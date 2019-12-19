Best Dividend Stocks
iShares KLD 400 Social Index Fund

Stock

DSI

Price as of:

$119.46 +0.5 +0.42%

Industry

Other

DSI

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

1.54%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$1.83

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

5 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

Get DSI DARS™ Rating

DSI

Daily Snapshot

Price

$119.46

Quote Time

Today's Volume

49,245

Open Price

$119.06

Day's Range

$119.02 - $119.49

Previous Close

$118.96

52 week low / high

$87.16 - $119.49

Percent off 52 week high

-0.03%

DSI

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

DSI has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

DSI

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast DSI’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-16

$0.45736

2019-09-24

$0.42862

2019-06-17

$0.366623

2019-03-20

$0.432157

2018-12-17

$0.435236

2018-09-26

$0.382433

2018-06-26

$0.423444

2018-03-22

$0.276171

2017-12-19

$0.365349

2017-09-26

$0.345938

2017-06-27

$0.267203

2017-03-24

$0.277135

2016-12-21

$0.380541

2016-09-26

$0.262975

2016-06-21

$0.262709

2016-03-23

$0.336378

2015-12-24

$0.337635

2015-09-25

$0.276589

2015-06-24

$0.247816

2015-03-25

$0.242928

2014-12-24

$0.294946

2014-09-24

$0.24077

2014-06-24

$0.22055

2014-03-25

$0.206703

2013-12-23

$0.250635

2013-09-24

$0.235676

2013-06-26

$0.20332

2013-03-25

$0.185567

2012-12-19

$0.31954

2012-09-25

$0.216417

2012-06-19

$0.191963

2012-03-26

$0.17372

2011-12-22

$0.219429

2011-09-23

$0.174117

2011-06-24

$0.159726

2011-03-25

$0.133586

2010-12-22

$0.182304

2010-09-23

$0.189229

2010-06-24

$0.1341

2010-03-25

$0.119198

2009-12-23

$0.154904

2009-09-22

$0.128422

2009-06-24

$0.132733

2009-03-25

$0.161596

2008-12-23

$0.173332

2008-09-24

$0.162177

2008-06-25

$0.160878

2008-03-25

$0.155441

2007-12-27

$0.153374

2007-09-25

$0.148515

2007-06-28

$0.145716

2007-03-23

$0.175302

2006-12-20

$0.104832

DSI's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

DSI

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for DSI

Stock not rated.

DSI

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

13.76%

20.57%

5years

DSI

DSI

DSI

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

DSI

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

DSI

DSI

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

