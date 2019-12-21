Best Dividend Stocks
ProShares Trust - ProShares Short MSCI EAFE

Stock

EFZ

Price as of:

$24.43 -0.05 -0.2%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
ProShares Trust - ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (EFZ)

EFZ

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.48%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.36

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get EFZ DARS™ Rating

EFZ

Daily Snapshot

Price

$24.43

Quote Time

Today's Volume

21,900

Open Price

$24.44

Day's Range

$24.4 - $24.44

Previous Close

$24.48

52 week low / high

$24.27 - $30.59

Percent off 52 week high

-20.14%

EFZ

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

EFZ has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

EFZ

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast EFZ’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-25

$0.090769

2019-06-25

$0.093391

2019-03-20

$0.083746

2018-12-26

$0.076482

2018-09-26

$0.024709

2008-12-23

$16.24244

2008-12-23

$0.006298

2008-09-24

$0.19682

2008-06-24

$0.11834

2008-03-25

$0.09533

2007-12-20

$0.42396

EFZ's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
EFZ

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for EFZ

Stock not rated.

EFZ

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

258.80%

0years

EFZ

News
EFZ

Research
EFZ

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

EFZ

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2009

2008

2007

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

EFZ

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0908

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-26

2019-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0934

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-26

2019-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0837

2019-03-19

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0765

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-27

2019-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0247

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-09-27

2018-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-10-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0063

2008-12-22

2008-12-23

2008-12-26

2008-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$16.2424

2008-12-22

2008-12-23

2008-12-26

2008-12-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.1968

2008-09-23

2008-09-24

2008-09-26

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1183

2008-06-23

2008-06-24

2008-06-26

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0953

2008-03-24

2008-03-25

2008-03-27

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4240

2007-12-19

2007-12-20

2007-12-24

2007-12-28

Initial

Regular

Quarter

EFZ

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

