SPDR Series Trust

Stock

EBND

Price as of:

$27.74 +0.06 +0.22%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

SPDR Series Trust (EBND)

EBND

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.94%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.09

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get EBND DARS™ Rating

EBND

Daily Snapshot

Price

$27.74

Quote Time

Today's Volume

198,436

Open Price

$27.67

Day's Range

$27.67 - $27.74

Previous Close

$27.68

52 week low / high

$26.11 - $28.16

Percent off 52 week high

-1.49%

EBND

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

EBND has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade EBND's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
EBND

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast EBND’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-02

$0.09092

2019-11-01

$0.102209

2019-10-01

$0.08764

2019-09-03

$0.107912

2019-08-01

$0.113551

2019-07-01

$0.134837

2019-06-03

$0.115643

2019-05-01

$0.112956

2019-04-01

$0.121986

2019-03-01

$0.098662

2019-02-01

$0.119965

2018-12-19

$0.10545

2018-12-03

$0.09842

2018-11-01

$0.11478

2018-10-01

$0.107109

2018-09-04

$0.112929

2018-08-01

$0.102504

2018-07-02

$0.098867

2018-06-01

$0.10714

2018-05-01

$0.100459

2018-04-02

$0.100533

2018-03-01

$0.099027

2018-02-01

$0.099029

2017-12-19

$0.148815

2017-12-01

$0.103048

2017-11-01

$0.105

2017-10-02

$0.104176

2017-09-01

$0.134

2014-02-03

$0.066806346

2013-12-27

$0.081276

2013-12-02

$0.124988

2013-11-01

$0.099601

2013-10-01

$0.126575

2013-08-01

$0.061206

2013-06-03

$0.118701

2013-05-01

$0.074184

2012-12-27

$0.835354

2012-12-27

$0.006581

2012-12-27

$0.005108

2012-12-03

$0.185571

2012-11-01

$0.092035

2012-10-01

$0.09394

2012-09-04

$0.132079

2012-08-01

$0.087981

2011-12-28

$0.136158

2011-12-01

$0.104775

2011-11-01

$0.033228

2011-08-01

$0.113582

2011-07-01

$0.15013

2011-06-01

$0.11886

2011-05-02

$0.086842

2011-04-01

$0.074937

EBND's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
EBND

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for EBND

Stock not rated.

EBND

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

-12.45%

1years

EBND

EBND

EBND

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

EBND

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

EBND

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0909

2019-11-29

2019-12-02

2019-12-03

2019-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1022

2019-10-31

2019-11-01

2019-11-04

2019-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0876

2019-09-30

2019-10-01

2019-10-02

2019-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1079

2019-08-30

2019-09-03

2019-09-04

2019-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1136

2019-07-31

2019-08-01

2019-08-02

2019-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1348

2019-06-28

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1156

2019-05-31

2019-06-03

2019-06-04

2019-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1130

2019-04-30

2019-05-01

2019-05-02

2019-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1220

2019-03-29

2019-04-01

2019-04-02

2019-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0987

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-03-04

2019-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1200

2019-01-31

2019-02-01

2019-02-04

2019-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1055

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-20

2018-12-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0984

2018-11-30

2018-12-03

2018-12-04

2018-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1148

2018-10-31

2018-11-01

2018-11-02

2018-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1071

2018-09-28

2018-10-01

2018-10-02

2018-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1129

2018-08-31

2018-09-04

2018-09-05

2018-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2018-07-31

2018-08-01

2018-08-02

2018-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0989

2018-06-29

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1071

2018-05-31

2018-06-01

2018-06-04

2018-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1005

2018-04-30

2018-05-01

2018-05-02

2018-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1005

2018-03-29

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-04-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0990

2018-02-28

2018-03-01

2018-03-02

2018-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0990

2018-01-31

2018-02-01

2018-02-02

2018-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1488

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-20

2017-12-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1030

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-04

2017-12-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2017-10-31

2017-11-01

2017-11-02

2017-11-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1042

2017-09-29

2017-10-02

2017-10-03

2017-10-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1340

2017-08-31

2017-09-01

2017-09-06

2017-09-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-08-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-07-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-06-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-05-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-04-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-03-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-02-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-01-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-12-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-11-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-10-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-09-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-08-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-07-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-06-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-05-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-04-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-03-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-02-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-01-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-12-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-11-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-10-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-08-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-06-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-05-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-04-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-03-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-02-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-01-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-12-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-11-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-10-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-08-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-06-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-05-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-04-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-03-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0668

2014-01-31

2014-02-03

2014-02-05

2014-02-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0813

2013-12-26

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2013-11-29

2013-12-02

2013-12-04

2013-12-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0996

2013-10-31

2013-11-01

2013-11-05

2013-11-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1266

2013-09-30

2013-10-01

2013-10-03

2013-10-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-09-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0612

2013-07-31

2013-08-01

2013-08-05

2013-08-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1187

2013-05-31

2013-06-03

2013-06-05

2013-06-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0742

2013-04-30

2013-05-01

2013-05-03

2013-05-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-04-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-03-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-02-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0051

2012-12-26

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-07

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0066

2012-12-26

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-07

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.8354

2012-12-26

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1856

2012-11-30

2012-12-03

2012-12-05

2012-12-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0920

2012-10-31

2012-11-01

2012-11-05

2012-11-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2012-09-28

2012-10-01

2012-10-03

2012-10-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1321

2012-08-31

2012-09-04

2012-09-06

2012-09-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0880

2012-07-31

2012-08-01

2012-08-03

2012-08-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-07-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-06-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-05-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-04-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-03-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-02-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1362

2011-12-27

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

2012-01-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1048

2011-11-30

2011-12-01

2011-12-05

2011-12-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0332

2011-10-31

2011-11-01

2011-11-03

2011-11-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-10-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-09-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1136

2011-07-29

2011-08-01

2011-08-03

2011-08-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1501

2011-06-30

2011-07-01

2011-07-06

2011-07-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1189

2011-05-31

2011-06-01

2011-06-03

2011-06-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0868

2011-04-29

2011-05-02

2011-05-04

2011-05-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0749

2011-03-31

2011-04-01

2011-04-05

2011-04-11

Initial

Regular

Monthly

EBND

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

