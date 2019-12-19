Best Dividend Stocks
Direxion Shares ETF Trust - Direxion Daily Developed Markets Bull 3X Shares

Stock

DZK

Price as of:

$73.33 +0.01 +0.01%

Industry

Other

DZK

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.00%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get DZK DARS™ Rating

DZK

Daily Snapshot

Price

$73.33

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,575

Open Price

$72.79

Day's Range

$72.78 - $73.33

Previous Close

$73.32

52 week low / high

$42.0 - $75.3

Percent off 52 week high

-2.62%

DZK

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

DZK has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade DZK's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

DZK

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast DZK’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-06-25

$0.6459

2019-03-19

$0.01381

2018-12-27

$0.31416

2018-09-25

$0.58659

2017-12-19

$0.63065

2017-12-13

$0.34401

2012-12-18

$0.07031

2012-03-21

$0.10841

2012-03-21

$0.13903

2011-12-21

$0.18911

2011-12-13

$1.1018

2011-12-13

$1.0072

2011-09-21

$0.4111

2011-06-21

$0.13276

2011-03-22

$0.09284

2011-03-22

$1.03793

2010-12-22

$1.19603

2010-12-14

$2.91421

2010-09-22

$0.14451

2010-09-22

$1.1341

2010-06-22

$0.29159

2010-06-22

$1.78286

2010-03-23

$0.13662

2010-03-23

$1.33333

2009-12-22

$0.15724

2009-11-20

$12.0

2009-09-22

$0.27902

2009-06-23

$0.22008

2009-03-24

$0.10385

DZK's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

DZK

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for DZK

Stock not rated.

DZK

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

-100.00%

0years

DZK

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

DZK

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

DZK

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6459

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-26

2019-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0138

2019-03-18

2019-03-19

2019-03-20

2019-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3142

2018-12-24

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

2019-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5866

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6307

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-20

2017-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3440

2017-12-12

2017-12-13

2017-12-14

2017-12-20

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-12-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-09-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0703

2012-12-17

2012-12-18

2012-12-20

2012-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1390

2012-03-20

2012-03-21

2012-03-23

2012-03-28

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.1084

2012-03-20

2012-03-21

2012-03-23

2012-03-28

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.1891

2011-12-20

2011-12-21

2011-12-23

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0072

2011-12-12

2011-12-13

2011-12-15

2011-12-20

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$1.1018

2011-12-12

2011-12-13

2011-12-15

2011-12-20

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.4111

2011-09-20

2011-09-21

2011-09-23

2011-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1328

2011-06-20

2011-06-21

2011-06-23

2011-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0379

2011-03-21

2011-03-22

2011-03-24

2011-03-29

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0928

2011-03-21

2011-03-22

2011-03-24

2011-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.1960

2010-12-21

2010-12-22

2010-12-27

2010-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.9142

2010-12-13

2010-12-14

2010-12-16

2010-12-22

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$1.1341

2010-09-21

2010-09-22

2010-09-24

2010-09-29

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.1445

2010-09-21

2010-09-22

2010-09-24

2010-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.7829

2010-06-21

2010-06-22

2010-06-24

2010-06-29

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.2916

2010-06-21

2010-06-22

2010-06-24

2010-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.3333

2010-03-22

2010-03-23

2010-03-25

2010-03-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.1366

2010-03-22

2010-03-23

2010-03-25

2010-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1572

2009-12-21

2009-12-22

2009-12-24

2009-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$12.0000

2009-11-19

2009-11-20

2009-11-24

2009-11-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.2790

2009-09-21

2009-09-22

2009-09-24

2009-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2201

2009-06-22

2009-06-23

2009-06-25

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1039

2009-03-23

2009-03-24

2009-03-26

2009-03-31

Initial

Regular

Quarter

DZK

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

