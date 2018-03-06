Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund

Stock

EAD

Price as of:

$8.39 -0.04 -0.47%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (EAD)

EAD

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

8.42%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.71

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get EAD DARS™ Rating

EAD

Daily Snapshot

Price

$8.39

Quote Time

Today's Volume

183,100

Open Price

$8.4

Day's Range

$8.39 - $8.43

Previous Close

$8.43

52 week low / high

$6.91 - $8.48

Percent off 52 week high

-1.06%

EAD

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

EAD has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade EAD's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
EAD

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast EAD’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-12

$0.05902

2019-11-12

$0.05898

2019-10-15

$0.05899

2019-09-12

$0.05902

2019-08-12

$0.059

2019-07-11

$0.05901

2019-06-13

$0.05905

2019-05-13

$0.0591

2019-04-11

$0.05921

2019-03-11

$0.0594

2019-02-13

$0.05979

2019-01-15

$0.06021

2018-12-14

$0.06053

2018-11-13

$0.06079

2018-10-12

$0.06097

2018-09-14

$0.05197

2018-08-14

$0.05197

2018-07-13

$0.05197

2018-06-12

$0.05197

2018-05-14

$0.05197

2018-04-13

$0.05197

2018-03-13

$0.05197

2018-02-13

$0.05641

2018-01-16

$0.05641

2017-12-12

$0.05641

2017-11-14

$0.05641

2017-10-13

$0.05641

2017-09-12

$0.05641

2017-08-11

$0.05983

2017-07-13

$0.05983

2017-06-12

$0.05983

2017-05-16

$0.05983

2017-04-13

$0.05983

2017-03-13

$0.05983

2017-02-13

$0.068

2017-01-12

$0.068

2016-12-12

$0.068

2016-11-14

$0.068

2016-10-13

$0.068

2016-09-12

$0.068

2016-08-11

$0.068

2016-07-11

$0.068

2016-06-13

$0.068

2016-05-12

$0.068

2016-04-11

$0.068

2016-03-11

$0.068

2016-02-11

$0.068

2016-01-14

$0.068

2015-12-11

$0.068

2015-11-12

$0.068

2015-10-13

$0.068

2015-09-11

$0.068

2015-08-13

$0.068

2015-07-13

$0.068

2015-06-11

$0.068

2015-05-11

$0.068

2015-04-13

$0.068

2015-03-12

$0.068

2015-02-11

$0.068

2015-01-12

$0.068

2014-12-11

$0.068

2014-11-13

$0.068

2014-10-14

$0.068

2014-09-11

$0.068

2014-08-11

$0.068

2014-07-11

$0.068

2014-06-12

$0.068

2014-05-12

$0.068

2014-04-11

$0.068

2014-03-13

$0.068

2014-02-13

$0.068

2014-01-13

$0.068

2013-12-12

$0.068

2013-11-12

$0.068

2013-10-10

$0.068

2013-09-13

$0.068

2013-08-12

$0.068

2013-07-11

$0.068

2013-06-13

$0.068

2013-05-13

$0.068

2013-04-12

$0.068

2013-03-12

$0.068

2013-02-11

$0.077

2013-01-11

$0.077

2012-12-13

$0.077

2012-11-13

$0.077

2012-10-11

$0.077

2012-09-14

$0.077

2012-08-10

$0.077

2012-07-12

$0.077

2012-06-11

$0.077

2012-05-11

$0.085

2012-04-12

