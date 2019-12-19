Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Dividend & Income Fund Inc

Stock

DNI

Price as of:

$12.99 +0.07 +0.54%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Dividend & Income Fund Inc (DNI)

DNI

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

7.74%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.00

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get DNI DARS™ Rating

DNI

Daily Snapshot

Price

$12.99

Quote Time

Today's Volume

22,450

Open Price

$12.95

Day's Range

$12.84 - $13.0

Previous Close

$12.92

52 week low / high

$8.93 - $13.0

Percent off 52 week high

-0.08%

DNI

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.2500

Dividend Shot Clock®

MAR 16

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.2500

2019-12-12

2020-03-16

2020-03-17

2020-03-27

Regular

$0.2500

2019-12-12

2020-06-12

2020-06-15

2020-06-25

Regular

$0.2500

2019-12-12

2020-09-14

2020-09-15

2020-09-25

Regular

$0.2500

2019-12-12

2020-12-16

2020-12-17

2020-12-30

Regular

Trade DNI's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
DNI

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast DNI’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-12-16

$0.25

2020-09-14

$0.25

2020-06-12

$0.25

2020-03-16

$0.25

2019-12-13

$0.2

2019-09-16

$0.2

2019-06-14

$0.2

2019-03-14

$0.2

2018-12-14

$0.2

2018-09-17

$0.2

2018-06-14

$0.15

2018-03-14

$0.15

2017-12-14

$0.15

2017-09-15

$0.15

2017-06-13

$0.15

2017-03-13

$0.15

2016-12-13

$0.25

2016-09-14

$0.25

2016-06-15

$0.25

2016-03-11

$0.25

2015-12-11

$0.408

2015-09-14

$0.408

2015-06-11

$0.408

2015-03-12

$0.408

2014-12-11

$0.408

2014-09-12

$0.408

2014-06-12

$0.408

2014-03-13

$0.408

2013-12-12

$0.408

2013-09-13

$0.408

2013-06-13

$0.408

2013-03-13

$0.408

2012-12-12

$0.408

2012-09-13

$0.408

2012-06-13

$0.408

2012-03-13

$0.408

2011-12-13

$0.408

2011-09-13

$0.408

2011-06-13

$0.136

2011-05-13

$0.136

2011-04-15

$0.136

2011-03-15

$0.136

2011-02-15

$0.136

2011-01-18

$0.136

2010-12-21

$0.136

2010-11-16

$0.136

2010-10-19

$0.136

2010-09-21

$0.136

2010-08-17

$0.136

2010-07-20

$0.136

2010-06-15

$0.136

2010-05-18

$0.136

2010-04-20

$0.136

2010-03-16

$0.136

2010-02-16

$0.136

2010-01-19

$0.136

2009-12-15

$0.136

2009-11-17

$0.136

2009-10-20

$0.136

2009-09-15

$0.136

2009-08-18

$0.136

2009-07-21

$0.136

2009-06-16

$0.136

2009-05-19

$0.136

2009-04-21

$0.136

2009-03-17

$0.136

2009-02-17

$0.136

2009-01-20

$0.136

2008-12-16

$0.136

2008-11-18

