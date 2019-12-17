Best Dividend Stocks
DSA Financial Corp.

Stock

DSFN

Price as of:

$14.02 +0.02 +0.14%

Industry

Other

DSA Financial Corp. (DSFN)

DSFN

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

3.14%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$0.44

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

Get DSFN DARS™ Rating

DSFN

Daily Snapshot

Price

$14.02

Quote Time

Today's Volume

2,000

Open Price

$14.02

Day's Range

$14.02 - $14.02

Previous Close

$14.0

52 week low / high

$9.55 - $14.32

Percent off 52 week high

-2.09%

DSFN

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

DSFN has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade DSFN's Upcoming Dividend

DSFN

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast DSFN’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-10-15

$0.11

2019-08-02

$0.11

2019-04-18

$0.11

2019-01-24

$0.11

2018-10-24

$0.11

2018-07-27

$0.11

2018-04-26

$0.11

2018-01-25

$0.11

2017-10-20

$0.11

2017-07-25

$0.11

2017-04-25

$0.11

2017-01-20

$0.11

2016-10-20

$0.11

2016-07-21

$0.11

2016-04-21

$0.11

2016-01-21

$0.11

2015-10-22

$0.11

2015-07-22

$0.11

2015-04-22

$0.11

2015-01-21

$0.11

2014-10-23

$0.11

2014-07-23

$0.11

2014-04-23

$0.11

2014-01-22

$0.11

2013-10-23

$0.11

2013-07-24

$0.11

2013-04-24

$0.11

2012-12-13

$0.11

2012-10-24

$0.11

2012-07-25

$0.105

2012-04-25

$0.105

2012-01-25

$0.105

2011-10-26

$0.105

2011-07-21

$0.105

2011-04-27

$0.105

2011-01-26

$0.105

2010-10-26

$0.105

2010-07-21

$0.105

2010-04-21

$0.105

2010-01-26

$0.105

2009-10-26

$0.105

2009-07-22

$0.105

2009-04-22

$0.105

2009-01-28

$0.105

2008-10-22

$0.105

2008-07-23

$0.105

2008-04-23

$0.105

2008-01-24

$0.105

2007-10-24

$0.105

2007-07-25

$0.105

2007-04-25

$0.105

2007-01-24

$0.105

2006-10-25

$0.105

2006-07-26

$0.105

2006-04-28

$0.105

2006-01-25

$0.105

2005-10-26

$0.105

2005-07-27

$0.105

2005-04-27

$0.105

2005-01-26

$0.1035

2004-10-27

$0.1035

2004-04-06

$0.1031535514294135

2004-01-07

$0.1031535514294135

2003-10-08

$0.1031535514294135

2003-07-09

$0.1031535514294135

2003-04-09

$0.1031535514294135

2003-01-09

$0.1031535514294135

2002-10-09

$0.1031535514294135

2002-07-12

$0.1031535514294135

2002-04-10

$0.1031535514294135

2001-10-10

$0.1031535514294135

2001-07-11

$0.1031535514294135

2001-04-18

$0.1031535514294135

2001-01-10

$0.1031535514294135

2000-10-11

$0.1031535514294135

2000-01-12

$0.1031535514294135

1999-10-06

$0.1031535514294135

1999-07-07

$0.1031535514294135

1999-04-15

$0.1031535514294135

1999-01-06

$0.1031535514294135

1998-10-08

$0.08841732979664015

1998-07-08

$0.08841732979664015

1998-04-07

$0.0825228411435308

1998-01-07

$0.07368110816386679

1997-07-09

$0.07368110816386679

1997-04-09

$0.07368110816386679

1997-01-08

$0.05894488653109343

1996-07-02

$0.050103153551429414

1996-04-10

$0.04715590922487474

1996-01-10

$0.04420866489832007

1995-09-29

$0.04420866489832007

1995-07-12

$0.0412614205717654

1994-02-07

$0.029472443265546714 ()

DSFN's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

DSFN

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for DSFN

Stock not rated.