$0.085

2012-03-12

$0.085

2012-02-13

$0.085

2012-01-13

$0.085

2011-12-12

$0.085

2011-11-14

$0.085

2011-10-13

$0.085

2011-09-12

$0.085

2011-08-11

$0.085

2011-07-11

$0.085

2011-06-13

$0.085

2011-05-12

$0.085

2011-04-11

$0.085

2011-03-11

$0.085

2011-02-11

$0.085

2011-01-13

$0.085

2010-12-13

$0.085

2010-11-10

$0.085

2010-10-13

$0.085

2010-09-13

$0.085

2010-08-12

$0.085

2010-07-13

$0.085

2010-06-11

$0.085

2010-05-12

$0.085

2010-04-13

$0.085

2010-03-11

$0.0929

2010-02-11

$0.0929

2010-01-14

$0.0929

2009-12-11

$0.0929

2009-11-12

$0.0929

2009-10-09

$0.0929

2009-09-14

$0.0929

2009-08-13

$0.0929

2009-07-13

$0.0929

2009-06-11

$0.1094

2009-05-11

$0.1094

2009-04-13

$0.1094

2009-03-11

$0.1094

2009-02-11

$0.1094

2009-01-14

$0.1094

2008-12-11

$0.1094

2008-11-13

$0.1094

2008-10-14

$0.1094

2008-09-12

$0.1094

2008-08-11

$0.1094

2008-07-11

$0.1094

2008-06-12

$0.1094

2008-05-12

$0.1094

2008-04-11

$0.1094

2008-03-13

$0.1094

2008-02-11

$0.1094

2008-01-14

$0.1094

2007-12-13

$0.1156

2007-11-13

$0.1156

2007-10-11

$0.1156

2007-09-13

$0.1156

2007-08-13

$0.1156

2007-07-12

$0.1156

2007-06-11

$0.1156

2007-05-11

$0.1156

2007-04-12

$0.1156

2007-03-12

$0.1156

2007-02-12

$0.1156

2007-01-12

$0.1156

2006-12-11

$0.1156

2006-11-13

$0.1156

2006-10-12

$0.1156

2006-09-11

$0.1156

2006-08-11

$0.1156

2006-07-13

$0.1156

2006-06-12

$0.125

2006-05-11

$0.125

2006-04-13

$0.125

2006-03-10

$0.125

2006-02-10

$0.125

2006-01-13

$0.125

2005-12-28

$0.1708

2005-12-12

$0.125

2005-11-10

$0.125

2005-10-13

$0.125

2005-09-12

$0.12813

2005-08-11

$0.12813

2005-07-11

$0.12813

2005-06-13

$0.12813

2005-05-12

$0.12813

2005-04-11

$0.12813

2005-03-10

$0.1375

2005-02-11

$0.1375

2005-01-13

$0.1375

2004-12-29

$0.27

2004-12-29

$0.06

2004-12-13

$0.1375

2004-11-10

$0.1375

2004-10-13

$0.1375

2004-09-13

$0.1375

2004-08-12

$0.1375

2004-07-13

$0.1375

2004-06-14

$0.1375

2004-05-12

$0.1375

2004-04-13

$0.1375

2004-03-11

$0.1375

2004-02-12

$0.1375

2004-01-13

$0.1375

2003-12-11

$0.1375

2003-11-13

$0.1375

2003-10-10

$0.1375

2003-09-11

$0.1375

2003-08-13

$0.1375

2003-07-11

$0.1375

2003-06-12

$0.1375

2003-05-12

$0.1375

2003-04-11

$0.1375

EAD's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
EAD

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for EAD

Stock not rated.

EAD

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-4.61%

7.49%

0years

EAD

News
EAD

Research
EAD

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

EAD

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

EAD

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0590

2019-11-22

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2020-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2019-10-25