$0.136

2008-10-21

$0.3

2008-09-16

$0.3

2008-08-19

$0.3

2008-07-15

$0.3

2008-06-17

$0.3

2008-05-20

$0.3

2008-04-15

$0.3

2008-03-18

$0.3

2008-02-19

$0.3

2008-01-15

$0.3

2007-12-18

$0.3

2007-11-19

$0.3

2007-10-16

$0.3

2007-09-18

$0.3

2007-08-21

$0.3

2007-07-17

$0.3

2007-06-19

$0.3

2007-05-15

$0.3

2007-04-17

$0.2932

2007-03-20

$0.2932

2007-02-20

$0.2932

2007-01-16

$0.2932

2006-12-19

$0.2932

2006-11-21

$0.2932

2006-10-17

$0.2932

2006-09-19

$0.2932

2006-08-15

$0.2932

2006-07-18

$0.2932

2006-06-20

$0.2932

2006-05-16

$0.2932

2006-04-18

$0.3332

2006-03-21

$0.3332

2006-02-21

$0.3332

2006-01-17

$0.3332

2005-12-20

$0.3332

2005-11-15

$0.3332

2005-10-18

$0.3332

2005-09-20

$0.3332

2005-08-16

$0.3332

2005-07-19

$0.3332

2005-06-21

$0.3332

2005-05-17

$0.3332

2005-04-19

$0.3332

2005-03-15

$0.3332

2005-02-15

$0.3332

2005-01-18

$0.3332

2004-12-21

$0.3332

2004-11-16

$0.3332

2004-10-19

$0.3332

2004-09-21

$0.3332

2004-08-17

$0.3332

2004-07-20

$0.3332

2004-06-15

$0.3332

2004-05-18

$0.3332

2004-04-20

$0.3332

2004-03-16

$0.3332

2004-02-17

$0.3332

2004-01-20

$0.3332

2003-12-16

$0.3332

2003-11-18

$0.3332

2003-10-21

$0.3332

2003-09-16

$0.3332

2003-08-19

$0.3332

2003-07-15

$0.3332

2003-06-17

$0.3332

2003-05-20

$0.3332

2003-04-15

$0.3332

2003-03-18

$0.3332

2003-02-18

$0.3332

2003-01-21

$0.3332

2002-12-17

$0.3332

2002-11-14

$0.3332

2002-10-16

$0.3332

2002-09-16

$0.3332

2002-08-15

$0.3332

2002-07-17

$0.3332

2002-06-14

$0.3332

2002-05-16

$0.4132

2002-04-15

$0.4132

2002-03-14

$0.4132

2002-02-14

$0.4132

2002-01-15

$0.4132

2001-12-18

$0.4132

2001-11-16

$0.4132

2001-10-17

$0.4132

2001-09-18

$0.4132

2001-08-17

$0.4132

2001-07-18

$0.4132

2001-06-15

$0.4132

2001-05-16

$0.4132

2001-04-12

$0.4132

2001-03-16

$0.4132

2001-02-15

$0.4132

2001-01-12

$0.4132

2000-12-15

$0.4132

2000-11-16

$0.4132

2000-10-18

$0.4132

2000-09-15

$0.4132

2000-08-17

$0.4132

2000-07-19

$0.4132

2000-06-16

$0.4132

2000-05-17

$0.4132

2000-04-14

$0.4132

2000-03-17

$0.4132

2000-02-16

$0.4132

2000-01-13

$0.4132

1999-12-13

$0.4132

1999-11-10

$0.4132

1999-10-13

$0.4132

1999-09-13

$0.4132

1999-08-18

$0.4132

1999-07-16

$0.4132

1999-06-16

$0.4132

1999-05-14

$0.4132

1999-04-13

$0.4132

1999-03-11

$0.4132

1999-02-11

$0.4132

1999-01-14

$0.4132

1998-12-11

$0.4132

1998-11-12

$0.4132

1998-10-13

$0.4132

1998-09-11

$0.4132

1998-08-12

$0.4132

DNI's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
DNI

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for DNI

Stock not rated.

