Invesco PowerShares S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility Portfolio

Stock

EELV

Price as of:

$23.99 -0.05 -0.21%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

5.51%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$1.33

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Daily Snapshot

Price

$23.99

Quote Time

Today's Volume

18,069

Open Price

$23.95

Day's Range

$23.89 - $24.06

Previous Close

$24.04

52 week low / high

$22.12 - $24.74

Percent off 52 week high

-3.03%

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

EELV has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast EELV's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-23

$0.33143

2019-06-24

$0.22353

2019-03-18

$0.04489

2018-12-24

$0.51516

2018-09-24

$0.56401

2018-06-18

$0.15032

2018-03-19

$0.02298

2017-12-18

$0.27095

2017-09-18

$0.29434

2017-06-16

$0.13432

2017-03-17

$0.03936

2016-12-16

$0.14062

2016-09-16

$0.2063

2016-06-17

$0.13273

2015-12-18

$0.14803

2015-09-18

$0.26942

2015-06-19

$0.0964

2014-12-19

$0.29116

2014-09-19

$0.30995

2014-06-20

$0.16309

2014-03-21

$0.0658

2013-12-20

$0.18301

2013-09-20

$0.14136

2013-06-21

$0.23779

2013-03-15

$0.01959

2012-12-21

$0.0964

2012-09-21

$0.08489

2012-06-15

$0.10051

EELV's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for EELV

Stock not rated.

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

40.34%

5.85%

2years

News
Research
Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3314

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2235

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0449

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-19

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5152

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5640

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1503

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0230

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-20

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2710

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2943

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-19

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1343

2017-06-15

2017-06-16

2017-06-20

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0394

2017-03-16

2017-03-17

2017-03-21

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1406

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2063

2016-09-15

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1327

2016-06-16

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1480

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2694

2015-09-17

2015-09-18

2015-09-22

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0964

2015-06-18

2015-06-19

2015-06-23

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2912

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2014-09-18

2014-09-19

2014-09-23

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1631

2014-06-19

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0658

2014-03-20

2014-03-21

2014-03-25

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1830

2013-12-19

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1414

2013-09-19

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2378

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0196

2013-03-14

2013-03-15

2013-03-19

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0964

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0849

2012-09-20

2012-09-21

2012-09-25

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1005

2012-06-14

2012-06-15

2012-06-19

2012-06-29

Initial

Regular

Quarter

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

The index is designed to measure the performance of 200 of the least volatile stocks of the S&P Emerging BMI plus LargeMid Cap Index. The S&P Emerging BMI Plus LargeMid Cap Index includes all publicly listed equity securities with float-adjusted market values of at least $100 million and annual dollar value traded of at least $50 million from the following countries: Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Egypt, Hungary, India, Indonesia, South Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, Morocco, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Russia, South Africa, Taiwan, Thailand and Turkey.

  Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. 