2019-11-12

2019-11-13

2019-12-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2019-09-27

2019-10-15

2019-10-16

2019-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2019-08-14

2019-09-12

2019-09-13

2019-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2019-07-26

2019-08-12

2019-08-13

2019-09-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2019-06-28

2019-07-11

2019-07-12

2019-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0591

2019-05-22

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0591

2019-04-26

2019-05-13

2019-05-14

2019-06-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0592

2019-03-29

2019-04-11

2019-04-12

2019-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0594

2019-02-21

2019-03-11

2019-03-12

2019-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0598

2019-01-25

2019-02-13

2019-02-14

2019-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0602

2018-12-28

2019-01-15

2019-01-16

2019-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0605

2018-11-09

2018-12-14

2018-12-17

2019-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0608

2018-10-26

2018-11-13

2018-11-14

2018-12-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2018-09-28

2018-10-12

2018-10-15

2018-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0520

2018-08-15

2018-09-14

2018-09-17

2018-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0520

2018-07-27

2018-08-14

2018-08-15

2018-09-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0520

2018-06-29

2018-07-13

2018-07-16

2018-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0520

2018-05-23

2018-06-12

2018-06-13

2018-07-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0520

2018-04-27

2018-05-14

2018-05-15

2018-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0520

2018-03-29

2018-04-13

2018-04-16

2018-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0520

2018-02-28

2018-03-13

2018-03-14

2018-04-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0564

2018-01-26

2018-02-13

2018-02-14

2018-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0564

2017-12-29

2018-01-16

2018-01-17

2018-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0564

2017-11-10

2017-12-12

2017-12-13

2018-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0564

2017-10-27

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

2017-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0564

2017-09-29

2017-10-13

2017-10-16

2017-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0564

2017-08-16

2017-09-12

2017-09-13

2017-10-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0598

2017-07-28

2017-08-11

2017-08-15

2017-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0598

2017-06-30

2017-07-13

2017-07-17

2017-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0598

2017-05-17

2017-06-12

2017-06-14

2017-07-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0598

2017-04-28

2017-05-16

2017-05-18

2017-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0598

2017-03-31

2017-04-13

2017-04-18

2017-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0598

2017-03-01

2017-03-13

2017-03-15

2017-04-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2017-01-27

2017-02-13

2017-02-15

2017-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2016-12-30

2017-01-12

2017-01-17

2017-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2016-11-16

2016-12-12

2016-12-14

2017-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2016-10-28

2016-11-14

2016-11-16

2016-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2016-09-30

2016-10-13

2016-10-17

2016-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2016-08-10

2016-09-12

2016-09-14

2016-10-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2016-07-29

2016-08-11

2016-08-15

2016-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2016-06-24

2016-07-11

2016-07-13

2016-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2016-05-25

2016-06-13

2016-06-15

2016-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2016-04-29

2016-05-12

2016-05-16

2016-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2016-03-24

2016-04-11

2016-04-13

2016-05-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2016-02-18

2016-03-11

2016-03-15

2016-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2016-01-29

2016-02-11

2016-02-16

2016-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2016-01-04

2016-01-14

2016-01-19

2016-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2015-11-18

2015-12-11

2015-12-15

2016-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2015-10-30

2015-11-12

2015-11-16

2015-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2015-09-25

2015-10-13

2015-10-15

2015-11-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2015-08-12

2015-09-11

2015-09-15

2015-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2015-07-31

2015-08-13

2015-08-17

2015-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2015-06-26

2015-07-13

2015-07-15

2015-08-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2015-05-20

2015-06-11

2015-06-15

2015-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2015-04-24

2015-05-11

2015-05-13

2015-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2015-03-27

2015-04-13

2015-04-15

2015-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2015-02-19

2015-03-12

2015-03-16

2015-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2015-01-30

2015-02-11

2015-02-13

2015-03-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2014-12-26

2015-01-12

2015-01-14

2015-02-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2014-11-07

2014-12-11

2014-12-15

2015-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2014-10-31

2014-11-13

2014-11-17

2014-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2014-09-26

2014-10-14

2014-10-16

2014-11-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2014-08-13

2014-09-11

2014-09-15

2014-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2014-07-25

2014-08-11

2014-08-13

2014-09-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2014-06-27

2014-07-11

2014-07-15

2014-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2014-05-16

2014-06-12

2014-06-16

2014-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2014-04-25

2014-05-12

2014-05-14

2014-06-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2014-03-28

2014-04-11

2014-04-15

2014-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2014-02-20