DNI

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.00%

42.86%

1years

DNI

News
DNI

Research
DNI

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

DNI

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2020

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

DNI

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2500

2019-12-12

2020-12-16

2020-12-17

2020-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2019-12-12

2020-09-14

2020-09-15

2020-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2019-12-12

2020-06-12

2020-06-15

2020-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2019-12-12

2020-03-16

2020-03-17

2020-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2019-12-02

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2019-09-03

2019-09-16

2019-09-17

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2019-06-03

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2019-03-01

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2018-12-03

2018-12-14

2018-12-17

2018-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2018-09-04

2018-09-17

2018-09-18

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2018-06-01

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2018-03-01

2018-03-14

2018-03-15

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2017-12-01

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2017-09-01

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2017-06-01

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2017-03-01

2017-03-13

2017-03-15

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2016-12-01

2016-12-13

2016-12-15

2016-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2016-09-01

2016-09-14

2016-09-16

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2016-06-01

2016-06-15

2016-06-17

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2016-03-01

2016-03-11

2016-03-15

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4080

2015-12-01

2015-12-11

2015-12-15

2015-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4080

2015-09-01

2015-09-14

2015-09-16

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4080

2015-06-01

2015-06-11

2015-06-15

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4080

2015-03-02

2015-03-12

2015-03-16

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4080

2014-12-01

2014-12-11

2014-12-15

2014-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4080

2014-09-02

2014-09-12

2014-09-16

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4080

2014-06-02

2014-06-12

2014-06-16

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4080

2014-03-03

2014-03-13

2014-03-17

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4080

2013-12-02

2013-12-12

2013-12-16

2013-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4080

2013-09-03

2013-09-13

2013-09-17

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4080

2013-06-03

2013-06-13

2013-06-17

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4080

2013-03-01

2013-03-13

2013-03-15

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4080

2012-12-03

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-28

Initial

Regular

Quarter

$0.4080

2012-09-04

2012-09-13

2012-09-17

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4080

2012-06-01

2012-06-13

2012-06-15

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4080

2012-03-01

2012-03-13

2012-03-15

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4080

2011-12-01

2011-12-13

2011-12-15

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4080

2011-09-01

2011-09-13

2011-09-15

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1360

2011-06-01

2011-06-13

2011-06-15

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1360

2011-05-02

2011-05-13

2011-05-17

2011-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1360

2011-04-01

2011-04-15

2011-04-19

2011-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1360

2011-03-01

2011-03-15

2011-03-17

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1360

2011-02-01

2011-02-15

2011-02-17

2011-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1360

2011-01-03

2011-01-18

2011-01-20

2011-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1360

2010-12-01

2010-12-21

2010-12-23

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1360

2010-11-01

2010-11-16

2010-11-18

2010-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1360

2010-10-01

2010-10-19

2010-10-21

2010-10-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1360

2010-09-01

2010-09-21

2010-09-23

2010-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1360

2010-08-02

2010-08-17

2010-08-19

2010-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1360

2010-07-01

2010-07-20

2010-07-22

2010-07-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1360

2010-06-01

2010-06-15

2010-06-17

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1360

2010-05-03

2010-05-18

2010-05-20

2010-05-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1360

2010-04-01

2010-04-20

2010-04-22

2010-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1360

2010-03-01

2010-03-16

2010-03-18

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1360

2010-02-01

2010-02-16

2010-02-18

2010-02-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1360

2010-01-04

2010-01-19

2010-01-21

2010-01-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1360

2009-12-01

2009-12-15

2009-12-17

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1360

2009-11-02

2009-11-17

2009-11-19

2009-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1360

2009-10-01

2009-10-20

2009-10-22

2009-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1360

2009-09-01

2009-09-15

2009-09-17

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1360

2009-08-03

2009-08-18

2009-08-20

2009-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1360

2009-07-01

2009-07-21

2009-07-23

2009-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1360

2009-06-01

2009-06-16

2009-06-18

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1360

2009-05-01

2009-05-19

2009-05-21

2009-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1360

2009-04-01

2009-04-21

2009-04-23

2009-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1360

2009-03-02

