$0.155

2008-08-13

$0.155

2008-05-13

$0.155

2008-02-13

$0.155

2007-11-13

$0.155

2007-08-13

$0.15

2007-05-11

$0.15

2007-02-13

$0.15

2006-11-13

$0.15

2006-08-14

$0.145

2006-05-15

$0.145

2006-02-13

$0.145

2005-11-10

$0.145

2005-08-11

$0.14

2005-05-12

$0.14

2005-02-11

$0.135

2004-11-10

$0.135

2004-08-12

$0.13

2004-06-22

$0.13

2004-02-11

$0.125

2003-11-12

$0.125

2003-08-13

$0.12

2003-05-13

$0.12

2003-02-12

$0.115

2002-11-13

$0.115

2002-08-13

$0.11

2002-05-13

$0.11

2002-02-13

$0.1

2001-11-13

$0.1

2001-08-13

$0.095

2001-05-11

$0.095

2001-02-13

$0.095

2000-11-13

$0.095

2000-08-11

$0.09

2000-05-11

$0.09

2000-02-11

$0.075

1999-11-10

$0.075

1999-08-12

$0.07

1999-05-12

$0.07

1999-02-10

$0.07

1998-12-04

$0.07

1998-09-03

$0.065

1998-06-04

$0.065

1998-03-05

$0.065

1997-12-04

$0.065

1997-09-04

$0.06

1997-06-05

$0.06

1997-03-06

$0.06

1996-12-04

$0.06

1996-09-04

$0.055

1996-06-05

$0.055

1996-03-06

$0.055

1995-12-08

$0.055

1995-09-07

$0.05

1995-06-02

$0.05

ENBP's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
ENBP

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for ENBP

Stock not rated.