2014-03-13

2014-03-17

2014-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2014-01-31

2014-02-13

2014-02-18

2014-03-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2014-01-03

2014-01-13

2014-01-15

2014-02-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2013-11-20

2013-12-12

2013-12-16

2014-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2013-10-25

2013-11-12

2013-11-14

2013-12-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2013-09-27

2013-10-10

2013-10-15

2013-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2013-08-14

2013-09-13

2013-09-17

2013-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2013-07-26

2013-08-12

2013-08-14

2013-09-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2013-06-28

2013-07-11

2013-07-15

2013-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2013-05-22

2013-06-13

2013-06-17

2013-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2013-04-26

2013-05-13

2013-05-15

2013-06-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2013-03-28

2013-04-12

2013-04-16

2013-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2013-02-21

2013-03-12

2013-03-14

2013-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2013-01-25

2013-02-11

2013-02-13

2013-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2012-12-28

2013-01-11

2013-01-15

2013-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2012-11-07

2012-12-13

2012-12-17

2013-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2012-10-26

2012-11-13

2012-11-15

2012-12-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2012-09-28

2012-10-11

2012-10-15

2012-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2012-08-15

2012-09-14

2012-09-18

2012-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2012-07-27

2012-08-10

2012-08-14

2012-09-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2012-06-22

2012-07-12

2012-07-16

2012-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2012-05-16

2012-06-11

2012-06-13

2012-07-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2012-04-20

2012-05-11

2012-05-15

2012-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2012-03-16

2012-04-12

2012-04-16

2012-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2012-02-09

2012-03-12

2012-03-14

2012-04-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2012-01-20

2012-02-13

2012-02-15

2012-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2011-12-16

2012-01-13

2012-01-18

2012-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2011-11-16

2011-12-12

2011-12-14

2012-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2011-10-21

2011-11-14

2011-11-16

2011-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2011-09-16

2011-10-13

2011-10-17

2011-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2011-08-17

2011-09-12

2011-09-14

2011-10-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2011-07-22

2011-08-11

2011-08-15

2011-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2011-06-17

2011-07-11

2011-07-13

2011-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2011-05-18

2011-06-13

2011-06-15

2011-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2011-04-22

2011-05-12

2011-05-16

2011-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2011-03-18

2011-04-11

2011-04-13

2011-05-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2011-02-11

2011-03-11

2011-03-15

2011-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2011-01-21

2011-02-11

2011-02-15

2011-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2010-12-16

2011-01-13

2011-01-18

2011-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2010-11-19

2010-12-13

2010-12-15

2011-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2010-10-15

2010-11-10

2010-11-15

2010-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2010-09-17

2010-10-13

2010-10-15

2010-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2010-08-20

2010-09-13

2010-09-15

2010-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2010-07-16

2010-08-12

2010-08-16

2010-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2010-06-10

2010-07-13

2010-07-15

2010-08-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2010-05-21

2010-06-11

2010-06-15

2010-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2010-04-16

2010-05-12

2010-05-14

2010-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2010-03-10

2010-04-13

2010-04-15

2010-05-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0929

2010-02-19

2010-03-11

2010-03-15

2010-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0929

2010-01-15

2010-02-11

2010-02-16

2010-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0929

2009-12-11

2010-01-14

2010-01-19

2010-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0929

2009-11-20

2009-12-11

2009-12-15

2010-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0929

2009-10-16

2009-11-12

2009-11-16

2009-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0929

2009-09-24

2009-10-09

2009-10-14

2009-11-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0929

2009-08-21

2009-09-14

2009-09-16

2009-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0929

2009-07-17

2009-08-13

2009-08-17

2009-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0929

2009-06-11

2009-07-13

2009-07-15

2009-08-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1094

2009-05-15

2009-06-11

2009-06-15

2009-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1094

2009-04-17

2009-05-11

2009-05-13

2009-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1094

2009-03-12

2009-04-13

2009-04-15

2009-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1094

2009-02-20

2009-03-11

2009-03-13

2009-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1094

2009-01-16

2009-02-11

2009-02-13

2009-03-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1094

2008-12-04

2009-01-14

2009-01-16

2009-02-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1094

2008-11-21

2008-12-11

2008-12-15

2009-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1094

2008-10-17

2008-11-13

2008-11-17

2008-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1094

2008-09-18

2008-10-14

2008-10-16

2008-11-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1094

2008-08-15

2008-09-12

2008-09-16

2008-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1094

2008-07-21

2008-08-11

2008-08-13

2008-09-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1094

2008-06-12

2008-07-11

2008-07-15