2009-03-17

2009-03-19

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1360

2009-02-02

2009-02-17

2009-02-19

2009-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1360

2009-01-02

2009-01-20

2009-01-22

2009-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1360

2008-12-01

2008-12-16

2008-12-18

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1360

2008-11-03

2008-11-18

2008-11-20

2008-12-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3000

2008-10-01

2008-10-21

2008-10-23

2008-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3000

2008-09-02

2008-09-16

2008-09-18

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3000

2008-08-04

2008-08-19

2008-08-21

2008-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3000

2008-07-01

2008-07-15

2008-07-17

2008-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3000

2008-06-02

2008-06-17

2008-06-19

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3000

2008-05-01

2008-05-20

2008-05-22

2008-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3000

2008-04-01

2008-04-15

2008-04-17

2008-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3000

2008-03-03

2008-03-18

2008-03-20

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3000

2008-02-01

2008-02-19

2008-02-21

2008-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3000

2007-12-04

2007-12-18

2007-12-20

2007-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3000

2007-12-01

2008-01-15

2008-01-17

2008-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3000

2007-11-01

2007-11-19

2007-11-22

2007-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3000

2007-10-01

2007-10-16

2007-10-18

2007-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3000

2007-09-04

2007-09-18

2007-09-20

2007-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3000

2007-08-01

2007-08-21

2007-08-23

2007-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3000

2007-07-02

2007-07-17

2007-07-19

2007-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3000

2007-06-01

2007-06-19

2007-06-21

2007-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3000

2007-05-01

2007-05-15

2007-05-17

2007-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2932

2007-04-02

2007-04-17

2007-04-19

2007-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2932

2007-03-01

2007-03-20

2007-03-22

2007-03-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2932

2007-02-01

2007-02-20

2007-02-22

2007-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2932

2007-01-02

2007-01-16

2007-01-18

2007-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2932

2006-12-01

2006-12-19

2006-12-21

2006-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2932

2006-11-01

2006-11-21

2006-11-24

2006-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2932

2006-10-02

2006-10-17

2006-10-19

2006-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2932

2006-09-01

2006-09-19

2006-09-21

2006-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2932

2006-08-01

2006-08-15

2006-08-17

2006-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2932

2006-07-01

2006-07-18

2006-07-20

2006-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2932

2006-06-01

2006-06-20

2006-06-22

2006-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2932

2006-04-28

2006-05-16

2006-05-18

2006-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3332

2006-04-03

2006-04-18

2006-04-20

2006-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3332

2006-03-01

2006-03-21

2006-03-23

2006-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3332

2006-02-01

2006-02-21

2006-02-23

2006-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3332

2006-01-03

2006-01-17

2006-01-19

2006-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3332

2005-12-01

2005-12-20

2005-12-22

2005-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3332

2005-11-01

2005-11-15

2005-11-17

2005-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3332

2005-10-01

2005-10-18

2005-10-20

2005-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3332

2005-09-01

2005-09-20

2005-09-22

2005-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3332

2005-08-01

2005-08-16

2005-08-18

2005-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3332

2005-07-01

2005-07-19

2005-07-21

2005-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3332

2005-06-01

2005-06-21

2005-06-23

2005-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3332

2005-05-01

2005-05-17

2005-05-19

2005-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3332

2005-04-01

2005-04-19

2005-04-21

2005-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3332

2005-03-01

2005-03-15

2005-03-17

2005-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3332

2005-02-01

2005-02-15

2005-02-17

2005-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3332

2005-01-03

2005-01-18

2005-01-20

2005-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3332

2004-12-01

2004-12-21

2004-12-23

2004-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3332

2004-11-01

2004-11-16

2004-11-18

2004-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3332

2004-10-01

2004-10-19

2004-10-21

2004-10-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3332

2004-09-01

2004-09-21

2004-09-23

2004-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3332

2004-08-02

2004-08-17

2004-08-19

2004-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3332

2004-07-01

2004-07-20

2004-07-22

2004-07-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3332

2004-06-01

2004-06-15

2004-06-17

2004-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3332

2004-05-01

2004-05-18

2004-05-20

2004-05-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3332

2004-04-01

2004-04-20

2004-04-22

2004-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3332

2004-03-01

2004-03-16

2004-03-18

2004-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3332

2004-02-02

2004-02-17

2004-02-19

2004-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3332

2004-01-02

2004-01-20

2004-01-22

2004-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3332

2003-12-01

2003-12-16

2003-12-18

2003-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3332

2003-11-03

2003-11-18

2003-11-20