DSFN

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.00%

0.00%

0years

DSFN

DSFN

DSFN

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

DSFN

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

1994

DSFN

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1100

2019-10-01

2019-10-15

2019-10-16

2019-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2019-07-25

2019-08-02

2019-08-05

2019-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2019-04-08

2019-04-18

2019-04-22

2019-05-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2019-01-11

2019-01-24

2019-01-25

2019-02-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2018-10-15

2018-10-24

2018-10-25

2018-11-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2018-07-13

2018-07-27

2018-07-30

2018-08-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2018-04-12

2018-04-26

2018-04-27

2018-05-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2018-01-10

2018-01-25

2018-01-26

2018-02-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2017-10-11

2017-10-20

2017-10-23

2017-11-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2017-07-12

2017-07-25

2017-07-27

2017-08-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2017-04-12

2017-04-25

2017-04-27

2017-05-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2017-01-06

2017-01-20

2017-01-24

2017-02-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2016-10-05

2016-10-20

2016-10-24

2016-11-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2016-07-08

2016-07-21

2016-07-25

2016-08-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2016-04-08

2016-04-21

2016-04-25

2016-05-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2016-01-08

2016-01-21

2016-01-25

2016-02-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2015-10-07

2015-10-22

2015-10-26

2015-11-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2015-07-08

2015-07-22

2015-07-24

2015-08-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2015-04-10

2015-04-22

2015-04-24

2015-05-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2015-01-09

2015-01-21

2015-01-23

2015-02-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2014-10-08

2014-10-23

2014-10-27

2014-11-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2014-07-11

2014-07-23

2014-07-25

2014-08-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2014-04-11

2014-04-23

2014-04-25

2014-05-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2014-01-13

2014-01-22

2014-01-24

2014-02-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2013-10-11

2013-10-23

2013-10-25

2013-11-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2013-07-12

2013-07-24

2013-07-26

2013-08-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2013-04-12

2013-04-24

2013-04-26

2013-05-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2012-12-07

2012-12-13

2012-12-17

2012-12-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2012-10-11

2012-10-24

2012-10-26

2012-11-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2012-07-13

2012-07-25

2012-07-27

2012-08-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2012-04-13

2012-04-25

2012-04-27

2012-05-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2012-01-13

2012-01-25

2012-01-27

2012-02-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2011-10-14

2011-10-26

2011-10-28

2011-11-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2011-07-13

2011-07-21

2011-07-25

2011-08-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2011-04-14

2011-04-27

2011-04-29

2011-05-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2011-01-13

2011-01-26

2011-01-28

2011-02-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2010-10-15

2010-10-26

2010-10-28

2010-11-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2010-07-09

2010-07-21

2010-07-23

2010-08-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2010-04-08

2010-04-21

2010-04-23

2010-05-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2010-01-15

2010-01-26

2010-01-28

2010-02-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2009-10-08

2009-10-26

2009-10-28

2009-11-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2009-07-09

2009-07-22

2009-07-24

2009-08-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2009-04-10

2009-04-22

2009-04-24

2009-05-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2009-01-08

2009-01-28

2009-01-30

2009-02-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2008-10-09

2008-10-22

2008-10-24

2008-11-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2008-07-10

2008-07-23

2008-07-25

2008-08-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2008-04-10

2008-04-23

2008-04-25

2008-05-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2008-01-18

2008-01-24

2008-01-28

2008-02-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2007-10-11

2007-10-24

2007-10-26

2007-11-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2007-07-12

2007-07-25

2007-07-27

2007-08-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2007-04-12

2007-04-25

2007-04-27

2007-05-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2007-01-12

2007-01-24

2007-01-26

2007-02-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2006-10-13

2006-10-25

2006-10-27

2006-11-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2006-07-14

2006-07-26

2006-07-28

2006-08-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2006-04-20

2006-04-28

2006-05-02

2006-05-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2006-01-13

2006-01-25

2006-01-27

2006-02-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2005-10-17

2005-10-26

2005-10-28

2005-11-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2005-07-14

2005-07-27

2005-07-29

2005-08-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2005-04-14

2005-04-27

2005-04-29

2005-05-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1035

2005-01-13

2005-01-26

2005-01-28

2005-02-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1035

2004-10-18

2004-10-27

2004-10-29

2004-11-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1032

2004-03-11

2004-04-06

2004-04-09

2004-04-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1032

2003-12-11

2004-01-07

2004-01-09

2004-01-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1032

2003-09-11

2003-10-08

2003-10-10

2003-10-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1032

2003-06-12

2003-07-09

2003-07-11

2003-07-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1032

2003-03-13

2003-04-09

2003-04-11

2003-04-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1032

2002-12-12

2003-01-09

2003-01-10

2003-01-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1032

2002-09-12

2002-10-09

2002-10-11

2002-10-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1032

2002-06-13

2002-07-12

2002-07-12

2002-07-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1032

2002-03-14

2002-04-10

2002-04-12

2002-04-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1032

2001-12-13

Unknown

2002-01-11

2002-01-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1032

2001-09-13

2001-10-10

2001-10-12

2001-10-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1032

2001-06-14

2001-07-11

2001-07-13

2001-07-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1032

2001-03-22

2001-04-18

2001-04-13

2001-04-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1032

2000-12-14

2001-01-10

2001-01-12

2001-01-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1032

2000-09-14

2000-10-11

2000-10-13

2000-10-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1032

2000-06-15

Unknown

2000-07-14

2000-07-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1032

2000-03-09

Unknown

2000-04-14

2000-04-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1032

1999-12-09

2000-01-12

2000-01-14

2000-01-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1032

1999-09-24

1999-10-06

1999-10-08

1999-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1032

1999-06-10

1999-07-07

1999-07-09

1999-07-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1032

1999-03-11

1999-04-15

1999-04-09

1999-04-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1032

1998-12-10

1999-01-06

1999-01-08

1999-01-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0884

1998-09-10

1998-10-08

1998-10-09

1998-10-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0884

1998-06-11

1998-07-08

1998-07-10

1998-07-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0825

1998-03-12

1998-04-07

1998-04-10

1998-04-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0737

1997-12-11

1998-01-07

1998-01-09

1998-01-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0737

1997-06-12

1997-07-09

1997-07-11

1997-07-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0737

1997-03-13

1997-04-09

1997-04-11

1997-04-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0589

1996-12-12

1997-01-08

1997-01-10

1997-01-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0501

1996-05-23

1996-07-02

1996-07-05

1996-07-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0472

1996-03-14

1996-04-10

1996-04-12

1996-04-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0442

1995-12-14

1996-01-10

1996-01-12

1996-01-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0442

1995-09-14

1995-09-29

1995-10-03

1995-10-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0413

1995-06-08

1995-07-12

1995-07-14

1995-07-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0295 ()

1994-01-27

1994-02-07

1994-02-11

1994-02-21

Initial

Regular

Quarter

DSFN

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

