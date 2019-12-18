Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Deutsche Post AG - Registered Shares

Stock

DPSTF

Price as of:

$38.28 +0.88 +2.35%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Deutsche Post AG - Registered Shares (DPSTF)

DPSTF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.36%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.29

Paid Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

5 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get DPSTF DARS™ Rating

DPSTF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$38.28

Quote Time

Today's Volume

33,100

Open Price

$38.3

Day's Range

$38.13 - $38.3

Previous Close

$37.4

52 week low / high

$26.15 - $38.3

Percent off 52 week high

-0.05%

DPSTF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

DPSTF has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade DPSTF's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
DPSTF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast DPSTF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-05-16

$1.2851

2018-04-25

$1.3994

2017-05-02

$1.1477

2016-05-19

$0.9522

2015-05-28

$0.9324

2009-04-22

$0.7809

DPSTF's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
DPSTF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for DPSTF

Stock not rated.

DPSTF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

10.51%

-8.17%

5years

DPSTF

News
DPSTF

Research
DPSTF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

DPSTF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2010

2009

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

DPSTF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$1.2851

Unknown

2019-05-16

2019-05-17

2019-05-20

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.3994

Unknown

2018-04-25

2018-04-26

2018-04-27

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.1477

Unknown

2017-05-02

2017-05-03

2017-05-04

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.9522

Unknown

2016-05-19

2016-05-18

2016-05-19

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.9324

Unknown

2015-05-28

2015-05-27

2015-05-28

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.8000 (EUR)

Unknown

Unknown

2014-05-27

2014-05-28

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.7000 (EUR)

Unknown

Unknown

2013-05-29

2013-05-30

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.7000 (EUR)

Unknown

Unknown

2012-05-09

2012-05-10

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.6000 (EUR)

Unknown

Unknown

2010-04-28

2010-04-29

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.7809

Unknown

2009-04-22

2009-04-21

2009-04-22

Income

Regular

Annual

DPSTF

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X