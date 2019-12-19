Best Dividend Stocks
iShares MSCI Indonesia Investable Market Index Fund

Stock

EIDO

Price as of:

$25.41 -0.16 -0.63%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.36%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.09

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get EIDO DARS™ Rating

Daily Snapshot

Price

$25.41

Quote Time

Today's Volume

273,113

Open Price

$25.38

Day's Range

$25.32 - $25.44

Previous Close

$25.57

52 week low / high

$22.16 - $27.74

Percent off 52 week high

-8.40%

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

EIDO has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast EIDO’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-16

$0.045818

2019-06-17

$0.411262

2018-12-18

$0.047413

2018-06-19

$0.446418

2017-12-19

$0.029861

2017-06-20

$0.329364

2016-12-21

$0.025484

2016-06-22

$0.253353

2015-12-21

$0.039355

2015-06-25

$0.308356

2014-12-17

$0.076248

2014-06-25

$0.28621

2013-12-18

$0.071551

2013-06-27

$0.392178

2012-12-18

$0.074105

2012-06-21

$0.274771

2011-12-20

$0.179743

2011-06-22

$0.174908

2010-12-29

$0.009952

2010-12-21

$0.063674

2010-06-23

$0.077743

EIDO's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for EIDO

Stock not rated.

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-30.99%

-81.44%

2years

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0458

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-17

2019-12-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4113

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-18

2019-06-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0474

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4464

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-20

2018-06-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0299

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-20

2017-12-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3294

2017-06-19

2017-06-20

2017-06-22

2017-06-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0255

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2534

2016-06-21

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

2016-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0394

2015-12-18

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3084

2015-06-24

2015-06-25

2015-06-29

2015-07-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0762

2014-12-16

2014-12-17

2014-12-19

2014-12-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2862

2014-06-24

2014-06-25

2014-06-27

2014-07-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0716

2013-12-17

2013-12-18

2013-12-20

2013-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3922

2013-06-26

2013-06-27

2013-07-01

2013-07-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0741

2012-12-17

2012-12-18

2012-12-20

2012-12-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2748

2012-06-20

2012-06-21

2012-06-25

2012-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1797

2011-12-19

2011-12-20

2011-12-22

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1749

2011-06-21

2011-06-22

2011-06-24

2011-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0100

2010-12-28

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-05

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.0637

2010-12-20

2010-12-21

2010-12-23

2010-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0777

2010-06-22

2010-06-23

2010-06-25

2010-06-29

Initial

Regular

Semi-Annual

EIDO

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