2003-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3332

2003-10-01

2003-10-21

2003-10-23

2003-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3332

2003-09-02

2003-09-16

2003-09-18

2003-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3332

2003-08-01

2003-08-19

2003-08-21

2003-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3332

2003-07-01

2003-07-15

2003-07-17

2003-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3332

2003-06-02

2003-06-17

2003-06-19

2003-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3332

2003-05-01

2003-05-20

2003-05-22

2003-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3332

2003-04-01

2003-04-15

2003-04-17

2003-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3332

2003-03-03

2003-03-18

2003-03-20

2003-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3332

2003-02-03

2003-02-18

2003-02-20

2003-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3332

2003-01-02

2003-01-21

2003-01-23

2003-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3332

2002-12-02

2002-12-17

2002-12-19

2002-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3332

2002-11-01

2002-11-14

2002-11-18

2002-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3332

2002-10-01

2002-10-16

2002-10-18

2002-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3332

2002-09-03

2002-09-16

2002-09-18

2002-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3332

2002-08-01

2002-08-15

2002-08-19

2002-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3332

2002-07-01

2002-07-17

2002-07-19

2002-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3332

2002-06-04

2002-06-14

2002-06-18

2002-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4132

2002-05-01

2002-05-16

2002-05-20

2002-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4132

2002-04-01

2002-04-15

2002-04-17

2002-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4132

2002-03-01

2002-03-14

2002-03-18

2002-03-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4132

2002-02-01

2002-02-14

2002-02-19

2002-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4132

2002-01-02

2002-01-15

2002-01-17

2002-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4132

2001-12-03

2001-12-18

2001-12-20

2001-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4132

2001-11-01

2001-11-16

2001-11-20

2001-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4132

2001-10-01

2001-10-17

2001-10-19

2001-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4132

2001-09-04

2001-09-18

2001-09-20

2001-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4132

2001-08-01

2001-08-17

2001-08-21

2001-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4132

2001-07-02

2001-07-18

2001-07-20

2001-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4132

2001-06-01

2001-06-15

2001-06-19

2001-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4132

2001-05-01

2001-05-16

2001-05-18

2001-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4132

2001-04-02

2001-04-12

2001-04-17

2001-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4132

2001-03-01

2001-03-16

2001-03-20

2001-03-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4132

2001-02-01

2001-02-15

2001-02-20

2001-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4132

2001-01-02

2001-01-12

2001-01-17

2001-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4132

Unknown

2000-12-15

2000-12-19

2000-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4132

2000-11-01

2000-11-16

2000-11-20

2000-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4132

Unknown

2000-10-18

2000-10-20

2000-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4132

Unknown

2000-09-15

2000-09-19

2000-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4132

2000-08-01

2000-08-17

2000-08-21

2000-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4132

Unknown

2000-07-19

2000-07-21

2000-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4132

2000-06-01

2000-06-16

2000-06-20

2000-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4132

2000-05-01

2000-05-17

2000-05-19

2000-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4132

Unknown

2000-04-14

2000-04-18

2000-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4132

2000-03-01

2000-03-17

2000-03-21

2000-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4132

2000-02-01

2000-02-16

2000-02-18

2000-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4132

2000-01-03

2000-01-13

2000-01-18

2000-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4132

1999-12-01

1999-12-13

1999-12-15

1999-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4132

1999-11-01

1999-11-10

1999-11-15

1999-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4132

1999-10-01

1999-10-13

1999-10-15

1999-10-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4132

1999-09-01

1999-09-13

1999-09-15

1999-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4132

1999-08-02

1999-08-18

1999-08-20

1999-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4132

1999-07-01

1999-07-16

1999-07-20

1999-07-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4132

1999-06-01

1999-06-16

1999-06-18

1999-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4132

1999-05-03

1999-05-14

1999-05-18

1999-05-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4132

1999-04-01

1999-04-13

1999-04-15

1999-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4132

1999-03-01

1999-03-11

1999-03-15

1999-03-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4132

1999-02-01

1999-02-11

1999-02-16

1999-02-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4132

1999-01-04

1999-01-14

1999-01-19

1999-01-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4132

1998-12-01

1998-12-11

1998-12-15

1998-12-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4132

1998-11-02

1998-11-12

1998-11-16

1998-11-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4132

1998-10-01

1998-10-13

1998-10-15

1998-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4132

1998-09-01

1998-09-11

1998-09-15

1998-09-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4132

1998-08-04

1998-08-12

1998-08-14

1998-08-21

Initial

Regular

Monthly

DNI

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X