Direxion Shares ETF Trust - Direxion Daily Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares

Stock

EDC

Price as of:

$87.73 +0.04 +0.05%

Industry

Other

EDC

Stock Dividend Data

0.20%

Average Yield: N/A

$0.17

Paid Quarterly

0.00%

EPS $0.00

1 yrs

EDC

Daily Snapshot

Price

$87.73

Quote Time

Today's Volume

84,311

Open Price

$86.81

Day's Range

$86.65 - $87.8

Previous Close

$87.69

52 week low / high

$56.28 - $90.26

Percent off 52 week high

-2.80%

EDC

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

EDC has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

EDC

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast EDC’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-24

$0.04288

2019-06-25

$0.29138

2019-03-19

$0.52021

2018-12-27

$0.01825

2018-03-20

$0.47048

2017-12-19

$0.31953

2012-12-18

$12.971530088647206

2011-12-21

$13.283193103012923

2011-06-21

$95.30250971692413

2011-06-21

$1534.5435525615706

2011-03-22

$2314.061809557305

2011-03-22

$39.49895841787734

2010-09-22

$374.1759777795814

2010-06-22

$313.4305476647819

2010-03-23

$1639.2248103959816

2009-11-20

$79182.67817366916

2009-09-22

$1742.7156886616347

2009-06-23

$722.4882540197856

2009-03-24

$51.97990783576369

EDC's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

EDC

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for EDC

Stock not rated.

EDC

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

-64.90%

1years

EDC

EDC

EDC

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

EDC

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

EDC

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0429

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2914

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-26

2019-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5202

2019-03-18

2019-03-19

2019-03-20

2019-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0183

2018-12-24

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

2019-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4705

2018-03-19

2018-03-20

2018-03-21

2018-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3195

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-20

2017-12-27

Initial

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-12-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-09-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$12.9715

2012-12-17

2012-12-18

2012-12-20

2012-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$13.2832

2011-12-20

2011-12-21

2011-12-23

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1,534.5436

2011-06-20

2011-06-21

2011-06-23

2011-06-28

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$95.3025

2011-06-20

2011-06-21

2011-06-23

2011-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$39.4990

2011-03-21

2011-03-22

2011-03-24

2011-03-29

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$2,314.0618

2011-03-21

2011-03-22

2011-03-24

2011-03-29

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$374.1760

2010-09-21

2010-09-22

2010-09-24

2010-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$313.4305

2010-06-21

2010-06-22

2010-06-24

2010-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1,639.2248

2010-03-22

2010-03-23

2010-03-25

2010-03-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$79,182.6782

2009-11-19

2009-11-20

2009-11-24

2009-11-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$1,742.7157

2009-09-21

2009-09-22

2009-09-24

2009-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$722.4883

2009-06-22

2009-06-23

2009-06-25

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$51.9799

2009-03-23

2009-03-24

2009-03-26

2009-03-31

Initial

Regular

Quarter

EDC

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