2008-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1094

2008-05-16

2008-06-12

2008-06-16

2008-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1094

2008-04-18

2008-05-12

2008-05-14

2008-06-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1094

2008-03-13

2008-04-11

2008-04-15

2008-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1094

2008-02-15

2008-03-13

2008-03-17

2008-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1094

2008-01-18

2008-02-11

2008-02-13

2008-03-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1094

2007-12-06

2008-01-14

2008-01-16

2008-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1156

2007-11-16

2007-12-13

2007-12-17

2008-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1156

2007-10-19

2007-11-13

2007-11-15

2007-12-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1156

2007-09-21

2007-10-11

2007-10-15

2007-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1156

2007-08-17

2007-09-13

2007-09-17

2007-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1156

2007-07-20

2007-08-13

2007-08-15

2007-09-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1156

2007-06-14

2007-07-12

2007-07-16

2007-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1156

2007-05-18

2007-06-11

2007-06-13

2007-07-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1156

2007-04-20

2007-05-11

2007-05-15

2007-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1156

2007-03-15

2007-04-12

2007-04-16

2007-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1156

2007-02-16

2007-03-12

2007-03-14

2007-04-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1156

2007-01-19

2007-02-12

2007-02-14

2007-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1156

2006-12-07

2007-01-12

2007-01-17

2007-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1156

2006-11-17

2006-12-11

2006-12-13

2007-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1156

2006-10-20

2006-11-13

2006-11-15

2006-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1156

2006-09-22

2006-10-12

2006-10-16

2006-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1156

2006-08-18

2006-09-11

2006-09-13

2006-10-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1156

2006-07-21

2006-08-11

2006-08-15

2006-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1156

2006-06-15

2006-07-13

2006-07-17

2006-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2006-05-19

2006-06-12

2006-06-14

2006-07-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2006-04-21

2006-05-11

2006-05-15

2006-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2006-03-17

2006-04-13

2006-04-18

2006-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2006-02-17

2006-03-10

2006-03-14

2006-04-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2006-01-20

2006-02-10

2006-02-14

2006-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1708

2005-12-20

2005-12-28

2005-12-30

2006-01-03

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2005-12-08

2006-01-13

2006-01-18

2006-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2005-11-18

2005-12-12

2005-12-14

2006-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2005-10-21

2005-11-10

2005-11-15

2005-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2005-09-22

2005-10-13

2005-10-17

2005-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1281

2005-08-19

2005-09-12

2005-09-14

2005-10-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1281

2005-07-22

2005-08-11

2005-08-15

2005-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1281

2005-06-16

2005-07-11

2005-07-13

2005-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1281

2005-05-20

2005-06-13

2005-06-15

2005-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1281

2005-04-19

2005-05-12

2005-05-16

2005-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1281

2005-03-17

2005-04-11

2005-04-13

2005-05-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

2005-02-22

2005-03-10

2005-03-14

2005-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

2005-01-20

2005-02-11

2005-02-15

2005-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2004-12-22

2004-12-29

2004-12-31

2005-01-03

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.2700

2004-12-22

2004-12-29

2004-12-31

2005-01-03

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

2004-12-09

2005-01-13

2005-01-18

2005-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

2004-11-19

2004-12-13

2004-12-15

2005-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

2004-10-20

2004-11-10

2004-11-15

2004-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

2004-09-20

2004-10-13

2004-10-15

2004-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

2004-08-20

2004-09-13

2004-09-15

2004-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

2004-07-20

2004-08-12

2004-08-16

2004-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

2004-06-21

2004-07-13

2004-07-15

2004-08-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

2004-05-20

2004-06-14

2004-06-15

2004-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

2004-04-20

2004-05-12

2004-05-14

2004-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

2004-03-19

2004-04-13

2004-04-15

2004-05-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

2004-02-20

2004-03-11

2004-03-15

2004-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

2004-01-20

2004-02-12

2004-02-17

2004-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

2003-12-19

2004-01-13

2004-01-15

2004-02-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

2003-11-20

2003-12-11

2003-12-15

2004-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

2003-10-20

2003-11-13

2003-11-17

2003-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

2003-09-22

2003-10-10

2003-10-15

2003-11-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

2003-08-20

2003-09-11

2003-09-15

2003-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

2003-07-21

2003-08-13

2003-08-15

2003-09-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

2003-06-19

2003-07-11

2003-07-15

2003-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

2003-03-20

2003-06-12

2003-06-16

2003-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

2003-03-20

2003-05-12

2003-05-14

2003-06-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

2003-03-20

2003-04-11

2003-04-15

2003-05-01

Initial

Regular

Monthly

EAD

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X