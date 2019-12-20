Best Dividend Stocks
iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund

Stock

EMIF

Price as of:

$31.23 +0.08 +0.26%

Industry

Other

EMIF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.52%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.47

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get EMIF DARS™ Rating

EMIF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$31.23

Quote Time

Today's Volume

2,200

Open Price

$31.09

Day's Range

$31.02 - $31.25

Previous Close

$31.15

52 week low / high

$26.56 - $31.25

Percent off 52 week high

-0.06%

EMIF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

EMIF has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade EMIF's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
EMIF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast EMIF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-16

$0.237245

2019-06-17

$0.414206

2018-12-18

$0.369231

2018-06-19

$0.360226

2017-12-21

$0.633857

2017-06-20

$0.214019

2016-12-22

$0.323683

2016-06-21

$0.561719

2015-12-21

$0.19013

2015-06-24

$0.374412

2014-12-19

$0.553346

2014-06-24

$0.451565

2013-12-17

$0.451985

2013-06-25

$0.527508

2012-12-27

$0.171193

2012-12-17

$0.383213

2012-06-20

$0.482099

2011-12-19

$0.359778

2011-06-21

$0.628261

2010-12-29

$0.107285

2010-12-20

$0.161339

2010-06-21

$0.633952

2009-12-21

$0.027437

EMIF's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
EMIF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for EMIF

Stock not rated.

EMIF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-18.77%

-34.95%

0years

EMIF

News
EMIF

Research
EMIF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

EMIF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

EMIF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2372

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-17

2019-12-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4142

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-18

2019-06-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3692

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3602

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-20

2018-06-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6339

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2140

2017-06-19

2017-06-20

2017-06-22

2017-06-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3237

2016-12-21

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

2016-12-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5617

2016-06-20

2016-06-21

2016-06-23

2016-06-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1901

2015-12-18

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3744

2015-06-23

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5533

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4516

2014-06-23

2014-06-24

2014-06-26

2014-07-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4520

2013-12-16

2013-12-17

2013-12-19

2013-12-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5275

2013-06-24

2013-06-25

2013-06-27

2013-07-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1712

2012-12-26

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-03

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.3832

2012-12-14

2012-12-17

2012-12-19

2012-12-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4821

2012-06-19

2012-06-20

2012-06-22

2012-06-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3598

2011-12-16

2011-12-19

2011-12-21

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6283

2011-06-20

2011-06-21

2011-06-23

2011-06-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1073

2010-12-28

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-05

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.1613

2010-12-17

2010-12-20

2010-12-22

2010-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6340

2010-06-18

2010-06-21

2010-06-23

2010-06-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0274

2009-12-18

2009-12-21

2009-12-23

2009-12-31

Initial

Regular

Semi-Annual

EMIF

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X