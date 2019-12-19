Best Dividend Stocks
iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend 30 Index Fund

Stock

DVYA

Price as of:

$43.93 +0.21 +0.48%

Industry

Other

iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend 30 Index Fund (DVYA)

DVYA

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.12%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.36

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get DVYA DARS™ Rating

DVYA

Daily Snapshot

Price

$43.93

Quote Time

Today's Volume

6,097

Open Price

$43.68

Day's Range

$43.68 - $43.93

Previous Close

$43.72

52 week low / high

$39.0 - $44.89

Percent off 52 week high

-2.14%

DVYA

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

DVYA has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

DVYA

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast DVYA’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-16

$0.340559

2019-09-24

$0.798769

2019-06-17

$0.615472

2019-03-20

$0.660416

2018-12-18

$0.535952

2018-09-26

$0.874632

2018-06-19

$0.527503

2018-03-22

$0.578114

2017-12-21

$0.543812

2017-09-26

$0.799668

2017-06-20

$0.475197

2017-03-24

$0.555422

2016-12-22

$0.272699

2016-09-26

$0.710873

2016-06-21

$0.41676

2016-03-23

$0.755392

2015-12-21

$0.145415

2015-09-25

$0.895248

2015-06-24

$0.491387

2015-03-25

$0.560035

2014-12-19

$0.347416

2014-09-24

$1.01924

2014-06-24

$0.759534

2014-03-25

$0.503972

2013-12-17

$0.940585

2013-09-30

$0.810771

2013-06-25

$0.807383

2013-03-22

$0.493668

2012-12-14

$0.567938

2012-09-24

$0.850637

2012-06-20

$0.639874

2012-03-23

$0.570111

DVYA's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

DVYA

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for DVYA

Stock not rated.

DVYA

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-14.19%

-45.86%

3years

DVYA

DVYA

DVYA

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

DVYA

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

DVYA

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3406

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-17

2019-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7988

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6155

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-18

2019-06-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6604

2019-03-19

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5360

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8746

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-09-27

2018-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5275

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-20

2018-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5781

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5438

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7997

2017-09-25

2017-09-26

2017-09-27

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4752

2017-06-19

2017-06-20

2017-06-22

2017-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5554

2017-03-23

2017-03-24

2017-03-28

2017-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2727

2016-12-21

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

2016-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7109

2016-09-23

2016-09-26

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4168

2016-06-20

2016-06-21

2016-06-23

2016-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7554

2016-03-22

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

2016-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1454

2015-12-18

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8952

2015-09-24

2015-09-25

2015-09-29

2015-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4914

2015-06-23

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5600

2015-03-24

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3474

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0192

2014-09-23

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

2014-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7595

2014-06-23

2014-06-24

2014-06-26

2014-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5040

2014-03-24

2014-03-25

2014-03-27

2014-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9406

2013-12-16

2013-12-17

2013-12-19

2013-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8108

2013-09-27

2013-09-30

2013-10-02

2013-10-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8074

2013-06-24

2013-06-25

2013-06-27

2013-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4937

2013-03-21

2013-03-22

2013-03-26

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5679

2012-12-13

2012-12-14

2012-12-18

2012-12-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8506

2012-09-21

2012-09-24

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6399

2012-06-19

2012-06-20

2012-06-22

2012-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5701

2012-03-22

2012-03-23

2012-03-27

2012-03-29

Initial

Regular

Quarter

DVYA

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

The index is designed to measure the performance of 30 top stocks by dividend yield in the Asia/Pacific region, which includes Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand and Singapore.

