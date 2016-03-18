DSW Inc.
DSW Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
DSW Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
DSW Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0
News & Research
News
News
The Market Wrap For August 31st: A Big Boost From Trade
Aaron Levitt
|
Investors received some good news this week.
News
Las Vegas Sands Increases Dividend by 2.75%
Anish Sharma
|
We present an analysis of the stocks that increased dividends last week
News
The Market Glance For May 23rd: Will Tiffany & Co. Sparkle This Earning Season?
Aaron Levitt
|
Each week, Dividend.com summarizes the most important market events for the upcoming week.
News
Market Wrap for March 18: The Fed Provides the Rocket Fuel
Aaron Levitt
|
Each week Dividend.com summarizes the weeks most important market events.
Research
Sorry, there are no articles available for this stock.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Uncategorized
Industry: Other
Additional Links:
DSW Inc. (DSW) - this company operates as a footwear specialty retailer in the United States. It offers dress, casual, and athletic footwear for women and men, as well as accessories, handbags, and hosiery. The company also sells shoes and accessories through dsw.com. As of January 29, 2011, it operated 305 DSW shoe stores; and 352 leased shoe departments for other retailers. DSW Inc. was formerly known as Shonac Corporation and changed its name on February 22, 2005. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Columbus, Ohio. DSW, Inc. formerly operated as a subsidiary of Retail Ventures, Inc.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
No listed competitors at this time
