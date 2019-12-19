Best Dividend Stocks
iShares MSCI China Small Cap Index Fund

Stock

ECNS

Price as of:

$40.0 -0.11 -0.27%

Industry

Other

ECNS

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.05%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.22

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get ECNS DARS™ Rating

ECNS

Daily Snapshot

Price

$40.0

Quote Time

Today's Volume

3,419

Open Price

$40.31

Day's Range

$39.88 - $40.31

Previous Close

$40.11

52 week low / high

$37.29 - $47.83

Percent off 52 week high

-16.37%

ECNS

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

ECNS has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade ECNS's Upcoming Dividend

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

ECNS

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast ECNS’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-16

$0.611322

2019-06-17

$0.707946

2018-12-18

$1.672853

2018-06-19

$0.734709

2017-12-19

$0.905496

2017-06-20

$0.699561

2016-12-21

$1.024651

2016-06-22

$0.736106

2015-12-21

$0.794255

2015-06-25

$0.800388

2014-12-17

$0.475466

2014-06-25

$0.662312

2013-12-18

$0.661086

2013-06-27

$0.663284

2012-12-18

$0.447578

2012-06-21

$0.543336

2011-12-20

$0.291504

2011-06-22

$0.581297

2010-12-21

$0.05731

ECNS's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

ECNS

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for ECNS

Stock not rated.

ECNS

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-11.45%

-49.22%

1years

ECNS

News
ECNS

Research
ECNS

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

ECNS

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

ECNS

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.6113

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-17

2019-12-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7079

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-18

2019-06-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.6729

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7347

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-20

2018-06-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.9055

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-20

2017-12-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6996

2017-06-19

2017-06-20

2017-06-22

2017-06-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.0247

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7361

2016-06-21

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

2016-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7943

2015-12-18

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8004

2015-06-24

2015-06-25

2015-06-29

2015-07-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4755

2014-12-16

2014-12-17

2014-12-19

2014-12-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6623

2014-06-24

2014-06-25

2014-06-27

2014-07-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6611

2013-12-17

2013-12-18

2013-12-20

2013-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6633

2013-06-26

2013-06-27

2013-07-01

2013-07-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4476

2012-12-17

2012-12-18

2012-12-20

2012-12-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5433

2012-06-20

2012-06-21

2012-06-25

2012-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2915

2011-12-19

2011-12-20

2011-12-22

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5813

2011-06-21

2011-06-22

2011-06-24

2011-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0573

2010-12-20

2010-12-21

2010-12-23

2010-12-30

Initial

Regular

Semi-Annual

ECNS

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