ENBP

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

5.50%

11.30%

7years

ENBP

News
ENBP

Research
ENBP

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

ENBP

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

ENBP

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1600

2019-10-16

2019-11-14

2019-11-15

2019-12-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2019-07-17

2019-08-14

2019-08-15

2019-09-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2019-04-17

Unknown

2019-05-15

2019-06-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2019-01-16

2019-02-14

2019-02-15

2019-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2018-10-17

2018-11-14

2018-11-15

2018-12-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2018-07-18

2018-08-14

2018-08-15

2018-09-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2018-04-18

2018-05-14

2018-05-15

2018-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2018-01-17

2018-02-14

2018-02-15

2018-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2017-10-18

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

2017-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2017-07-19

2017-08-11

2017-08-15

2017-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2017-04-19

2017-05-11

2017-05-15

2017-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2017-01-18

2017-02-13

2017-02-15

2017-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2016-10-19

2016-11-10

2016-11-15

2016-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2016-07-20

2016-08-11

2016-08-15

2016-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2016-04-20

2016-05-11

2016-05-13

2016-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2016-01-20

Unknown

2016-02-15

2016-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2015-10-21

2015-11-10

2015-11-13

2015-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2015-07-15

2015-08-12

2015-08-14

2015-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2015-04-15

2015-05-13

2015-05-15

2015-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2015-01-21

2015-02-11

2015-02-13

2015-03-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2014-10-15

2014-11-12

2014-11-14

2014-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2014-07-16

2014-08-13

2014-08-15

2014-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2014-04-16

2014-05-13

2014-05-15

2014-06-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2014-01-15

2014-02-12

2014-02-14

2014-03-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2013-10-23

2013-11-13

2013-11-15

2013-12-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2013-07-24

2013-08-13

2013-08-15

2013-09-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2013-04-24

2013-05-13

2013-05-15

2013-06-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2013-01-23

2013-02-13

2013-02-15

2013-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2012-10-24

2012-11-13

2012-11-15

2012-12-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2012-07-25

2012-08-13

2012-08-15

2012-09-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2012-04-25

2012-05-11

2012-05-15

2012-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2012-01-25

2012-02-13

2012-02-15

2012-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2011-10-26

2011-11-10

2011-11-15

2011-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2011-07-27

2011-08-11

2011-08-15

2011-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2011-04-27

2011-05-11

2011-05-13

2011-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2011-01-26

2011-02-11

2011-02-15

2011-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2010-10-27

2010-11-10

2010-11-15

2010-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2010-07-28

2010-08-11

2010-08-13

2010-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2010-04-28

2010-05-12

2010-05-14

2010-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2010-01-27

2010-02-10

2010-02-15

2010-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2009-10-28

2009-11-10

2009-11-13

2009-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2009-07-22

2009-08-17

2009-08-14

2009-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2009-04-22

2009-05-13

2009-05-15

2009-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2009-02-05

2009-02-11

2009-02-13

2009-03-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2008-10-25

2007-11-13

2007-11-15

2007-12-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2008-10-22

2008-11-12

2008-11-14

2008-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2008-07-23

2008-08-13

2008-08-15

2008-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2008-04-24

2008-05-13

2008-05-15

2008-06-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2008-01-23

2008-02-13

2008-02-15

2008-03-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2007-07-26

2007-08-13

2007-08-15

2007-09-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2007-05-03

2007-05-11

2007-05-15

2007-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2007-01-24

2007-02-13

2007-02-15

2007-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2006-10-25

2006-11-13

2006-11-15

2006-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2006-07-27

2006-08-14

2006-08-16

2006-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2006-04-26

2006-05-15

2006-05-17

2006-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2006-01-26

2006-02-13

2006-02-15

2006-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2005-10-26

2005-11-10

2005-11-15

2005-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2005-07-27

2005-08-11

2005-08-15

2005-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2005-04-27

2005-05-12

2005-05-16

2005-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2005-01-26

2005-02-11

2005-02-15

2005-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

Unknown

2004-11-10

2004-11-15

2004-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2004-07-28

2004-08-12

2004-08-16

2004-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2004-04-28

2004-06-22

2004-05-18

2004-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

Unknown

2004-02-11

2004-02-16

2004-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2003-10-30

2003-11-12

2003-11-14

2003-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2003-07-30

2003-08-13

2003-08-15

2003-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2003-04-30

2003-05-13

2003-05-15

2003-06-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2003-01-29

2003-02-12

2003-02-14

2003-03-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2002-10-30

2002-11-13

2002-11-15

2002-12-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2002-07-31

2002-08-13

2002-08-15

2002-09-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2002-04-16

2002-05-13

2002-05-15

2002-06-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2002-01-30

2002-02-13

2002-02-15

2002-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2001-10-24

2001-11-13

2001-11-15

2001-12-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2001-07-25

2001-08-13

2001-08-15

2001-09-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2001-04-25

2001-05-11

2001-05-15

2001-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2001-01-31

2001-02-13

2001-02-15

2001-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2000-10-25

2000-11-13

2000-11-15

2000-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2000-08-02

2000-08-11

2000-08-15

2000-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2000-04-18

2000-05-11

2000-05-15

2000-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2000-02-02

2000-02-11

2000-02-15

2000-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1999-10-27

1999-11-10

1999-11-15

1999-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

1999-08-04

1999-08-12

1999-08-16

1999-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

1999-04-29

1999-05-12

1999-05-15

1999-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

1999-02-03

1999-02-10

1999-02-15

1999-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

1998-11-25

1998-12-04

1998-12-08

1998-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

1998-09-02

1998-09-03

1998-09-08

1998-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

1998-06-03

1998-06-04

1998-06-08

1998-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

1998-03-04

1998-03-05

1998-03-07

1998-03-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

1997-12-01

1997-12-04

1997-12-08

1997-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

1997-09-03

1997-09-04

1997-09-08

1997-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

1997-06-04

1997-06-05

1997-06-07

1997-06-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

1997-03-05

1997-03-06

1997-03-08

1997-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

1996-11-27

1996-12-04

1996-12-07

1996-12-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

1996-08-28

1996-09-04

1996-09-07

1996-09-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

1996-05-29

1996-06-05

1996-06-08

1996-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

1996-02-28

1996-03-06

1996-03-08

1996-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

1995-12-06

1995-12-08

1995-12-08

1995-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1995-09-06

1995-09-07

1995-09-08

1995-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1995-05-31

1995-06-02

1995-06-08

1995-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

ENBP

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

